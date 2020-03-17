 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Brew at the Zoo has been rescheduled, and so has Out to Brunch.EXPAND
Brew at the Zoo has been rescheduled, and so has Out to Brunch.
Photo by Ian Witlen

New Times Postpones Out to Brunch and Brew at the Zoo Events

Laine Doss | March 17, 2020 | 10:30am
AA

Two of New Times' premier springtime events have been postponed owing to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to follow the guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the City of Miami's order to limit gatherings, New Times has rescheduled Out to Brunch and Brew at the Zoo.

Out to Brunch, originally slated for April 4 at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, has been rescheduled for May 30. All tickets will be honored on the new date.

Related Stories

Brew at the Zoo, originally scheduled for May 2 at Zoo Miami, has been moved to Saturday, September 12. As with Out to Brunch, all tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date.

Though this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, New Times takes the safety and health of our guests, staff, and the community very seriously.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com.

New Times' Brew at the Zoo. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >