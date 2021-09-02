Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Miami

Oktoberfest-themed events are hosted in the spirit of the original, a celebration in 1810 to toast the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. And, like any good reception, this is one continually fueled by good food, plentiful beer, cheerful live music, and dancing.
Throughout Miami, the annual Oktoberfest tradition continues to be recognized with great vigor. Over the years, many of the area's best Oktoberfest celebrations are known to offer everything from authentic German beer and food to entertainment, contests, and live music.
Here are South Florida's best Oktoberfest celebrations worth a "prost!" or two:
A Taste of Oktoberfest at American German Club5111 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth
americangermanclub.org
Although the American German Club of the Palm Beaches won't be hosting its 47th annual Oktoberfest celebration this year owing to the pandemic, the club has planned a smaller, more intimate event. "Taste of Oktoberfest" invites guests to experience German culture with live bands, authentic German fare, and a selection of German beers. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance (seating is limited). October 9-10 and October 16-17; hours are Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
Miami Beer Week at Est.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-425-9266
est33.us
Brickell City Centre's Est.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen will host its inaugural Miami Beer Week this year, September 18-26. A celebration of Bavarian-style brews, food, and Miami’s brewing culture, Miami Beer Week will bring together breweries from across the city, as well as culinary talent, to toast South Florida’s Oktoberfest festivities. The week will kick off on Saturday, September 18, with a special Oktoberfest-themed event from 2 to 6 p.m. featuring a number of local craft breweries with a lineup of themed brews. Tickets are $40 per person and include a commemorative Oktoberfest Est.33 glass mug. Oktoberfest beer will flow from the taps while guests explore the brewery's open-air beer garden and sample Bavarian-inspired dishes courtesy of Est. 33 executive chef Sean Bernal and guest chef Cindy Hutson (Cerveceria La Tropical). During Miami Beer Week, Est.33 will also introduce two new German-style beers: Golden Glades Festbier and Li’l Smokey Rauchbier, both of which can be found on the official Miami Beer Week menu, which offers $5 beers and $5 beer bites.
Oktoberfest Miami at the German American Social Club11919 SW 56th St., Miami
305-552-5123
gascmiami.org
One of the longest-running Oktoberfest celebrations in Florida, the German American Social Club of Greater Miami's festival takes place Friday through Sunday for two consecutive weekends: October 15-17 and October 22-24. The hours are Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Admission costs $10 for adults; tickets are not yet on sale but updates will be posted on the social club's website.
Oktoberfest Block Party at Unbranded Brewing1395 E 11th Ave., Hialeah
786-332-3097
unbrandedbrewing.com
This year Unbranded Brewing is hosting its first Oktoberfest block party. The brewery, located in the Leah Arts District, will host a daylong event on Saturday, September 25, starting at 3 p.m. The Oktoberfest Block Party will feature a variety of food vendors, a stein-holding competition, pretzel- and bratwurst-eating contests, a yodeling challenge, and a mechanical bull. That, and an abundance of specialty and limited beer releases throughout the day. Head to the brewery's Eventbrite page to RSVP to the event, which is offering reduced-price $3 beer tickets to the first 200 people who sign up. The event itself is free to attend.
Stein & Dine Oktoberfest Beer Dinner at LauderAle Brewery3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-653-9711
lauderale.co
Later this month, join LauderAle Brewery in Fort Lauderdale for its second-annual Stein & Dine Oktoberfest-themed dinner. On Saturday, September 18, the brewery's outdoor patio will be transformed into a Munich biergarten where Epic Bites chef/owner Mike Smerda will prepare four courses paired with five specialty beers from LauderAle, each representing an authentic Oktoberfest style. Tickets are on sale now for $80 per person, and entry will secure you a spot in the brewery's stein-holding competition for a chance to win a $50 LauderAle gift card. The event takes place on Saturday, September 18, from 7 to 9 p.m.
WharftoberfestThe Wharf Miami. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. 20 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
wharfmiami.com
This year, both the Wharf Miami and the Wharf Fort Lauderdale will celebrate the annual Oktoberfest tradition with a two-day celebration taking place Saturday, October 2, and Sunday, October 3. The Wharf will pay tribute to German traditions with live music, entertainment, Oktoberfest drink specials (buy a shot of Jägermeister, get a free German beer), and more. The event is free to attend.
Wynwood Oktoberfest2250 NW Second Ave., Miami
wynwoodoctoberfest.com
The annual Wynwood Oktoberfest returns for its 11th year this month with a four-day festival that will transform the Wynwood Marketplace into a traditional Bavarian Bierhaus. During the event, guests can enjoy live music, DJ sets, seasonal brews from sponsor Samuel Adams, bratwurst, boots, an artisan market, stein-holding competitions, and more. The event is free to attend, but those who desire a more immersive experience can purchase a Festive Party Pack for $16 per person. The pack includes Oktoberfest essentials such as a stein, beer tickets, and branded merchandise. The dates are Thursday, September 9, through Sunday, September 12; hours are Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 a.m.