 New Biltmore Hotel Restaurant Fairways Opens in Coral Gables | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

New Restaurant at the Biltmore in Coral Gables Is a Golfer's Dream

From twists on classic golf-course fare to upscale dishes, Fairways at the Biltmore in Coral Gables is a golf lover's dream.
May 16, 2024
Fairways at the Biltmore in Coral Gables will serve American cuisine among views of the iconic banyan tree on the first tee of the Donald Ross Championship Golf Course.
Fairways at the Biltmore in Coral Gables will serve American cuisine among views of the iconic banyan tree on the first tee of the Donald Ross Championship Golf Course. Fairways photo
Share this:
Suppose you've ever dreamed of having a candlelit dinner as the sun sets overlooking a pristine golf course. If that is the case, you no longer have to book an expensive stay in North Carolina to do so — historic Coral Gables resort, the Biltmore, has just opened a fine-dining restaurant and bar that overlooks its championship golf course.

Fairways at the Biltmore, the new contemporary restaurant and bar within the Biltmore hotel, is set to enhance the dining experience for golf aficionados of Florida and everywhere with its upscale, modern American cuisine and views of the iconic banyan tree on the first tee of the Donald Ross Championship golf course — a golf course that has been open for nearly a century since 1925.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant has a menu created by Chef Sean Bernal that blends contemporary American cuisine with the flavors of Miami and some southern flair. From elevated twists on classic golf-course fare to international-inspired dishes with vegetarian options, Fairways aims to cater to an array of palates. The restaurant's seasonal menu includes an array of dishes that range from classic sandwiches and burgers to more elevated fare, like a yellowtail snapper dish and a ribeye steak. Plus, expect plenty of desserts and cocktails on the menu.
click to enlarge A wooden dining room with large windows and round chandeliers
Fairways at the Biltmore offers guests a front-row seat to the breathtaking beauty of the championship golf course that has graced the hotel since its opening in 1925.
Fairways photo
On par with the aesthetic of a classic American golf course, the restaurant's design blends modern elegance with traditional American charm, like wooden dining tables and chairs, hues of brown and emerald green, and expansive windows. Here, the atmosphere is suited for both casual meals after a day of golf or even more formal family gatherings at night. With large, panoramic windows and expansive patio and terrace seating that overlooks the golf course, diners can immerse themselves in the beauty of the golf course any time of the day.

"Fairways is more than just a restaurant; it encapsulates dining excellence with the spirit of golf and leisure," explains Tom Prescott, president of the Biltmore Hotel. “For those seeking an extraordinary dining experience that combines exceptional cuisine with breathtaking views and attentive service, Fairways will become your destination of choice.”
click to enlarge A dining room bar with green seating and liquor
Fairways at the Biltmore's seasonal menu highlights an array of dishes and cocktails crafted from locally sourced ingredients.
Fairways photo
The restaurant also features an expansive bar with leather seating, top-shelf liquor, and a flat-screen television for even more golf viewing.

Fairways is joined by the Biltmore's other restaurant and dining options, including Fontana, Cascade, the Cellar Club Bar, the Biltmore Bar, and Posto Dolce, as well as its iconic Sunday brunch and traditional afternoon teas. Fairways offers a happy hour special Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Fairways. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables, at the Biltmore Hotel; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com. Open daily for breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open for dinner from Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
This Kendall Hidden Gem Is One of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America

Food & Drink News

This Kendall Hidden Gem Is One of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
13 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Miami

Breakfast

13 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Chef Michael Schwartz Unveils All-Star Lineup for Amara &amp; Friends Dinner Series

Food & Drink News

Chef Michael Schwartz Unveils All-Star Lineup for Amara & Friends Dinner Series

By Michelle Muslera
Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed April 2024

Openings & Closings

Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed April 2024

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation