New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Cubatón, Lira Beirut, and Levant

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes South Beach sandwich shop Cubatón and Middle Eastern-inspired restaurants Lira Beirut in Wynwood and Levant in Coral Gables.A new sandwich shop has opened in South Beach that offers a menu of local favorites, including its take on the Cuban. Homemade lechón is marinated in traditional mojo, slow-cooked for eight hours, and flash-seared during the sandwich-making process, giving it a slightly caramelized texture before it's paired with locally baked Cuban bread, thin-sliced ham, melted Swiss, dill pickles, and mustard. Other signature menu items include the pan con timba— guava paste and melted white cheese on sweet medianoche bread — and the iced café bombón, a double shot espresso served over ice, topped with evaporated milk and a sweetened condensed milk drizzle. Batido-style milkshakes come in a variety of flavors, including coconut, mango, and guava.The idea behind the newly opened Wynwood restaurant Lira Beirut is to make guests feel like they're getting an authentic experience similar to eating a home-cooked Lebanese meal. Owners Giovanna Mansi "Gigi" and Farid Lutfi — who recently moved to Miami from Lebanon — offer Lebanese dishes designed to be shared. They cover hot and cold mezze, grilled entrées, and sides. Think fattoush, hummus, fried halloumi, kibbeh, sambousek, and chicken tawouk (a house-marinated chicken skewer).A new restaurant specializing in Levantine cuisine has opened in Coral Gables. Named after a region in the Middle East, Levant offers a unique dining experience with its varied assortment of Middle Eastern fare rife with vegetarian and vegan options. Pair your meal with a variety of Middle Eastern-inspired cocktails, such as the "EVA," a gin-infused cocktail with cardamom, St-Germain, and sparkling wine, or the "Levant" martini, made with Turkish coffee, raki, and vermouth. Levant also offers a private tasting experience via a speakeasy area on the restaurant's upper level, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with three time slots for parties of four to 14 people. The food-only option is priced at $150 per person, while the wine-pairing option is priced at $175.