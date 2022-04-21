Vote for Your Favorite Restaurants and More in New TImes' Best of Miami® Readers' Poll

Support Us

April 21, 2022 1:43PM

La Traila Barbecue was 2021's "Best Barbecue" winner in New Times' Best of Miami® issue.
The 2022 New Times Best of Miami® issue hits the streets in two short months, highlighting all the best reasons to live, work, and play in the Magic City.

Each year, our "Best Of" issue has a signature theme. This year, in recognition of the fact that there's nothing everyone can agree on, we're going for something everyone can agree on: adorable puppies!

The Best of Miami® celebrates our city, from its most wonderful restaurants to its top clubs, shops, and services.

Right now, New Times writers are seeking out the most delicious things to eat, the most savory cocktails to imbibe, and the most interesting places to be entertained in Miami.

We know our readers are as picky as we are when it comes to eating, shopping, and playing in Miami. That's why we're asking you to share your opinions in our Readers' Poll.

We want to know your favorite place to grab a beer...or a burger...or shop for vinyl...or get a tattoo.

The annual Readers' Poll includes more than three dozen food- and drink-related categories (and dozens more categories for shops, sports, and arts and entertainment), so you can share all your favorites.

Visit newtimesbestofpoll.com to weigh in. The polls are open through June 10, 2022.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, June 23, when our Best of Miami issue hits the newsstands (and this very website).
