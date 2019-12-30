Where to Brunch on New Year's Day 2020

In just a couple of days, a new decade will dawn. Many people enjoy starting the year with a lavish brunch with family and friends. If you'd rather not spend the day cooking, check out these Miami restaurants with the best brunch buffets this Wednesday, January 1. Cheers to eating well in 2020!
Ariete3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-640-5862
arietecoconutgrove.com
New Year's Day, chef Michael Beltran will offer brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choose from a variety of à la carte options, such as guava pancakes, a frita Benedict, and PB&J French toast.
The Betsy1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-760-6903
thebetsyhotel.com/dine/the-alley
This South Beach hotel is offering a New Year's Day "hangover brunch" that includes an all-you-can-eat $65 prix fixe filled with plenty of options. Add bottomless champagne, frosé, mimosas, or bellinis for an additional $30.
Bulla Gastrobar Doral5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral
305-260-6543
bullagastrobar.com
The Doral outpost of Bulla will offer a four-course brunch with a variety of bottomless sangrias to wash it all down. The $60-per-person brunch will begin at 11:30, and the restaurant will remain open through dinner and serve Spanish tapas-inspired dishes all day.
Caja Caliente808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-431-1947
caja-caliente.com
The Coral Gables spot with inventive takes on Cuban food will offer a new brunch item for New Year's Day: Abuelo's French toast. The dish features café con leche–soaked brioche crusted with Frosted Flakes. Enjoy this and other favorites, including guava-swirled pancakes, eggs Benedict with mojo hollandaise, and salmon tartare tostadas. Get bottomless mimosas for $20.
Corsair Kitchen & Bar19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6800
marriott.com
The JW Marriott Miami Turnberry's all-day dining destination, Corsair, will offer a New Year's Eve recovery brunch with views of the resort's championship golf courses. Enjoy a spread at various stations from 11:30 to 3 for $52 per adult and $26 per child aged 5 to 12. For unlimited mimosas and a bloody mary bar, add $8 per person. The hotel will validate valet parking for $10.
El Santo Taqueria1618 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-401-6427
elsantomiami.com
El Santo doesn't serve typical brunch fare, but many of Miami's revelers will appreciate a hangover cure of savory tacos, guacamole, grilled corn, and other Mexican fare. Stop by the Calle Ocho restaurant for its New Year's Day special: a michelada, either spicy watermelon or verdita, paired with two mojo pork tacos topped with potato sticks and garlic crema for $10. Repeat; then sleep.
Jaguar Latin American Kitchen3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-444-0216
jaguarspot.jaguarhg.com
A Coconut Grove mainstay, Jaguar will serve a Latin American brunch of à la carte items such as chilaquiles and huevos rancheros beginning at 11 a.m. Unlimited mimosas will be available for $21, and chef Oscar Del Rivero will also offer specials such as arroz con marisco with fresh prawns, sea scallops, and octopus with ají amarillo sauce.
Jaya at the Setai2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
855-923-7899
thesetaihotels.com
Whether sitting in the elegant dining room our outside in the open-air courtyard, you'll start 2020 off right at Jaya at the Setai. Enjoy live jazz performances, unlimited champagne, and a variety of buffet stations, including live carving, a raw bar, Indian cuisine, and other fare for $145 per adult and $65 per child 12 and under. Brunch will be served from 11:30 to 3.
Lightkeepers455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4156
ritzcarlton.com
Lightkeepers at the the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne will serve a New Year's Day recovery breakfast from 7 to 2 for $55 per adult and $20 per child plus $25 per person for an optional bottomless beverages . The buffet will includes breakfast favorites, freshly baked pastries, a made-to-order omelet station, and other items.
LT Steak & Seafood1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-673-0044
thebetsyhotel.com
Ocean Drive's historic Betsy Hotel will offer a New Year's Day "hangover brunch" buffet at LT Steak & Seafood. Recover from your New Year's Eve celebration with a tasty spread in the Lobby Bar for $65 per person. Bottomless champagne, frosé, mimosas, or bellinis costs an additional $30.
Market at Edition2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-257-4600
editionhotels.com
Perfect for late risers, Market's buffet will begin at noon and run all afternoon. For $75 per adult and $35 per child, snag salads, soups, carved meats, raw bar items, plentiful side dishes, and desserts. If you want to go all out, choose an upgrade such as a lavish seafood tower with stone crab claws for $185.
Nikki Beach1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
nikkibeach.com
If you're looking to lounge on a daybed and feel the sand beneath your feet, head to Nikki Beach for its Vitamin Sea Brunch. Stations will serve sweet items such as Nutella waffles and savory picks such as prime rib, whole roast pork, paella, custom omelets, and pasta. For $39.95 per person from 11 to 4, it's one of the more reasonably priced buffets. Bloody marys, champagne, and mimosas cost $7 each.
Peacock Garden Bistro2889 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove
305-774-3332
peacockgardenrestobar.com
Make your reservations now for one of the most popular and picturesque brunch spots: Peacock Garden Bistro. Beginning at 10 a.m. New Year's Day, the bistro will offer all the hits from its à la carte menu and 16-ounce Mason jar mimosas. Specials just for the holiday will include a Peacock porterhouse for two, paired with two sides and a bottle of Hess Allomi Cabernet Sauvignon for $100, as well as the paella for two, paired with a bottle of Albariño for $72.
Traymore by Michael Schwartz2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3555
traymoremiamibeach.com
Michael Schwartz's Miami Beach restaurant Traymore at the Como Metropolitan hotel will offer an endless brunch buffet for $65 per person and $25 for children under 12. The expansive menu includes items such as raw oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, ceviche, whole roasted suckling pig, steamed whole local snapper, charcuterie, salads, egg roll and dumpling of the day, an omelet station, pastries, and desserts, to name a few.
