New Times' Out to Brunch 2019 Takes Over the Design District

Out to Brunch takes over the Design District

On Saturday, April 13, New Times' Out to Brunch moves to its new Design District home for an afternoon of food, music, and day drinking.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Design District's Jungle Plaza transforms into one giant swanky soiree filled with free-flowing mimosas, a bloody mary bar, and delicious food.

Quench your thirst at 13 separate stations serving wine by Riboli Family Estates and Papi Wines, cocktails, froze, sangria, rosé beer, and more.