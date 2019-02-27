Paulie Gee's Closes but Collaborative Pop-Ups Are Being Planned

Paulie Gee's, the Brooklyn pizza sensation that opened on Biscayne Boulevard in 2015, has closed this past weekend, with owner Jason Weisberg sharing a note on Facebook: "Thank you Miami. It was an experience and pleasure serving up our pizza. It's time for the next chapter."

Weisberg tells New Times that he closed the restaurant because he was just "tired." The restaurant was announced as early as 2015 but didn't open until September 2016, with Weisberg making major renovations to the former China Palace restaurant on Biscayne and learning the ropes of how to make pizza in the original location in Brooklyn.

Weisberg says that his time at Paulie Gee's was "wonderful" and that he met some amazing people, but that no matter what he tried, the restaurant continued to underperform. The neighborhood, which sits somewhere between Miami's MiMo District and Miami Shores, was also a challenge, he says. The direct area is still a mix of shops and restaurants, including the original Cake Thai and vacant storefronts.