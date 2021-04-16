Riverside Circus, La Traila BBQ Pop-Up, Dumpling Lady, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This weekend, La Traila BBQ pops up with Texas barbecue at Phuc Yea, Riverside Circus returns to the Wharf, and the Dumpling Lady offers handmade dumplings on Lincoln Road.

Wynwood Brewing's Delusion Ale. Photo courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Co.

Wynwood Brewing Co. Delusion Ale Release

Today, April 16, Wynwood Brewing releases the first in its artist series of hazy IPAs. Delusion Ale is a 7 percent ABV hazy IPA and will be available on tap and in a limited run of 16-ounce cans beginning at noon. The first 50 guests to purchase a four-pack ($13) on release day will receive a poster of the original art by Ron English that inspired the beer. Delusion Ale takes inspiration from English's "Delusionville" art universe, in which everything is backward. The hazy IPA is made with Citra and Lemondrop hops. 565 NW 24th St. Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.

Inside Phuc Yea Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

La Traila BBQ Pop-Up at Phuc Yea

In advance of its official brick-and-mortar opening in Miami Lakes later this month, La Traila BBQ — a Texas barbecue concept created by pit master Mel Rodriguez and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie — will pop up at Phuc Yea on Saturday. Together, they will serve a mash-up menu of barbecue and crawfish with bao buns, brews, and live music. Menu highlights include a one-day-only signature dish (Texas-style brisket bao, made with gochujang barbecue sauce, Asian slaw, pickles, and crispy shallots), as well as Phuc Yea's Viet-style crawfish boil and an à la carte barbecue menu of brisket, sausages, ribs, mac and cheese, baked beans, and creamed corn. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. VIP tickets start at $20 and include one dish, one drink, Salt & Straw ice cream, and a fast-pass bracelet when ordering more food. Other food and drinks are pay as you go.

EXPAND The Riverside Circus is back! Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Riverside Circus at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and mimes will perform along the New River in Fort Lauderdale this weekend at the Wharf's Riverside Circus. While you enjoy live music and performances, stop by the Piefather for pizza and peruse the offerings at food trucks such as Mrs. Balloo, Lunchroom, and Even Keel. There will also be drink specials and happy-hour pricing from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Through Sunday, April 18, at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale, 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; wharfftl.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Dumpling Lady Miami is popping up on Lincoln Road. Photo courtesy of the Dumpling Lady Miami

The Dumpling Lady Miami on Lincoln Road

Through Mother's Day, the Dumpling Lady Miami host a weekly Sunday pop-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Lincoln Road's Euclid Oval. While supplies last, you can pick up a rotating selection of homemade dumplings and sauces. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through May 9, on Lincoln Road at the intersection of Euclid Ave.and Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; instagram.com/thedumplingladymia.

EXPAND Crispy lox at Pubbelly Sushi. Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

New Sunday Brunch Dishes at Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi has added a new slate of menu items only available during Sunday brunch. Highlights include avocado sashimi toast, pumpkin pancakes, and French toast sticks, as well as a New England lobster roll ($14), and crispy lox — rice squares topped with slices of cured salmon, goat’s milk-infused cream cheese, and traditional lox and bagel toppings ($16). Plus, this Sunday, April 18, all Pubbelly Sushi locations will offer a buy-one, get-one-free offer on cocktails from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Served Sundays at various locations; pubbellyglobal.com.

Sweetgreen has opened its second South Florida location. Photo courtesy of Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Now Open in Coconut Grove

Los Angeles-based fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen has opened its second South Florida location at CocoWalk. The 1,990-square-foot Coconut Grove location offers indoor and patio seating. (The brand's online ordering and delivery application is also popular for those looking to take their food to-go; a pedestrian pick-up window at the CocoWalk location makes that especially easy.) The menu is based on core bowls, salads, and main plates, priced from $8.50 to $13.50. Each restaurant also features seasonal dishes and city-specific dishes — here, for instance, the citrus shrimp and avocado bowl with roasted sweet potatoes, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cabbage, cilantro, tortilla chips, baby spinach, and warm quinoa with a ceviche dressing. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-614-4009; sweetgreen.com.