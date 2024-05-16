New Restaurant at the Biltmore in Coral Gables Is a Golfer's Dream

Suppose you've ever dreamed of having a candlelit dinner as the sun sets overlooking a pristine golf course. If that is the case, you no longer have to book an expensive stay in North Carolina to do so — historic Coral Gables resort, the Biltmore, has just opened a fine-dining restaurant and bar that overlooks its championship golf course.
Fairways at the Biltmore, the new contemporary restaurant and bar within the Biltmore hotel, is set to enhance the dining experience for golf aficionados of Florida and everywhere with its upscale, modern American cuisine and views of the iconic banyan tree on the first tee of the Donald Ross Championship golf course — a golf course that has been open for nearly a century since 1925.
Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant has a menu created by Chef Sean Bernal that blends contemporary American cuisine with the flavors of Miami and some southern flair. From elevated twists on classic golf-course fare to international-inspired dishes with vegetarian options, Fairways aims to cater to an array of palates. The restaurant's seasonal menu includes an array of dishes that range from classic sandwiches and burgers to more elevated fare, like a yellowtail snapper dish and a ribeye steak. Plus, expect plenty of desserts and cocktails on the menu.
"Fairways is more than just a restaurant; it encapsulates dining excellence with the spirit of golf and leisure," explains Tom Prescott, president of the Biltmore Hotel. “For those seeking an extraordinary dining experience that combines exceptional cuisine with breathtaking views and attentive service, Fairways will become your destination of choice.”
Fairways is joined by the Biltmore's other restaurant and dining options, including Fontana, Cascade, the Cellar Club Bar, the Biltmore Bar, and Posto Dolce, as well as its iconic Sunday brunch and traditional afternoon teas. Fairways offers a happy hour special Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Fairways. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables, at the Biltmore Hotel; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com. Open daily for breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open for dinner from Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.