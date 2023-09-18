 New Miami Restaurants: Jealous Burger, Pasion, Vale Food Co., Velvet Taco | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Jealous Burger, Pasión, and Velvet Taco

Try burgers from the owners of Jealous Fork, innovative tacos from a Dallas brand, and dishes prepared by Florida Education Institute students.
September 18, 2023
Pasion opened off Calle Ocho in May.
Pasion opened off Calle Ocho in May. Pasion photo
Share this:
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Jealous Burger, a Jealous Fork pop-up, the first South Florida location of Dallas-based Velvet Taco in Fort Lauderdale, Vale Food Co. in Boca Raton, and Pasión, a restaurant featuring culinary students from the Florida Education Institute.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
The owners of Jealous Fork have debuted an evening pop-up at their restaurant dubbed Jealous Burger.
Jealous Fork photo

Jealous Burger

14417 SW 42nd St., Miami
instagram.com/jealousfork
A pop-up shop from the owners of Jealous Fork is now inside Jealous Fork, a restaurant that opened in February 2023 and was named one of the nation's best pancakes by Travel & Leisure within four months of opening. The restaurant is owned and operated by Joaquin Ortiz and Henrik Telle, also behind Tea & Poets, a tea and coffee shop that doubles as a live music venue in South Miami. The duo is taking the next step in their business endeavors with a Jealous Burger pop-up offering a series of whimsical dishes. Begin with appetizers like the smoked burrata, hummus and flatbread, or jalapeño poppers before moving on to the main attraction: a classic American cheeseburger. More colorful menu options include the "Jessie James" topped with applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, barbecue sauce, and sharp cheddar and the "Que Bola Meng" take on a guava and cheese pastelito in a burger. Finish your meal with a slice of Key West-style key lime pie or the housemade double fudge chocolate chunk brownie served with toppings like crushed Oreo, Reese's Pieces, Nutter Butter cookies, or (real) bacon bits. Fridat and Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge
A restaurant from the Florida Education Institute's culinary arts program has opened in Miami.
Pasión photo

Pasión

5915 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-267-6068
pasionmiami.com
A restaurant that marries gastronomy and education and serves as an extension of the Florida Education Institute (FEI) Culinary Arts Program has been operating off Calle Ocho in Miami since May. Known as Pasión, the establishment offers guests a chance to taste flavors produced by a team of student chefs who infuse their creations with passion and innovation. The restaurant's menu explores international cuisine using locally sourced ingredients that change with the seasons. Find starters like the croqueta de jamón y bacalao (ham and salted cod) served with a cherry coulis and lemon aioli; entrées like the codito de cerdo, a pork shank with osso buco confit plated with mashed potatoes; and a series of seafood paella. A selection of wines and beer are available to complement the dishes. Tuesday through Saturday noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
click to enlarge
Vale Food Co. has opened in Boca Raton.
Vale Food Co. photo

Vale Food Co.

5250 Town Center Cir., Boca Raton
561-717-4275
valefoodco.com
Florida-based restaurant brand Vale Food Co. has expanded to Boca Raton. The company has eight locations in Florida, including Tallahassee, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and Brickell. The restaurant offers guests a health-conscious, all-day menu of high-quality açai and poke bowls, avocado toasts, beverages, and baked goods, all prepared in-house. Build your own bowl or toast using the store's cold superfood "bar" featuring produce sourced from local farms with items that rotate seasonally. A hot food station also offers a selection of add-on options ranging from Vale's signature turkey spinach feta meatballs and braised beef to ancho-spiced pulled chicken. Guests can also choose from grab-and-go snacks and bakery items like whole grain chocolate chip cookies, coffee, matcha tea, and smoothies. Daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge
Dallas-based Velvet Taco has opened its first South Florida location in Fort Lauderdale.
Velvet Taco photo

Velvet Taco

305 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale
754-216-4610
velvettaco.com
Dallas-based Velvet Taco, known for its globally inspired tacos, housemade red velvet cake, and kick-ass margaritas, has expanded to Florida with a Fort Lauderdale location. Dubbed a "world tour for your taste buds," Velvet Taco's menu aims to keep things unique and fresh. Start with all-day breakfast tacos that range from sweet to savory flavors, mimicking classic breakfast dishes from French toast to hashbrowns. A weekly taco feature (better known as WTF) includes a new taco chosen based on seasonal ingredients, location, and holidays. Or go for fan favorites like the chicken and waffle served in a house-pressed waffle tortilla, the spicy tikka chicken with buttered cilantro basmati rice, crema, and Thai basil served on a flour tortilla or the Cuban made with slow-roasted pulled pork. Vegetarian options include Nashville hot tofu with napa slaw, ranch crema, and house-brined pickles. Thirsty? Velvet Taco's boozy libations include signature drinks like margaritas and sangria. And don't miss the brand's namesake red velvet cake, made in-house daily, a double-layered crimson cake crowned with cream cheese frosting and a signature cajeta sauce (a goat's milk version of dulce de leche). Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

Zaika Went From At-Home Dinner Parties to One of Miami's Best Indian Restaurants

Restaurant Reviews

Zaika Went From At-Home Dinner Parties to One of Miami's Best Indian Restaurants

By Michelle Muslera
From Dream to Plate: How Chocolate Chip Bakery Became a Miami Favorite

Food & Drink News

From Dream to Plate: How Chocolate Chip Bakery Became a Miami Favorite

By Rachel Costa
10 Miami Restaurants to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month — and Every Other Month

Lists

10 Miami Restaurants to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month — and Every Other Month

By Douglas Markowitz
Rosie's Akino West to Host James Beard Foundation Taste America Miami

Food & Drink News

Rosie's Akino West to Host James Beard Foundation Taste America Miami

By Liz Tracy
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation