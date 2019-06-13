New Times' Burgerfest Is Looking for Miami's Best Burgers

We're looking for Miami's Best Burgers

New Times' Burgerfest is returning for an evening of burgers, entertainment, and fun. Saturday, August 24, Miami will celebrate everyone's favorite sandwich at the ultimate summer party.

This year, we're turning up the heat by crowning Miami's Favorite Burger — and we're seeking out the best in the Magic City to participate.

New Times is looking for Miami-area chefs and restaurateurs with enough beef to back up their claim to Miami's most delicious burger.

If you're a restaurant owner or chef who gets cheers for your cheeseburger or is famous for your frita, we want to see you at this year's Burgerfest!

If you're interested, email adam.simon@miaminewtimes.com and join restaurants 109 Burger Joint, Boss Burger & Brew, Clutch Burger, Hard Rock Cafe Miami, Odalys Delight Cafe, Organic Bites, San Bernardo Ice Cream, That's Mine Burgers, and others.

The event will offer a cash bar along with music and fun, and guests can watch the UF/UM game on a giant inflatable screen.

VIP ticketholders will have access to a special area with unlimited drink samples and exclusive restaurants such as Los Tanitos and Biscayne Cowboys, in addition to all the food and fun in the general-admission area.

The fun will happen from 7 to 11 p.m. August 24 at a place to be announced soon. To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesburgerfest.com. Now through June 29, tickets cost $25 for general admission (GA) and $55 for VIP. After that, tickets will cost $40 for GA and $65 for VIP.

New Times' Burgerfest. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at a location TBA. Tickets cost $25 to $75 via newtimesburgerfest.com.