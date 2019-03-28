 


4
Out to Brunch takes over the Design District
Miami New Times

New Times' Out to Brunch 2019 Takes Over the Design District

Laine Doss | March 28, 2019 | 6:00am
On Saturday, April 13, New Times' Out to Brunch moves to its new Design District home for an afternoon of food, music, and day drinking.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Design District's Jungle Plaza transforms into one giant swanky soiree filled with free-flowing mimosas, a bloody mary bar, and delicious food.

Quench your thirst at 13 separate stations serving wine by Riboli Family Estates and Papi Wines, cocktails, froze, sangria, rosé beer, and more. 

Spice up your life at the bloody mary bar and make your own cocktail or, if you're feeling extra, sashay over to the champagne station, serving up bubbles from Veuve Clicquot and more.

Feeling wild? Take a picture with one of Jungle Island's resident creatures, snap a selfie at the special 180-degree photo booth, watch the pros in action at the Oliva cigar rolling stations, or just relax to the smooth sounds of saxophonist Will Canton.

Of course, no brunch event is complete without the food. Chow down in brunch items from Miami favorites like 305 Peruvian, 3rd Heritage Kitchen, 7 Spices, Astra Miami, Batch Gastropub Miami, Buenos Aires Bakery & Cafe, Circus Eats, Copper Blues, Doggi's Arepa Bar, El Gallito Pinto, El Palacio de los Jugos, Giardino Gourmet Salads, Glass and Vine, Growler USA Wynwood, Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden, Jungle Island, Latin House Grill, the Local House, Mojo Donuts, Palat, Root & Bone, San Bernardo Ice Cream, Sette Osteria, Stiltsville Fish Bar, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, and Verde.

VIP ticket holders will also enjoy food from Corsair Kitchen & Bar, the Rusty Pelican, San Bernardo Ice Cream, Shula's 2, and Tanuki.

General admission tickets cost $50 and include entry at noon, unlimited brunch food samples, and unlimited brunch drink samples from sponsor bars. Get some friends together and purchase a special Brunch Bunch four-pack for $150 — that's $37.50 a ticket. Tickets at the door will cost $60 if not sold out.

VIP tickets cost $70 and include entry at 11 a.m. for an additional hour of brunching and access to the VIP lounge offering exclusive restaurants. VIP ticket holders also have access to all the general-admission food and drink. A VIP Brunch Bunch four-pack costs $210 — $52.50 a ticket. Tickets at the door will cost $80 if not sold out.

A portion of all ticket sales will benefit Special Olympics Florida. Purchase all tickets for this 21 and over event through ticketfly.com now.

New Times' Out to Brunch. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $37.50 to $70 at ticketfly.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

