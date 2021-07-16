Night Owl Cookies Grand Opening, National Ice Cream Day, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Night Owl Cookies owner Andrew Gonzalez Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Night Owl Cookies Grand Opening in Wynwood

click to enlarge Free scoops! Free scoops! Free scoops! Free scoops! Photo courtesy of Frohzen

Frohzen Pop-Up in the Miami Design District

click to enlarge Inside Kush Hialeah Photo courtesy of Kush Hialeah

Pata Sucia Palooza at Kush Hialeah

click to enlarge Mak-Kai beverages and tiki items on sale at the Tiki Marketplace. Photo by CandaceWest.com

Tiki Marketplace at the Mai-Kai

click to enlarge Get a free banana whip sundae sample at the Doral Yard! Photo courtesy of the Doral Yard

National Ice Cream Day at the Doral Yard

Swing by the Doral Yard on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. to indulge in a free ice cream treat for National Ice Cream Day. Della Bowls will be offering free samples of its newest menu item: a banana whip sundae. The sweet features frozen banana made with a choice of chocolate or almond syrup, fresh strawberries or pineapple, and topped with toasted shredded coconut or sliced almonds. Beyond Della, visit the Yard's other dessert-style vendors, including Santo Dulce Churros and Paletas Morelia.

More than two years after Night Owl's initial announcement about its Wynwood store, the brand will debut the space to the public Friday (today) at 7 p.m. Celebrate the new flagship store with cookies galore, beer from local breweries, a live DJ, and other sweet activations and freebies. Plus, the first 100 customers will receive a free four-pack of signature cookies.On Sunday, executive pastry chef Salvatore Martone's Frohzen will pop up outside the Fendi store in the Design District to hand out complimentary ice cream samples for National Ice Cream Day. Guests are invited to visit the store to indulge in other Frohzen signature desserts, including ice cream cupcakes, ice cream doughnuts, macaron sandwiches, cookie ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, and “cakesicles.” In addition to the National Ice Cream Day activation, Le Jardinier beverage director J.C. Santana has worked with Martone to create three festive ice cream cocktails, which will be available at Le Jardinier through the end of July (AKA National Ice Cream Month). Priced at $17 apiece, varieties include "Bramblino di Bosco," made with gin, Amaro Montenegro, lemon, and a berry sorbet; "My Neighbor's Tree," with rum, mint, lime, mango-passionfruit sorbet, and bitters; and "Horchata de Coco," with tequila, amaretto, rice, cinnamon, and coconut sorbet.Olympic fever has caught on at Kush Hialeah, where the team will host the first-ever "Pata Sucia Palooza," AKA the “Hialeah Summer Olympics.” Guests are invited to watch six teams of Miami’s top hospitality mavens compete for bragging rights and the coveted “golden chancleta.” The Olympic-themed games require masterful use of the Miamian’s most feared household item: the chancleta (or flip-flop). Jim Beam is sponsoring the event, complete with an outdoor bar and backyard barbecue lounge experience. Guests are encouraged to experience the friendly competition from the sidelines while enjoying food and drink and "betting" on their favorite team, including Union Beer Store, Lincoln's Beard Brewing, Phuc Yea, Beaker & Gray, Finka Table & Tap, and Unbranded Brewing. Kush Hospitality will also be collecting gently used shoes for donations to “Shoes for Streets,” which serves the homeless community.On Sunday afternoon, the Mai-Kai will host a one-day-only Tiki Marketplace in the restaurant's parking lot. Expect a selection of exotic artwork pieces, tiki-inspired gifts, clothing, glassware, and more. Plus, indulge in food trucks and Mai-Kai tropical drinks, alongside entertainment by musicians and Samoan fire knife performances.