Miami's Ten Best Restaurants for Solo Diners

Dining alone has become a defining feature of modern life. Meals are no longer perceived as a sociable activity, best done in pairs or in packs, and many are happy to dine in the company of just ourselves, our culinary experience, and perhaps time on social media.

One of the pleasures of living in a bustling city like Miami, is the freedom to drink alone at a bar or dine by yourself in an eatery. It's also a great way to meet new people. Just ask the friendly person next to you what they're drinking and you've struck up a conversation.

You can dine alone anywhere, but there are eateries where getting a table for one is made more fun. From a swanky omakase experience to a low-key taco eatery, read on for the best tables for one in Miami.

Taiyaki's Miami Vice cone 1-800-Lucky

Besides seven eateries ranging from Thai to Japanese offerings to choose from, 1-800-Lucky boasts two bars, a karaoke room, and a small convenience store/record shop, making it the perfect destination after a solo stroll through artsy Wynwood. Make your way around the vibrant food hall and start with an order of Peking duck buns ($9 for two) or hawker style chicken wings ($9) from Lotus +Cleaver. Then move on to B-side's sushi roll of octopus, masago, and olive mayo ($10) or Poke OG's vegan bowl of pineapple, edamame, sweet onions, cucumber, and jalapeño, tossed in fire sauce and served over brown rice, greens and zucchini noodles ($11.50). Hayato is where you go to slurp up some ramen like Tayato's tonkotsu, made with pork broth and topped with scallions, sprouts, kikurage mushrooms, and chashu pork ($15). Don't leave without visiting the outdoor patio, where there's live music every night and Tayaki NYC offers whimsical fish-shaped cones filled with ice cream in exotic flavors like black sesame and green tea ($7).

Courtesy of Barmeli69 Greek Bistro & Wine Bar

Liza Meli opened her cozy establishment so she would have a place to listen to music, eat well, and meet new people. Bar Meli69, her Mediterranean tapas and wine bar in Miami's MiMo District, is one of the most lively eateries in town and a perfect place to visit solo after a tough workday. Happy hour is the perfect time to grab a stool at the bar, when the wine of the day and Meli's red sangria are served for $6 a glass and bites of boquerones, prosciutto-wrapped dates, and Greek green olive tapenade with toasted almonds on crostini cost only $4. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights feature live music (sometimes paired with dancing and breaking plates) and generous courses of grilled lamb loin chops ($16), fresh wild cod casserole baked with fresh tomato, olives, capers, wine, and feta ($25) and baked lamb moussaka, served here with grilled eggplant and labneh-cheese topping ($22). End your meal with cheese mousse, topped with spiced berry compote, almonds, and mint ($3).

EXPAND Tacos at Bodega. Photo by Menin Hospitality

If you like to venture on your own in the wee hours of the night, this late-night taco-and-tequila spot is the place to visit. The South Beach location, for instance, doesn't turn off the lights until around 5 a.m. Enjoy plenty of taco options like barbacoa, prepared with braised short rib, cotija, charred onion, potato sticks, and salsa rosada ($4.50); or the vegan "pollo" asado made with plant-based oumph, tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado salsa. There are also quesadillas with shrimp ($12) and roasted pork ($9); and burritos served with chips and salsa ranchera like the Phili, filled with plenty of grilled rib-eye steak, Mexican rice, Oaxaca cheese, rajas, black bean refrito, potato sticks, and red chili crema ($12). Down it with $7 beers and margaritas or $13 Palomas before enjoying a dessert of churros filled with cinnamon sugar and Nutella ($6), or one of the eatery's many paletas ($4).

The patio at Cecconi's Cecconi's

Laid-back and classy, Cecconi's is the place to visit if you are looking to enjoy flavorful Italian food in a breezy setting. Grab one of the 14 seats at the outdoor bar, where the friendly staff serves signature cocktails like Picante de La Casa with Cazadores reposado, lime, agave, Fresno chili pepper, and cilantro ($16). It’s also a great spot for meeting someone new - it doesn't take much to spark up a conversation at a hotel bar. In the evening, tiny white lights wrapped around the courtyard trees make the outdoor space look like a fairy tale. It's the perfect time to enjoy the all-day menu of items like Ahi tuna tartare topped with capers, chili, and avocado ($22). Cecconi's entrees include pizza topped with prosciutto, stracciatella, and arugula ($24); branzino served with spinach, tomato, and olives ($38); and spaghetti made with tomato sauce and Maine lobster ($44). During Monday to Saturday happy hour, order the Margherita pizzetta ($4), baked gnocchi with gorgonzola ($7) or the Dirty Burger ($9), to pair with $4 beers or $9 cocktails.

