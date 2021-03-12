Sticky-Bun Doughnuts, $3.14 Pies, Salt & Straw CocoWalk, and Other Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

This weekend, the Salty's legendary sticky-bun doughnut collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm returns and will be available at all three locations: Wynwood, South Miami, and Lincoln Road. Plus, Salt & Straw opens its second Miami location in Coconut Grove, Michael Schwartz celebrates 14 years of Michael's Genuine, and Fireman Derek's serves $3.14 pie slices for Pi Day.

Your chances of grabbing this sweet collaboration this year are better than ever. Photo courtesy of the Salty

The Salty and Knaus Berry Farm's Sticky-Bun Doughnuts Return

The Salty's legendary sticky-bun doughnut collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm is set to return this Friday, March 12. The special doughnut will be available through Sunday, March 21 at the Wynwood and South Miami stores until each day's supply sells out, as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at the Lincoln Road pop-up. Drenched in a roasted pecan-toffee-rum glaze and topped with caramelized pecans, the cinnamon roll/doughnut mashup is a labor-intensive proposition, so quantities will be limited. The doughnuts cost $6.95 apiece and are expected to sell fast — in years past, they've sold out every day, sometimes hours before closing time. Note: The doughnuts are not available via Uber Eats. Available Friday, March 12 through Sunday, March 21, at the Salty Wynwood, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; the Salty South Miami, 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; and the Salty Lincoln Road (Saturdays and Sundays only), 740 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; saltydonut.com.

Scoops and more scoops from Salt & Straw. Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw Opens in CocoWalk

Less than a month after opening its first East Coast shop in Wynwood, Salt & Straw has opened a second Miami location in Coconut Grove. The menu will mirror the Wynwood location, offering flavors like sea salt with caramel ribbons, honey lavender, and salted malted chocolate chip cookie dough, alongside Miami-inspired ice creams including Panther Coffee chocolate tres leches and Wynwood Brewing mango habanero. Open from noon to 11 p.m. daily at Salt & Straw in CocoWalk, 3015 Grand Ave. #145, Coconut Grove; saltandstraw.com.

R House's drag brunch features electric performers. Photo courtesy of R House

Drag Brunch with Select Aperitivo at R House

Saturday, R House in Wynwood will host a drag brunch activation with Select Aperitivo, a Venetian-imported, aperitif spirit. The Spritz brunch, hosted by Miami drag queen Athena Dion, will feature Select spritzer cocktails ($10 each) in addition to R House’s signature brunch package ($50 per person). Savor unlimited small plates brought to your table and continually replenished, as well as a choice of hearty entrées, including cinnamon French toast and truffled skirt steak and eggs. 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-020; rhousewynwood.com.

EXPAND Stop by Sullivan Street for a bake sale. Photo courtesy of Sullivan Street Bakery Miami

Sullivan Street Bakery Miami Bake Sale

This weekend, Sullivan Street Bakery Miami hosst its weekly Saturday bake sale at the Little Haiti wholesale bakery. Pop in for bread (focaccia, brioche, six-grain with honey, country wheat sourdough), pizza (pomodoro, onion, and bianca), and pastries (canotto, olive oil cake, and gemmina cookies). Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March, 13 at Sullivan Street Bakery, 5550 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-751-1144; sullivanstreetbakery.com.

EXPAND It's Pi Day! Photo by Nicole Carmen

Pi Day at Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

On Pi Day — this Sunday, March 14 — Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop will offer key lime pie slices for $3.14 each (originally $7). The offer is valid at both Fireman Derek's locations. All day Sunday, March 14, at Fireman Derek's Bake Shop, 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami, and 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; firemandereks.com.

Chef Michael Schwartz celebrates a milestone anniversary. Photo courtesy of Genuine Hospitality

14th Anniversary Celebration at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

In honor of the 14th anniversary of chef/owner Michael Schwartz's namesake restaurant in the Design District, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink is offering a socially distanced dinner on Sunday evening, featuring a six-course meal with seven wines. Highlights of the $250 prix fixe dinner include lobster pan roast, nine-spice duck confit, dry-aged grass-fed rib eye, and Basque-style cheesecake with Meyer lemon confit. The wines are supplied by Jim Clendenen of Au Bon Climat Winery in Santa Barbara. Beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Michael's Genuine, 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550; $250 via opentable.com.