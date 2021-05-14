Cocktail-Inspired Ice Cream, Doods Before Dudes, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

- Local
This weekend, get tickets to a two-night-only collab dinner at Hiyakawa with Los Angeles chef Alex Chang of Quiquo. Plus, bring your pup to the Wharf on Saturday, and indulge in Wynwood Parlor's new cocktail-inspired ice cream sandwiches, which are available for delivery.
Alex Chang Collab Dinner at Hiyakawa
This weekend, Japanese restaurant Hiyakawa in Wynwood hosts its first guest chef collaboration dinner. Saturday and Sunday evening, owner Alvaro Perez Miranda and Hiyakawa’s executive chef Masayuki Komatsu will welcome Los Angeles chef Alex Chang of Quiquo for a collaborative dining experience. The two chefs will work side by side to offer an eight-course tasting menu. Highlights include hokkaido uni with buckwheat waffle and koi cream, various sushi items, dry-aged minute strip loin, and soba panda cotta with strawberry granita for dessert. The tasting menu costs $175 per person with an option of a beverage pairing for $75 per person. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, at Hiyakawa, 2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-333-2417; hiyakawamiami.com. Reservations can be made up to a party of four via Tock.
Cocktail-Inspired Ice Cream Sandwiches at Wynwood Parlor
Wynwood Parlor, known for its handcrafted ice cream sandwiches, is behind a new cocktail-inspired menu lineup. Highlights include the "Piña Colada," made with pineapple rum cookies and vegan toasted coconut ice cream; the "Miami Vice," with strawberry cake cookies and coconut ice cream; the "Bourbon Caramel Fudge," wherein two bourbon-soaked chocolate cookies are stuffed with vegan caramel fudge ice cream and rolled in mixed nuts; and the "Vanilla Old Fashioned," with bourbon-soaked spice cake cookies and vanilla ice cream. The sandwiches cost $7.50 each in-store and $15 for a two-pack via third-party food delivery apps. Open daily from 4 to 11 p.m., at 1756 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; wynwoodparlor.com. Local delivery available through Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, and DoorDash.
Doods Before Dudes at the Wharf Miami
Bring your four-legged friends for the ultimate doggie meetup at the Wharf on Saturday. Hosted by Melissa Marrero (@melissa_marrero) and her pup Ollie the Goldendoodle, enjoy a doggie market, drink specials, and food from local trucks. Enjoy $25 bottles of Côtes de Provence rosé (from noon to 4 p.m.), and eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria. Beginning at noon Saturday, May 15, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.
Sunday Brunch at Reunion Ktchn Bar
If you're near Aventura this weekend, Reunion Ktchn Bar is behind a weekend brunch with an array of globally inspired shared dishes, including honey saganaki cheese with pistachio crumble, smoked salmon eggs Benedict, Haas avocado toast on a French baguette, and a grilled raclette cheese croissant. Add bottomless mimosas or sparkling wine for an additional $35 per person. 18167 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-931-7401; reunionkb.com. Brunch served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
