If you're torn between getting your mom flowers or possibly a sweet treat for Mother's Day, Amaris Jones is offering a unique gift that's a limited-edition, only-in-Miami item.
Chef Jones has collaborated with Pillsbury to create an edible brunch bouquet, a beautiful arrangement of flowers that just happen to be made with delicious cinnamon rolls, biscuits, and crescent rolls.
The bouquets come in two different assortments. The "Doughboy's Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet" consists of sweet, edible flowers, including cinnamon-roll roses with icing; buttermilk-biscuit blossoms covered in cinnamon sugar with a peach cobbler center; crescent roll twists with strawberry preserves and cinnamon sugar; crescent rolls filled with guava and cream cheese; and fresh strawberries.
The "Doughboy's Chocolate-Dipped Delights Brunch Bouquet" offers a bouquet for chocoholic moms. The bouquet includes cinnamon roll pops coated in white chocolate and sprinkles, buttermilk biscuit doughnut holes with coconut pineapple cream filling, crescent roll pinwheels with bright pink chocolate ganache, and chocolate-covered strawberries.
The bouquets cost $20 each (not including taxes and fees) and are available only in Miami on a limited basis.
Starting Wednesday, May 10, you can pre-order either bouquet via DoorDash.com. Once your order is placed, the bouquets will be available for pick-up at Chick'N Jones at Time Out Market (1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com) on Mother's Day from noon to 8 p.m. or DoorDash will also deliver the bouquets on Mother's Day if mom is within the service's delivery range.
Why not go all out this Mother's Day and tuck a few tickets to New Times' Out to Brunch event inside the delicious bouquet?
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, the Hangar at Regatta Harbor in Coconut Grove hosts Out to Brunch, which includes unlimited bites Miami'sme of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.
General admission tickets cost $50 each, but take advantage "f a specia" "Mom and Me" ticket two-pack and pay only $30 a ticket when you buy two. The offer runs from 7 a.m. May 7 through 10 p.m. May 10. Visit newtimesouttobrunch.com and use code MomE to get thyou'rel.
If you're looking to takMother'st on Mother's Day, cTImes'ut New TIMiami'sst of Mother'sbest Mother's Day restaurant deals.