Eating House Anniversary, Wine Run 5K, and Other Food Events This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

This weekend, Eating House in Coral Gables celebrates its ninth anniversary with a limited-time menu, and Astra hosts a two-year celebration with music and cocktails. Plus, take part in Schnebly Redland's Winery's Wine Run 5K or Sunday brunch at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B.

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House Celebrates Turning Nine With a Special Menu

Beginning Friday, Eating House in Coral Gables will celebrate its nine-year anniversary with a special tasting menu available through March 5th. The dinner menu, which is meant to be shared ($49 per person), includes a selection of Eating House's best-selling dishes throughout the years. Highlights include frita fries with guava-bacon jam, frita sauce, and pickled onions; croquetas carbonara with arborio rice, black truffle, and applewood bacon; and dirt cup pancakes with nutella, pretzel, Oreos, and salted caramel butter.

EXPAND Astra's garden-themed patio will transport you to the Mediterranean. Photo courtesy of Astra

Two-Year Anniversary at Astra

Mediterranean restaurant and bar Astra turns two years old on Friday. To celebrate the occasion, the rooftop hangout will host the DJ duo the Soul Brothers. While the Soul Brothers set starts at 8 p.m., it's worth arriving in time for cocktail hour and the sunset views overlooking Wynwood.

EXPAND Enjoy brunch at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B. Photo courtesy of Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B

Brunch at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B

What started as a pop-up in response to COVID-19 hotel closures has transformed into a full-fledged culinary operation. Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B now serves brunch every Thursday through Sunday. Menu highlights include shrimp and grits ($12) with stone-ground grits, roasted tomato, and fennel, sausage; orange honey cinnamon bun ($6) made with bee pollen; pulled pork Benedict ($13) made with rosemary hollandaise, roasted onion, egg, and a house biscuit; and Dutch baby pancakes ($10) with vanilla yogurt, pear, blueberries, almond, and lemon honey.

EXPAND Photography by Monica McGivern

Wine Run 5K at Schnebly Redland's Winery

This isn't your average 5K. This Sunday at Schnebly Redland's Winery, take part in a run, where you'll indulge in a glass of wine after lacing up and running through the winery's scenic grounds. All participants will receive a race t-shirt, a finisher's medal, and a souvenir glass after they cross the finish line. You can also sign up as a spectator if you only want to partake in the drinking portion of the event, and a virtual race option is available for those who want to run on their own.

The Lincoln Eatery Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Eatery

The Boozy Brunch at Lincoln Eatery

Stop by the Lincoln Eatery on Sunday for another iteration of its "Boozy Brunch", with food and drink specials and entertainment. Highlights include bottomless prosecco and rosé ($19), frozé ($25), and Veuve Clicquot bottles ($55 each). Food items include bagels and southern-style pancakes from Necessary Purveyor, specialty doughnuts (key lime pie, maple bacon and popcorn, and strawberry and marshmallow) from Cilantro 27, and croissant sandwiches from Le Petit Bistrot. Plus, C Food Shack's fried chicken and coconut waffles, and shrimp and toasted cheese grits; and oysters from Miami Vice's Raw Bar.