Dessert Wars, Oktoberfest, Islas Canarias Turns 44, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Islas Canarias celebrates 44 years with an afternoon block party filled with croquetas and mojitos. Plus, Unbranded Brewing Co. hosts an Oktoberfest-style event and Dessert Wars returns with hundreds of sweets from local purveyors.
Time Out Market
Photo by Deepsleep Studio
Pop-Up Bourbon Bar at Time Out Market Miami
Wind down from the workweek with some bourbon at Time Out Market Miami's pop-up bourbon bar. The bar offers pours of Wild Turkey 101, Russell’s Reserve, and Longbranch, among others, in celebration of National Bourbon Month. For those who like their corn whiskey adulterated, the bar has you covered with bourbon cocktails. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeout.com.
Islas Canarias' croquetas
Photo courtesy of Islas Canarias Restaurant
Islas Canarias Anniversary Bash
Islas Canarias Restaurant and Bar, the establishment known far and wide for its coveted croquetas (and the yearly sold-out Valentine’s Day heart-shaped croqueta boxes), turns 44 this year. The anniversary party will take place this Saturday, when you can enjoy bites from the Islas Canarias food truck, mojitos sponsored by Havana Club rum, cafecito sponsored by Bustelo, an Islas Canarias x Unbranded Brewing croqueta collaboration, and a tented pop-up lounge with Croqueta County merchandise available for purchase. Those who can't make it to the party can find that same merch at the new Croqueta County online store, where croqueta lovers can purchase T-shirts, onesies, and toddler apparel. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at Islas Canarias, 13695 SW 26th St., Miami; 305-559-6666; islascanariasrestaurant.com. Attendees are strongly encouraged to RSVP in advance.
Unbranded Oktoberfest
Photo by Nicole Danna
Oktoberfest Block Party at Unbranded Brewing Co.
Unbranded Brewing Co. will host its first-annual Oktoberfest Block Party in the Leah Arts District. Enjoy local food vendors, a stein-holding competition, bratwurst-eating contests, a yodeling challenge, lederhosen competitions, a mechanical bull, and special beer tappings by Unbranded. The first 200 guests to RSVP can redeem a $3 beer ticket. 3 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at Unbranded Brewing Co., 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Admission is free via RSVP on eventbrite.com.
Sweet Melody
Photo courtesy of Sweet Melody
Dessert Wars at Miami Airport Convention Center
Dessert Wars, the largest dessert festival in the U.S., will return to the Miami Airport Convention Center on Sunday. Endless amounts of doughnuts, cookies, cakes, churros, and more can be sampled from local purveyors such as Sweet Melody, Mo's Cakes, Oh My Pavlova, Burnt, and Holyshakes. 3 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; dessert-wars.com. Tickets cost $45 to $65 via eventbrite.com.
Barry's & Brunch with FlyFuel
Photo courtesy of FlyFuel
Barry's & Brunch with FlyFuel
Sunday, get your sweat on at Barry's Aventura followed by brunch at neighboring FlyFuel. A boot camp-style workout will begin at 11:15 a.m., led by Kellie Williams. Afterward, FlyFuel will serve tastings of its signature items, including coconut chia parfait, overnight oats, avocado toast topped with feta, and tuna toast garnished with wild-caught tuna salad or "chickpea" tuna salad. Wine by FitVine will be poured, plus complimentary B-12 shots from Health Gains. Reserve your spot in the red room via barrys.com
. 11:15 a.m. at Barry's Aventura, 2920 NE 207th St., Suite 105, Aventura; 305-667-3092; barrys.com.
Sweet Beach Pop-Up at the Shelborne
Photo by Michael Pisarri
Bar Olympics at the Sweet Beach Pop-Up at the Shelborne
Watch eight Miami bars battle it out in a series of drinking games on Sunday. From beer pong to flip cup, the competitors will give it their all to earn medals through an array of fun challenges — all in hopes of bringing a first-place trophy back home to their bar. Competing bars include Gramps, Freehold, Better Days, and Le Chick, among others. Grab some beach-side bites or a craft cocktail from the Sweet Beach Pop-Up and cheer on your favorite local bartenders. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at the Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; shelborne.com.