Ms. Dixie Serves Up a Café-Style Kosher Menu in Aventura

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

At Ms. Dixie in Aventura, the brisket sandwich is made with house-cured beef that's been cooked for 36 hours sous-vide, a technique that utilizes precise temperature control to produce consistent texture and flavor throughout the meat. Cooked in its own juices, the brisket is then served on a house-made bun and topped with crisp-fried onions and caramelized tomatoes, all dressed in a jalapeño mayonnaise.

The sandwich is the Aventura kosher café's best seller, prepared by chef Sean Chaprak, who joined his friends Roy Schiff and Israel Nor Yosef to open the restaurant last summer, at the height of the pandemic.

"The three of us had a shared love for kosher food and we were all doing work we didn't love, so even the pandemic couldn't keep us from pursuing something new," Shiff tells New Times. "Concepts were closing all around us, but we had a different energy and things went smoothly from the get-go."

The restaurant, which Schiff describes as a "fast-casual food spot in Aventura done our way, in a place where people feel like home," was named after its West Dixie Highway location. A woman with a love for food, and baking in particular, was also part of the inspiration.

"The foundation for our menu is the bread, a family recipe passed on through generations," Schiff explains. "We bake batches three to four times a day."

Chaprak, a 29-year-old chef whose tenure includes Tel Aviv's beloved Brasserie and Montefiore Hotel's restaurant, marries Mediterranean and American flavors in offerings such as yams with a touch of date honey, tahini and chickpea salsa, and a blackened cabbage served charred and sprinkled with almonds and tahini.

There are also salads and bowls, and, in addition to the brisket specialty ($15), nine sandwich options ranging from falafel ($14) and veggie shawarma ($14) to a burger/brisket blend called Mr. Dixie, stacked with egg, vegan cheese, and truffle aioli.

For dessert, Ms. Dixie serves malabi, a Mediterranean panna cotta made with rose water and peanuts.

Outdoor dining at Ms. Dixie. Photo courtesy of Ms. Dixie

Since its opening, the café has progressed from offering outdoor seating and takeout only to hosting special outdoor events with live music and DJ sets, during which Chaprak introduces other dishes that might merit addition to the menu.

Tuesday nights are for Latin foods such as tortillas and ceviches, and on Thursdays the café sets up picnic tables in the parking lot of the strip mall where it's situated to offer entrée specials like rib eye and salmon, along with sashimi. Guests are allowed to bring their own liquor.

At noon on Fridays, the café hosts a Mediterranean kabbalat shabbat party that features schnitzel with tahini and a Mediterranean tomato sauce sandwich called matboha.

A new location is on the way, with the trio searching for a spot in Midtown.

"It will be a different crowd to cater to but the vibe will be the same," says Schiff. "We have a small team, but we make sure everyone on staff is right for this concept. We want people to feel like they are having a meal in their own home."

Ms. Dixie. 21000 W. Dixie Hwy., Aventura; 305-933-3305; msdixiemiami.com. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Delivery is available via the café's website.