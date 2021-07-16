Night Owl Cookies Grand Opening, National Ice Cream Day, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge
Night Owl Cookies is set to open its Wynwood flagship!
Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies
This weekend, Night Owl Cookies will finally debut its new Wynwood flagship with lots of cookies, local beer, music, and freebies. Plus, National Ice Cream Day treats at Frohzen and the Doral Yard, and a pop-up Tiki Marketplace event at the Mai-Kai.
Night Owl Cookies owner Andrew Gonzalez
Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies
Night Owl Cookies Grand Opening in Wynwood
More than two years after Night Owl's initial announcement about its Wynwood store, the brand will debut the space to the public Friday (today) at 7 p.m. Celebrate the new flagship store with cookies galore, beer from local breweries, a live DJ, and other sweet activations and freebies. Plus, the first 100 customers will receive a free four-pack of signature cookies. Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at 163 NW 25th St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com.
Free scoops! Free scoops! Free scoops! Free scoops!
Photo courtesy of Frohzen
Frohzen Pop-Up in the Miami Design District
On Sunday, executive pastry chef Salvatore Martone's Frohzen will pop up outside the Fendi store in the Design District to hand out complimentary ice cream samples for National Ice Cream Day. Guests are invited to visit the store to indulge in other Frohzen signature desserts, including ice cream cupcakes, ice cream doughnuts, macaron sandwiches, cookie ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, and “cakesicles.” In addition to the National Ice Cream Day activation, Le Jardinier beverage director J.C. Santana has worked with Martone to create three festive ice cream cocktails, which will be available at Le Jardinier through the end of July (AKA National Ice Cream Month). Priced at $17 apiece, varieties include "Bramblino di Bosco," made with gin, Amaro Montenegro, lemon, and a berry sorbet; "My Neighbor's Tree," with rum, mint, lime, mango-passionfruit sorbet, and bitters; and "Horchata de Coco," with tequila, amaretto, rice, cinnamon, and coconut sorbet. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at Frohzen and Le Jardinier, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-400-4600; frohzen-miami.com.
Inside Kush Hialeah
Photo courtesy of Kush Hialeah
Pata Sucia Palooza at Kush Hialeah
Olympic fever has caught on at Kush Hialeah, where the team will host the first-ever "Pata Sucia Palooza," AKA the “Hialeah Summer Olympics.” Guests are invited to watch six teams of Miami’s top hospitality mavens compete for bragging rights and the coveted “golden chancleta.” The Olympic-themed games require masterful use of the Miamian’s most feared household item: the chancleta (or flip-flop). Jim Beam is sponsoring the event, complete with an outdoor bar and backyard barbecue lounge experience. Guests are encouraged to experience the friendly competition from the sidelines while enjoying food and drink and "betting" on their favorite team, including Union Beer Store, Lincoln's Beard Brewing, Phuc Yea, Beaker & Gray, Finka Table & Tap, and Unbranded Brewing. Kush Hospitality will also be collecting gently used shoes for donations to “Shoes for Streets,” which serves the homeless community. Beginning at 3:05 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Kush Hialeah, 1000 East 16th St., Miami; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com.
Mak-Kai beverages and tiki items on sale at the Tiki Marketplace.
Photo by CandaceWest.com
Tiki Marketplace at the Mai-Kai
On Sunday afternoon, the Mai-Kai will host a one-day-only Tiki Marketplace in the restaurant's parking lot. Expect a selection of exotic artwork pieces, tiki-inspired gifts, clothing, glassware, and more. Plus, indulge in food trucks and Mai-Kai tropical drinks, alongside entertainment by musicians and Samoan fire knife performances. 11 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Mai-Kai, 3599 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 9540563-3272; maikai.com.
Get a free banana whip sundae sample at the Doral Yard!
Photo courtesy of the Doral Yard
National Ice Cream Day at the Doral Yard
Swing by the Doral Yard on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. to indulge in a free ice cream treat for National Ice Cream Day. Della Bowls will be offering free samples of its newest menu item: a banana whip sundae. The sweet features frozen banana made with a choice of chocolate or almond syrup, fresh strawberries or pineapple, and topped with toasted shredded coconut or sliced almonds. Beyond Della, visit the Yard's other dessert-style vendors, including Santo Dulce Churros and Paletas Morelia. 8455 NW 53rd St., Suite 106, Doral; thedoralyard.com.