Where to Brunch on New Year's Day 2020

In just a couple of days, a new decade will dawn. Many people enjoy starting the year with a lavish brunch with family and friends. If you'd rather not spend the day cooking, check out these Miami restaurants with the best brunch buffets this Wednesday, January 1. Cheers to eating well in 2020!

EXPAND How many pastelitos can you devour? Photo courtesy of Ariete

Ariete 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-640-5862

arietecoconutgrove.com 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove305-640-5862



New Year's Day, chef Michael Beltran will offer brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choose from a variety of à la carte options, such as guava pancakes, a frita Benedict, and PB&J French toast.

EXPAND A beer called Betsy Rosa is now available at the Betsy in honor of the hotel's canine executive officers, Betsy (left) and Katie. Photo courtesy of the Betsy Hotel South Beach

The Betsy 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-760-6903

thebetsyhotel.com/dine/the-alley 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-760-6903



This South Beach hotel is offering a New Year's Day "hangover brunch" that includes an all-you-can-eat $65 prix fixe filled with plenty of options. Add bottomless champagne, frosé, mimosas, or bellinis for an additional $30.

EXPAND Bottomless sangria is on the menu for New Year's Day at Bulla Doral. Photo courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar Doral 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral

305-260-6543

bullagastrobar.com 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral305-260-6543



The Doral outpost of Bulla will offer a four-course brunch with a variety of bottomless sangrias to wash it all down. The $60-per-person brunch will begin at 11:30, and the restaurant will remain open through dinner and serve Spanish tapas-inspired dishes all day.

EXPAND Find a Cuban brunch at Caja Caliente. Photo courtesy of Caja Caliente

Caja Caliente 808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

786-431-1947

caja-caliente.com 808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables786-431-1947



The Coral Gables spot with inventive takes on Cuban food will offer a new brunch item for New Year's Day: Abuelo's French toast. The dish features café con leche–soaked brioche crusted with Frosted Flakes. Enjoy this and other favorites, including guava-swirled pancakes, eggs Benedict with mojo hollandaise, and salmon tartare tostadas. Get bottomless mimosas for $20.

EXPAND Avocado toast and more await at the expansive New Year's Recovery Brunch at Corsair. Photo courtesy of JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Corsair Kitchen & Bar 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

786-279-6800

marriott.com 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura786-279-6800



The JW Marriott Miami Turnberry's all-day dining destination, Corsair, will offer a New Year's Eve recovery brunch with views of the resort's championship golf courses. Enjoy a spread at various stations from 11:30 to 3 for $52 per adult and $26 per child aged 5 to 12. For unlimited mimosas and a bloody mary bar, add $8 per person. The hotel will validate valet parking for $10.

This cocktail will give you life New Year's Day. Photo courtesy of El Santo

El Santo Taqueria 1618 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-401-6427

elsantomiami.com 1618 SW Eighth St., Miami786-401-6427



El Santo doesn't serve typical brunch fare, but many of Miami's revelers will appreciate a hangover cure of savory tacos, guacamole, grilled corn, and other Mexican fare. Stop by the Calle Ocho restaurant for its New Year's Day special: a michelada, either spicy watermelon or verdita, paired with two mojo pork tacos topped with potato sticks and garlic crema for $10. Repeat; then sleep.

EXPAND Get your New Year's Day brunch on in the Grove at Jaguar. Photo courtesy of Jaguar Latin American Kitchen

Jaguar Latin American Kitchen 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

305-444-0216

jaguarspot.jaguarhg.com 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove305-444-0216



A Coconut Grove mainstay, Jaguar will serve a Latin American brunch of à la carte items such as chilaquiles and huevos rancheros beginning at 11 a.m. Unlimited mimosas will be available for $21, and chef Oscar Del Rivero will also offer specials such as arroz con marisco with fresh prawns, sea scallops, and octopus with ají amarillo sauce.

The buffet at Jaya. Photo courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

Jaya at the Setai 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

855-923-7899

thesetaihotels.com 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach855-923-7899



Whether sitting in the elegant dining room our outside in the open-air courtyard, you'll start 2020 off right at Jaya at the Setai. Enjoy live jazz performances, unlimited champagne, and a variety of buffet stations, including live carving, a raw bar, Indian cuisine, and other fare for $145 per adult and $65 per child 12 and under. Brunch will be served from 11:30 to 3.

EXPAND Brunch is served with a view at Lightkeepers. Photo courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Lightkeepers 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305-365-4156

ritzcarlton.com 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne305-365-4156



Lightkeepers at the the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne will serve a New Year's Day recovery breakfast from 7 to 2 for $55 per adult and $20 per child plus $25 per person for an optional bottomless beverages . The buffet will includes breakfast favorites, freshly baked pastries, a made-to-order omelet station, and other items.

EXPAND Hangover brunch at the Betsy's Lobby Bar will have flowing frosé and more. Photo courtesy of the Betsy Hotel

LT Steak & Seafood 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-673-0044

thebetsyhotel.com 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach305-673-0044



Ocean Drive's historic Betsy Hotel will offer a New Year's Day "hangover brunch" buffet at LT Steak & Seafood. Recover from your New Year's Eve celebration with a tasty spread in the Lobby Bar for $65 per person. Bottomless champagne, frosé, mimosas, or bellinis costs an additional $30.

EXPAND Enjoy a brunch buffet at the Edition on New Year's Day. Photo courtesy of the Miami Beach Edition

Market at Edition 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4600

editionhotels.com 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach786-257-4600



Perfect for late risers, Market's buffet will begin at noon and run all afternoon. For $75 per adult and $35 per child, snag salads, soups, carved meats, raw bar items, plentiful side dishes, and desserts. If you want to go all out, choose an upgrade such as a lavish seafood tower with stone crab claws for $185.

EXPAND Daybeds and mimosas pair well for Vitamin Sea Brunch at Nikki Beach. Photo courtesy of Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-538-1111

nikkibeach.com 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach305-538-1111



If you're looking to lounge on a daybed and feel the sand beneath your feet, head to Nikki Beach for its Vitamin Sea Brunch. Stations will serve sweet items such as Nutella waffles and savory picks such as prime rib, whole roast pork, paella, custom omelets, and pasta. For $39.95 per person from 11 to 4, it's one of the more reasonably priced buffets. Bloody marys, champagne, and mimosas cost $7 each.

EXPAND Step into the lush garden oasis at Peacock Garden Bistro for a delectable New Year's Day brunch. Photo courtesy of Peacock Garden Bistro

Peacock Garden Bistro 2889 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove

305-774-3332

peacockgardenrestobar.com 2889 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove305-774-3332



Make your reservations now for one of the most popular and picturesque brunch spots: Peacock Garden Bistro. Beginning at 10 a.m. New Year's Day, the bistro will offer all the hits from its à la carte menu and 16-ounce Mason jar mimosas. Specials just for the holiday will include a Peacock porterhouse for two, paired with two sides and a bottle of Hess Allomi Cabernet Sauvignon for $100, as well as the paella for two, paired with a bottle of Albariño for $72.

EXPAND The Traymore brunch buffet incorporates Southeast Asian flavors and a variety of stations. Photo courtesy of Gather + Grow Media

Traymore by Michael Schwartz 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-695-3555

traymoremiamibeach.com 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-695-3555



Michael Schwartz's Miami Beach restaurant Traymore at the Como Metropolitan hotel will offer an endless brunch buffet for $65 per person and $25 for children under 12. The expansive menu includes items such as raw oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, ceviche, whole roasted suckling pig, steamed whole local snapper, charcuterie, salads, egg roll and dumpling of the day, an omelet station, pastries, and desserts, to name a few.