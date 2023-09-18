New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Jealous Burger, Pasión, and Velvet Taco

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Jealous Burger14417 SW 42nd St., Miami
instagram.com/jealousfork A pop-up shop from the owners of Jealous Fork is now inside Jealous Fork, a restaurant that opened in February 2023 and was named one of the nation's best pancakes by Travel & Leisure within four months of opening. The restaurant is owned and operated by Joaquin Ortiz and Henrik Telle, also behind Tea & Poets, a tea and coffee shop that doubles as a live music venue in South Miami. The duo is taking the next step in their business endeavors with a Jealous Burger pop-up offering a series of whimsical dishes. Begin with appetizers like the smoked burrata, hummus and flatbread, or jalapeño poppers before moving on to the main attraction: a classic American cheeseburger. More colorful menu options include the "Jessie James" topped with applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, barbecue sauce, and sharp cheddar and the "Que Bola Meng" take on a guava and cheese pastelito in a burger. Finish your meal with a slice of Key West-style key lime pie or the housemade double fudge chocolate chunk brownie served with toppings like crushed Oreo, Reese's Pieces, Nutter Butter cookies, or (real) bacon bits. Fridat and Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.
Pasión5915 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-267-6068
pasionmiami.com A restaurant that marries gastronomy and education and serves as an extension of the Florida Education Institute (FEI) Culinary Arts Program has been operating off Calle Ocho in Miami since May. Known as Pasión, the establishment offers guests a chance to taste flavors produced by a team of student chefs who infuse their creations with passion and innovation. The restaurant's menu explores international cuisine using locally sourced ingredients that change with the seasons. Find starters like the croqueta de jamón y bacalao (ham and salted cod) served with a cherry coulis and lemon aioli; entrées like the codito de cerdo, a pork shank with osso buco confit plated with mashed potatoes; and a series of seafood paella. A selection of wines and beer are available to complement the dishes. Tuesday through Saturday noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Vale Food Co.5250 Town Center Cir., Boca Raton
561-717-4275
valefoodco.com Florida-based restaurant brand Vale Food Co. has expanded to Boca Raton. The company has eight locations in Florida, including Tallahassee, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and Brickell. The restaurant offers guests a health-conscious, all-day menu of high-quality açai and poke bowls, avocado toasts, beverages, and baked goods, all prepared in-house. Build your own bowl or toast using the store's cold superfood "bar" featuring produce sourced from local farms with items that rotate seasonally. A hot food station also offers a selection of add-on options ranging from Vale's signature turkey spinach feta meatballs and braised beef to ancho-spiced pulled chicken. Guests can also choose from grab-and-go snacks and bakery items like whole grain chocolate chip cookies, coffee, matcha tea, and smoothies. Daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Velvet Taco305 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale
754-216-4610
velvettaco.com Dallas-based Velvet Taco, known for its globally inspired tacos, housemade red velvet cake, and kick-ass margaritas, has expanded to Florida with a Fort Lauderdale location. Dubbed a "world tour for your taste buds," Velvet Taco's menu aims to keep things unique and fresh. Start with all-day breakfast tacos that range from sweet to savory flavors, mimicking classic breakfast dishes from French toast to hashbrowns. A weekly taco feature (better known as WTF) includes a new taco chosen based on seasonal ingredients, location, and holidays. Or go for fan favorites like the chicken and waffle served in a house-pressed waffle tortilla, the spicy tikka chicken with buttered cilantro basmati rice, crema, and Thai basil served on a flour tortilla or the Cuban made with slow-roasted pulled pork. Vegetarian options include Nashville hot tofu with napa slaw, ranch crema, and house-brined pickles. Thirsty? Velvet Taco's boozy libations include signature drinks like margaritas and sangria. And don't miss the brand's namesake red velvet cake, made in-house daily, a double-layered crimson cake crowned with cream cheese frosting and a signature cajeta sauce (a goat's milk version of dulce de leche). Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.