EXPAND Le Zoo at Bal Harbour Le Zoo

Whether it’s for mid-morning brunch or a three-course dinner, this French eatery in Bal Harbour Shops welcomes solo diners with a warm embrace. The bistro atmosphere offers the perfect scenario for taking a break from shopping to indulge in a comforting Gallic meal of escargots in hazelnut butter ($15), Du Parc steak tartare with capers and quail egg ($18), and onion soup gratinée ($13). People watching views are made even better over plates of trout amandine ($29), black truffle pizza with egg and fontina ($22), or steak frites served with a dollop of maître d’hôtel butter on top ($29). Do like the French do and end your solo meal with a selection of three ($18), five ($28), or seven ($39) kinds of cheese.

EXPAND Patio at Malibu Farm in Miami Beach. Courtesy of Malibu Farm

Dining alone is a wonderful time for contemplation and observation and chef Helene Henderson's eatery at the Eden Roc Miami Beach offers the perfect refuge of seaside peace and quiet, complemented with a reliable menu of seasonal dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients. Settle back with a watermelon cocktail made with cucumber-infused vodka, lime, and basil ($16) and enjoy items that are light yet satisfying, like crab cakes with caper aioli ($21); or fish tacos with fish tempura served in a corn tortilla with avocado cream sauce, pepper jack cheese, and salsa fresca ($22). Try one of the pizza options fired from the wood oven, like avocado with jalapeño ricotta, agave, cilantro, and lime ($24); or an entree of seared Chilean seabass with tomato, black and white rice and tahini miso dressing ($44). During Sunday brunch, live music at the outdoor patio eliminates any need for conversation. Enjoy the beach view over an order of poached eggs ’Henderson,’ served with crab cakes, caper egg sauce, and arugula ($28); and gluten-free pumpkin pancakes with crème fraiche, quinoa, and pumpkin spice cream maple syrup.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mercato Della Pescheria

A table for one at Mercato Della Pescheria is a ticket to a great dose of entertainment, starting with window displays where customers can watch chefs prepare the food. Inside the restaurant, pasta hangs from wooden rods, fresh fish is layered in buckets of ice, and cheese wheels are stacked on shelves just below the ceiling. The market-style eatery offers Italian classics like Mama's lasagna ($25), pasta cacio e pepe prepared tableside ($28), and bucatini carbonara ($24) to enjoy while watching visitors to Española Way's walk by, but you will be as equally pleased with meat dishes of Osso Bucco with roasted vegetables and risotto ($38), Mediterranean seabass ($39), and tuna alla Genovese served with caponata ($34).

Skipjack tuna. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

A reservation for one at Sushi By Bou is a serious treat. You'll find yourself dining in Italian designer Gianni Versace's former suite, converted into a Japanese speakeasy offering intimate six-seat omakase experiences ($125). You will join five other diners in a small bar and indulge in a feast of 17 pieces of sushi of the chef's choice. A meal could include smoked lean tuna crowned with a dash of gold flakes or uni on seaweed. You'll also get access to the G-Lounge, Gianni Versace's original cigar room. The cozy space is equipped with a personal bartender serving Japanese whiskey and craft cocktails, as well as leather couches, a fireplace, and a Mr. Sake dispensing machine.

EXPAND Umi Sushi Bar Delano South Beach

Housed in the chic lobby of the Delano South Beach, Umi Sushi and Sake Bar follows the white-on-white minimalistic decor of the property and is dominated by a couple of communal tables, great for prompting conversation over plates of snapper carpaccio with truffle ponzu and sea salt ($15) and Big Eye tuna pizza aioli ($24). Keep the party going with the Delano roll made with spicy tuna and caviar ($25), or miso sea bass with yuzu miso and shiso ($23). In addition to sake, you can also quench your thirst with beer, bubbles or handcrafted cocktails like Kami with Japanese whiskey, ginger, and cherry bitters ($18) before deciding if you want to join the lively crowds at the hotel's indoor and outdoor bars.



EXPAND The patio at Verde. Photo courtesy of Verde

It's easy to while away a portion of your day at Verde. This casual eatery at the Pérez Art Museum Miami,overlooking Biscayne Bay, which offers seasonal menus designed with a nod to the museum's rotating exhibits. Dishes combine ingredients in innovative ways, like hummus and flatbread with heirloom cherry tomato, mint, cucumber, and feta ($13); red beet tartare served with crispy black bread ($10); or maple bacon Medjool dates smothered with blue boulder and hyssop balsamic syrup ($15). Entrees include chicken with roasted beets and carrots, preserved lemon and beldi olive vinaigrette($25); and pan-seared salmon in corn purée, served with french beans, crispy rice, and black olive crumble ($22). Imagination also flourishes in signature cocktails like the spicy Verde margarita with Ancho Reyes verde poblano liqueur, lime, and agave ($14).