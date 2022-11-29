New Restaurants to Try This Week: Café Grumpy, MaryGold's, and Paperfish Sushi

[email protected]

click to enlarge Cafe Grumpy has opened its second South Florida location in Miami. Cafe Grumpy photo

Café Grumpy 5829 SW 73rd St., Miami

cafegrumpy.com

click to enlarge Line-caught sashimi at MaryGold's in Wynwood MaryGold's photo

MaryGold's 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami

786-522-6600

arlohotels.com

click to enlarge Turkish fusion dishes at Moonlight Restaurant Moonlight Restaurant photo

Moonlight Restaurant 445 Española Way, Miami Beach

305-397-8743

instagram.com/ml.miami

click to enlarge Paperfish Sushi has opened a second location in South Beach. Paperfish Sushi photo

Paperfish Sushi 432 Española Way, Miami Beach

305-686-0579

paperfishsushi.com

click to enlarge Yalla Motek has opened inside Aventura Mall. Yalla Motek photo

Yalla Motek 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

305-900-7628

aventuramall.com

Adana kebabMiami's latest round of openings includes a second location for Café Grumpy, the grand opening of MaryGold's inside Arlo Wynwood, and a South Beach location of Paperfish Sushi.An independently owned coffee company based in Brooklyn has opened its second Miami location. Founded in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Caroline Bell and Chris Timbrell, the shop's roasting is done onsite at their Greenpoint facility on a vintage Probat roaster. The new Miami café will offer the brand's full coffee menu, including espresso-based drinks, cold brew, organic teas, juices, seasonal beverages, and healthy snacks. The space includes dine-in areas both inside and outside.MaryGold’s, the highly anticipated new restaurant collaboration by Miami chef Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab, has opened at the Arlo Wynwood hotel. The menu was conceptualized by Kilgore, best known for Alter. At MaryGold's, the food is defined as American cuisine that pulls from the city's melting pot of flavors. Diners can expect fresh, locally caught seafood and bold and flavorful composed plates. Think dishes like grouper al pastor with orange peel, annatto seed, cashews, finger lime, and caramelized shallot or the cabbage terrine, a mixture of cabbage, mushroom, and eggplant finished with a seaweed vinaigrette. The cocktail program at MaryGold’s, under the direction of Bar Lab’s global beverage director, Christine Wiseman, includes offerings like the "Caper Berry," MaryGold’s twist on a martini featuring a choice of Grey Goose or Beefeater, Martini Ambrato, house-made umami brine, and a selection of accouterments.Moonlight Restaurant has opened in Miami Beach, offering diners a fresh take on Mediterranean-Turkish fusion. Dishes are served family style, prepared with organic local and imported ingredients from Turkey and Greece. That's evident with appetizers like the “Full Moon Meze,” with hummus, a Mediterranean taco, muhammara, a walnut feta dip, a beet feta mash, and a side of pita bread. Noteworthy entrees include the mixed grill, a meat-lover's dream of Adana kebab, chicken shish kebab, lamb shish kebab, and two lamb chops served with a side of rice. The menu also features vegan and vegetarian dishes, is kosher-friendly, and includes Halal meat. Moonlight also offers cocktails and a selection of wine and beer.The second outpost of Paperfish Sushi has opened in South Beach. The Tokyo-inspired izakaya and Nikkei cuisine offers diners a taste of Japanese-meets-Peruvian fare. A mix of small and main plates are made for sharing, with a house omakase available for $120 per person. The menu will mirror its Brickell counterpart with a few new additions inspired by its new location. Paperfish Sushi also serves up cocktails highlighting Japanese and tropical flavors, including the new "Chanoyu" — meaning “the way of tea” — the restaurant's take on a Japanese mojito. Prepared and served tableside, this signature cocktail is made with Japanese gin, mint, lime, coconut water, matcha syrup, and orange blossom water mist before it's poured over dry ice and garnished with a mint spring.Yalla Motek, a fast-casual rendition of Motek Café, has opened at Treats Food Hall in the Aventura Mall. The Mediterranean street food counter concept offers a glatt kosher-style menu with dishes crafted to transport diners to the Mediterranean and the Middle East. From authentic shawarma and pita sandwiches to falafel and bowls, the menu caters to a shopper on the go or a workaday grinder seeking delicious and nutrition-minded fare with a quickness.