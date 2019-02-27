Paulie Gee's Closes but Collaborative Pop-Ups Are Being Planned

Paulie Gee's, the Brooklyn pizza sensation that opened on Biscayne Boulevard in 2015, has closed this past weekend, with owner Jason Weisberg sharing a note on Facebook: "Thank you Miami. It was an experience and pleasure serving up our pizza. It's time for the next chapter."
Weisberg tells New Times that he closed the restaurant because he was just "tired." The restaurant was announced as early as 2015 but didn't open until September 2016, with Weisberg making major renovations to the former China Palace restaurant on Biscayne and learning the ropes of how to make pizza in the original location in Brooklyn.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Weisberg says that his time at Paulie Gee's was "wonderful" and that he met some amazing people, but that no matter what he tried, the restaurant continued to underperform. The neighborhood, which sits somewhere between Miami's MiMo District and Miami Shores, was also a challenge, he says. The direct area is still a mix of shops and restaurants, including the original Cake Thai and vacant storefronts.
Weisberg says he tried many things to attract business including lowering prices, holding antique car shows, and offering half-priced pizzas on Wednesdays. "If
Still, Weisberg believes in his pizza. He plans on holding pop-ups and collaborations, including one possibly with Josh's Deli. For now, though, Weisberg is planning on taking a breather and catching up with some of the colleagues and customers who have reached out since he posted the closing on social media. "The outpouring of love has been incredible."
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!