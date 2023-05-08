New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Cubatón, Lira Beirut, and Levant

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Cubatón Sandwich Shop413 15th St., Miami
cubatonsandwichshop.comA new sandwich shop has opened in South Beach that offers a menu of local favorites, including its take on the Cuban. Homemade lechón is marinated in traditional mojo, slow-cooked for eight hours, and flash-seared during the sandwich-making process, giving it a slightly caramelized texture before it's paired with locally baked Cuban bread, thin-sliced ham, melted Swiss, dill pickles, and mustard. Other signature menu items include the pan con timba— guava paste and melted white cheese on sweet medianoche bread — and the iced café bombón, a double shot espresso served over ice, topped with evaporated milk and a sweetened condensed milk drizzle. Batido-style milkshakes come in a variety of flavors, including coconut, mango, and guava. Daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lira Beirut Eatery2000 NW Second Ave., Miami
786-360-3543
liramiami.com The idea behind the newly opened Wynwood restaurant Lira Beirut is to make guests feel like they're getting an authentic experience similar to eating a home-cooked Lebanese meal. Owners Giovanna Mansi "Gigi" and Farid Lutfi — who recently moved to Miami from Lebanon — offer Lebanese dishes designed to be shared. They cover hot and cold mezze, grilled entrées, and sides. Think fattoush, hummus, fried halloumi, kibbeh, sambousek, and chicken tawouk (a house-marinated chicken skewer). Tuesday through Sunday Noon to 10 p.m.
Levant2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-762-2905
levantmiami.comA new restaurant specializing in Levantine cuisine has opened in Coral Gables. Named after a region in the Middle East, Levant offers a unique dining experience with its varied assortment of Middle Eastern fare rife with vegetarian and vegan options. Pair your meal with a variety of Middle Eastern-inspired cocktails, such as the "EVA," a gin-infused cocktail with cardamom, St-Germain, and sparkling wine, or the "Levant" martini, made with Turkish coffee, raki, and vermouth. Levant also offers a private tasting experience via a speakeasy area on the restaurant's upper level, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with three time slots for parties of four to 14 people. The food-only option is priced at $150 per person, while the wine-pairing option is priced at $175. Tuesday and Wednesday 5 to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.