Does this bowl of pasta inspire you?
Does this bowl of pasta inspire you?
Photo by Alyssa Dragun

New Times Is Looking for Freelance Food-and-Drink Writers

Laine Doss | September 17, 2018 | 12:13pm
AA

Are you passionate about food and drinks? Do you dazzle your friends with your knowledge of the newest restaurants and hottest bars in Miami? Are you constantly taking photos of your dinner? Do you turn to Miami New Times' food section before doing anything else every morning?

If you know the best out-of-the-way place for a bowl of pho or love a good craft beer and can write about food and beverages, New Times wants you!

Our city is vibrant and eclectic, and we're looking for writers and photographers to contribute to our award-winning food coverage.

As a freelance food writer for New Times, you'll interview celebrity chefs, discover new restaurants, and explore the bars and breweries of Miami. 

If you're interested, you should have a love of food and experience reporting and writing, as well as a working knowledge of photography. Most important, you must have a real desire to ferret out good stories and share them with Miami food lovers. Recent college grads and restaurant-industry insiders with sharp writing skills are  welcome to apply.

If the idea of joining a team of dedicated and talented food writers has you salivating, send a resumé and three or four writing samples/clips to laine.doss@miaminewtimes.com

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

