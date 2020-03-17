New Times Postpones Out to Brunch and Brew at the Zoo Events

Brew at the Zoo has been rescheduled, and so has Out to Brunch.

Two of New Times' premier springtime events have been postponed owing to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to follow the guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the City of Miami's order to limit gatherings, New Times has rescheduled Out to Brunch and Brew at the Zoo.

Out to Brunch, originally slated for April 4 at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, has been rescheduled for May 30. All tickets will be honored on the new date.

Brew at the Zoo, originally scheduled for May 2 at Zoo Miami, has been moved to Saturday, September 12. As with Out to Brunch, all tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date.

Though this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, New Times takes the safety and health of our guests, staff, and the community very seriously.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com.

New Times' Brew at the Zoo. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.