Riverside Circus, La Traila BBQ Pop-Up, Dumpling Lady, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
This weekend, La Traila BBQ pops up with Texas barbecue at Phuc Yea, Riverside Circus returns to the Wharf, and the Dumpling Lady offers handmade dumplings on Lincoln Road.
Wynwood Brewing Co. Delusion Ale Release
Today, April 16, Wynwood Brewing releases the first in its artist series of hazy IPAs. Delusion Ale is a 7 percent ABV hazy IPA and will be available on tap and in a limited run of 16-ounce cans beginning at noon. The first 50 guests to purchase a four-pack ($13) on release day will receive a poster of the original art by Ron English that inspired the beer. Delusion Ale takes inspiration from English's "Delusionville" art universe, in which everything is backward. The hazy IPA is made with Citra and Lemondrop hops. 565 NW 24th St. Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.
La Traila BBQ Pop-Up at Phuc Yea
In advance of its official brick-and-mortar opening in Miami Lakes later this month, La Traila BBQ — a Texas barbecue concept created by pit master Mel Rodriguez and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie — will pop up at Phuc Yea on Saturday. Together, they will serve a mash-up menu of barbecue and crawfish with bao buns, brews, and live music. Menu highlights include a one-day-only signature dish (Texas-style brisket bao, made with gochujang barbecue sauce, Asian slaw, pickles, and crispy shallots), as well as Phuc Yea's Viet-style crawfish boil and an à la carte barbecue menu of brisket, sausages, ribs, mac and cheese, baked beans, and creamed corn. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. VIP tickets start at $20 and include one dish, one drink, Salt & Straw ice cream, and a fast-pass bracelet when ordering more food. Other food and drinks are pay as you go.
Riverside Circus at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and mimes will perform along the New River in Fort Lauderdale this weekend at the Wharf's Riverside Circus. While you enjoy live music and performances, stop by the Piefather for pizza and peruse the offerings at food trucks such as Mrs. Balloo, Lunchroom, and Even Keel. There will also be drink specials and happy-hour pricing from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Through Sunday, April 18, at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale, 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; wharfftl.com. Admission is free.
The Dumpling Lady Miami on Lincoln Road
Through Mother's Day, the Dumpling Lady Miami host a weekly Sunday pop-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Lincoln Road's Euclid Oval. While supplies last, you can pick up a rotating selection of homemade dumplings and sauces. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through May 9, on Lincoln Road at the intersection of Euclid Ave.and Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; instagram.com/thedumplingladymia.
New Sunday Brunch Dishes at Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi has added a new slate of menu items only available during Sunday brunch. Highlights include avocado sashimi toast, pumpkin pancakes, and French toast sticks, as well as a New England lobster roll ($14), and crispy lox — rice squares topped with slices of cured salmon, goat’s milk-infused cream cheese, and traditional lox and bagel toppings ($16). Plus, this Sunday, April 18, all Pubbelly Sushi locations will offer a buy-one, get-one-free offer on cocktails from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Served Sundays at various locations; pubbellyglobal.com.
Sweetgreen Now Open in Coconut Grove
Los Angeles-based fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen has opened its second South Florida location at CocoWalk. The 1,990-square-foot Coconut Grove location offers indoor and patio seating. (The brand's online ordering and delivery application is also popular for those looking to take their food to-go; a pedestrian pick-up window at the CocoWalk location makes that especially easy.) The menu is based on core bowls, salads, and main plates, priced from $8.50 to $13.50. Each restaurant also features seasonal dishes and city-specific dishes — here, for instance, the citrus shrimp and avocado bowl with roasted sweet potatoes, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cabbage, cilantro, tortilla chips, baby spinach, and warm quinoa with a ceviche dressing. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-614-4009; sweetgreen.com.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.