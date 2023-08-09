New Times' Tacolandia 2023 Presale Tickets on Sale Now

There are plenty of iconic foods, but when it comes to favorites, there's something to be said about the taco.After all, it might just be the world's most perfect food. It's not too fancy, but the ingredients can get upmarket. The ideal fusion space, it allows chefs to marry a multitude of tastes into a single bite. Each handheld mini-meal is home to many flavors, whether the full range of traditional options or creative riffs featuring innovative ingredients and techniques.Perhaps best of all, tacos can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner — even dessert.If you love tacos in all shapes and sizes (and fillings), you're in luck.celebrates all things taco this fall with its annual Tacolandia festival when the event returns to the Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove.The event returns to Miami on Saturday, November 11, from 3 to 6 p.m., when taco lovers can eat their fill. The event features dozens of South Florida's best restaurants, each showcasing a dish that delivers a take on — you guessed it — the humble taco.Eventgoers will have access to unlimited taco sampling, unlimited beer and cocktails, and entertainment. All Tacolandia guests must be 21 and over with a valid ID. The event will go on rain or shine.To date, confirmed participating restaurants include La Catrina, Yip, La Tiendita Taqueria, Taquiza, Talkin' Tacos, Bartaco, and Aida Mexican Seafood, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.A portion of the proceeds benefits the de Moya Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2015 to make a difference in the lives of children and young adults with special needs.General Admission tickets cost $30 and include entry into the event at 3 p.m., unlimited tacos, beverage samples, and musical entertainment.VIP Admission tickets cost $50 and include early entry into the event at 2 p.m., unlimited drinks, an exclusive lounging area, a commemorative gift, and exclusive restaurants.Tacolandia tickets go on sale on Monday, August 14, butreaders can take advantage of a special presale starting today, August 9, at 10 a.m., using promo code NACHOS at etix.com. The presale ends Sunday, August 13, at 10 p.m.