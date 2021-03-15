Miami's Best St. Patrick's Day Treats 2021

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Wednesday, March 17, marks another St. Patrick's Day, and while guzzling green beer sounds fine, devouring Lucky Charms-topped cupcakes sounds even better.

This year, pay homage to Ireland's patron saint by indulging in some over-the-top treats. From doughnuts and cakes festooned with leprechaun-approved cereal to Irish Car Bomb-inspired pies, here, listed in alphabetical order by vendor, are Miami's top St. Patrick's Day sweets.

Dasher & Crank churns out festive holiday flavors. Photo courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Dasher & Crank 2211 NW Second Ave, Miami

305-640-8579

dasherandcrank.com



Get lucky at Dasher & Crank with a mouthful of the ice cream shop's St. Patrick's Day flavors. This year's menu includes "Shamrock Mint," a traditional mint base mixed with a whipped cream swirl; "Irish coffee," a boozy creation made of Irish whiskey and Baileys Irish Cream; and a milk chocolate ice cream infused with Guinness beer. The limited-batch flavors are available now while supplies last.

Grab some Irish luck with Lucky Charms-topped cupcakes at dbakers. Photo courtesy of dbakers Sweet Studio

dbakers Sweet Studio 3501 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-310-8763

dbakers.us



Dbaker's Lucky Charm cupcakes are piped with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles, then crowned with your favorite childhood cereal, Lucky Charms. Indulge in box of six for $19 or go big with a Lucky Charms cake for $50.50. These offerings will be available throughout March.

EXPAND Get your Irish whiskey fix with a slice of Fireman Derek's Irish Car Bomb pie. Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami

786-703-3623

3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-502-2396

firemandereks.com



The team at Fireman Derek's is baking up Irish Car Bomb pies perfect for a socially distanced celebration at home. Crafted with an Oreo cookie crust, this decadent dessert combines Bailey's custard with Jameson whiskey-infused caramel. It's topped with a drizzling of Guinness reduction, whipped cream, and sliced almonds. The Irish-inspired treat will be available throughout the month of March. A pie costs $38, or $7.50 for a slice.

Honeybee's Lucky Charms-topped doughnuts are available for St. Patrick's Day. Photo courtesy of Honeybee Doughnuts

Honeybee Doughnuts 7388 S. Red Rd., Miami

786-773-2770

honeybeedoughnuts.com



Honeybee's doughnuts are dressed for the occasion with vibrant green frosting. Opt for a traditional glazed doughnut with a festive drizzle, or a Lucky Charms-topped doughnut served with a milk glaze. These mini doughnuts cost two for $5 and are available through March 17.

This Sugar Factory milkshake is decorated for St. Patrick's Day. Photo courtesy of the Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory 1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-535-9773

sugarfactory.com



If leprechauns had a signature drink, it would undoubtedly be the Lucky Leprechaun milkshake at Sugar Factory. The gargantuan shake pairs vanilla and coffee ice cream with a shot of Jameson whiskey. It's served in a tall glass slathered in shamrock sprinkles and crowned with rainbow pops, chocolate coins, and a mountain of whipped cream for $25. A nonalcoholic version is available for $19. Grab yours throughout the month of March.