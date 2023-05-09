Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Holidays

Amaris Jones and Pillsbury Collab on a Limited-Edition, Only-in-Miami Mother's Day Gift

May 9, 2023 9:00AM

Amaris Jones is collaborating with the Pillsbury Doughboy on two delightful bouquets.
Amaris Jones is collaborating with the Pillsbury Doughboy on two delightful bouquets. Pillsbury photo
If you're torn between getting your mom flowers or possibly a sweet treat for Mother's Day, Amaris Jones is offering a unique gift that's a limited-edition, only-in-Miami item.

Chef Jones has collaborated with Pillsbury to create an edible brunch bouquet, a beautiful arrangement of flowers that just happen to be made with delicious cinnamon rolls, biscuits, and crescent rolls.

The bouquets come in two different assortments. The "Doughboy's Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet" consists of sweet, edible flowers, including cinnamon-roll roses with icing; buttermilk-biscuit blossoms covered in cinnamon sugar with a peach cobbler center; crescent roll twists with strawberry preserves and cinnamon sugar; crescent rolls filled with guava and cream cheese; and fresh strawberries.

The "Doughboy's Chocolate-Dipped Delights Brunch Bouquet" offers a bouquet for chocoholic moms. The bouquet includes cinnamon roll pops coated in white chocolate and sprinkles, buttermilk biscuit doughnut holes with coconut pineapple cream filling, crescent roll pinwheels with bright pink chocolate ganache, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

The bouquets cost $20 each (not including taxes and fees) and are available only in Miami on a limited basis.

Starting Wednesday, May 10, you can pre-order either bouquet via DoorDash.com. Once your order is placed, the bouquets will be available for pick-up at Chick'N Jones at Time Out Market (1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com) on Mother's Day from noon to 8 p.m. or DoorDash will also deliver the bouquets on Mother's Day if mom is within the service's delivery range.

Why not go all out this Mother's Day and tuck a few tickets to New Times' Out to Brunch event inside the delicious bouquet?

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, the Hangar at Regatta Harbor in Coconut Grove hosts Out to Brunch, which includes unlimited bites Miami'sme of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.

General admission tickets cost $50 each, but take advantage "f a specia" "Mom and Me" ticket two-pack and pay only $30 a ticket when you buy two. The offer runs from 7 a.m. May 7 through 10 p.m. May 10. Visit newtimesouttobrunch.com and use code MomE to get thyou'rel.

If you're looking to takMother'st on Mother's Day, cTImes'ut New TIMiami'sst of Mother'sbest Mother's Day restaurant deals
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
In the Moment

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation