Miami's Best St. Patrick's Day Treats 2021

Wednesday, March 17, marks another St. Patrick's Day, and while guzzling green beer sounds fine, devouring Lucky Charms-topped cupcakes sounds even better.
This year, pay homage to Ireland's patron saint by indulging in some over-the-top treats. From doughnuts and cakes festooned with leprechaun-approved cereal to Irish Car Bomb-inspired pies, here, listed in alphabetical order by vendor, are Miami's top St. Patrick's Day sweets.
Dasher & Crank2211 NW Second Ave, Miami
305-640-8579
dasherandcrank.com
Get lucky at Dasher & Crank with a mouthful of the ice cream shop's St. Patrick's Day flavors. This year's menu includes "Shamrock Mint," a traditional mint base mixed with a whipped cream swirl; "Irish coffee," a boozy creation made of Irish whiskey and Baileys Irish Cream; and a milk chocolate ice cream infused with Guinness beer. The limited-batch flavors are available now while supplies last.
dbakers Sweet Studio3501 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-310-8763
dbakers.us
Dbaker's Lucky Charm cupcakes are piped with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles, then crowned with your favorite childhood cereal, Lucky Charms. Indulge in box of six for $19 or go big with a Lucky Charms cake for $50.50. These offerings will be available throughout March.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-502-2396
firemandereks.com
The team at Fireman Derek's is baking up Irish Car Bomb pies perfect for a socially distanced celebration at home. Crafted with an Oreo cookie crust, this decadent dessert combines Bailey's custard with Jameson whiskey-infused caramel. It's topped with a drizzling of Guinness reduction, whipped cream, and sliced almonds. The Irish-inspired treat will be available throughout the month of March. A pie costs $38, or $7.50 for a slice.
Honeybee Doughnuts7388 S. Red Rd., Miami
786-773-2770
honeybeedoughnuts.com
Honeybee's doughnuts are dressed for the occasion with vibrant green frosting. Opt for a traditional glazed doughnut with a festive drizzle, or a Lucky Charms-topped doughnut served with a milk glaze. These mini doughnuts cost two for $5 and are available through March 17.
Sugar Factory1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-535-9773
sugarfactory.com
If leprechauns had a signature drink, it would undoubtedly be the Lucky Leprechaun milkshake at Sugar Factory. The gargantuan shake pairs vanilla and coffee ice cream with a shot of Jameson whiskey. It's served in a tall glass slathered in shamrock sprinkles and crowned with rainbow pops, chocolate coins, and a mountain of whipped cream for $25. A nonalcoholic version is available for $19. Grab yours throughout the month of March.
