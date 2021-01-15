 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Guides |

Eating House Anniversary, Wine Run 5K, and Other Food Events This Weekend

Clarissa Buch | January 15, 2021 | 8:00am
Eating House Anniversary, Wine Run 5K, and Other Food Events This WeekendEXPAND
Photo courtesy of Eating House
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

This weekend, Eating House in Coral Gables celebrates its ninth anniversary with a limited-time menu, and Astra hosts a two-year celebration with music and cocktails. Plus, take part in Schnebly Redland's Winery's Wine Run 5K or Sunday brunch at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B.

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli
Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli
Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House Celebrates Turning Nine With a Special Menu

Related Stories


Beginning Friday, Eating House in Coral Gables will celebrate its nine-year anniversary with a special tasting menu available through March 5th. The dinner menu, which is meant to be shared ($49 per person), includes a selection of Eating House's best-selling dishes throughout the years. Highlights include frita fries with guava-bacon jam, frita sauce, and pickled onions; croquetas carbonara with arborio rice, black truffle, and applewood bacon; and dirt cup pancakes with nutella, pretzel, Oreos, and salted caramel butter.

Through March 5, at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com.
Astra's garden-themed patio will transport you to the Mediterranean.EXPAND
Astra's garden-themed patio will transport you to the Mediterranean.
Photo courtesy of Astra

Two-Year Anniversary at Astra


Mediterranean restaurant and bar Astra turns two years old on Friday. To celebrate the occasion, the rooftop hangout will host the DJ duo the Soul Brothers. While the Soul Brothers set starts at 8 p.m., it's worth arriving in time for cocktail hour and the sunset views overlooking Wynwood.

Opens 5 p.m. for cocktail hour. DJ starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 15 at Astra, 2121 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-5778; astramiami.com.
Enjoy brunch at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B.EXPAND
Enjoy brunch at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B.
Photo courtesy of Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B

Brunch at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B


What started as a pop-up in response to COVID-19 hotel closures has transformed into a full-fledged culinary operation. Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B now serves brunch every Thursday through Sunday. Menu highlights include shrimp and grits ($12) with stone-ground grits, roasted tomato, and fennel, sausage; orange honey cinnamon bun ($6) made with bee pollen; pulled pork Benedict ($13) made with rosemary hollandaise, roasted onion, egg, and a house biscuit; and Dutch baby pancakes ($10) with vanilla yogurt, pear, blueberries, almond, and lemon honey.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday, at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B, 439 NW Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-454-9065; rosiesmia.com.
Eating House Anniversary, Wine Run 5K, and Other Food Events This WeekendEXPAND
Photography by Monica McGivern

Wine Run 5K at Schnebly Redland's Winery


This isn't your average 5K. This Sunday at Schnebly Redland's Winery, take part in a run, where you'll indulge in a glass of wine after lacing up and running through the winery's scenic grounds. All participants will receive a race t-shirt, a finisher's medal, and a souvenir glass after they cross the finish line. You can also sign up as a spectator if you only want to partake in the drinking portion of the event, and a virtual race option is available for those who want to run on their own.

9 a.m. Sunday, January 17 at Schnebly Redland's Winery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224; schneblywinery.com. Registration costs $40 for runners and $10 for spectators via runsignup.com.
The Lincoln Eatery
The Lincoln Eatery
Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Eatery

The Boozy Brunch at Lincoln Eatery


Stop by the Lincoln Eatery on Sunday for another iteration of its "Boozy Brunch", with food and drink specials and entertainment. Highlights include bottomless prosecco and rosé ($19), frozé ($25), and Veuve Clicquot bottles ($55 each). Food items include bagels and southern-style pancakes from Necessary Purveyor, specialty doughnuts (key lime pie, maple bacon and popcorn, and strawberry and marshmallow) from Cilantro 27, and croissant sandwiches from Le Petit Bistrot. Plus, C Food Shack's fried chicken and coconut waffles, and shrimp and toasted cheese grits; and oysters from Miami Vice's Raw Bar.

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 17, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.