Mezcal Lauderdale, Are N Brunch, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Mezcal Lauderdale hosts a three-day, mezcal-filled festival, Niven Patel's Sundays at the Ranch returns, and Estrella Damm takes over South Florida.
click to enlarge
Sample more than 25 mezcals this weekend.
Photo by Michael Kutach
Mezcal Lauderdale at Le Méridien Dania Beach
Mezcal Lauderdale is taking over South Florida this weekend with a three-day celebration at Le Méridien Dania Beach. From Friday through Sunday, enjoy workshops, a grand tasting with more than 25 mezcal brands, live music and performances, a cigar lounge and tasting dinners, and a Sunday brunch event. Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15. For a complete list of events, visit mezcallauderdale.com.
click to enlarge
The Anderson
Photo courtesy of the Anderson
Are N Brunch at the Anderson
Are N Brunch pairs midday fare and alcoholic beverages with your favorite R&B tracks at the Anderson. Guests can grab a seat and enjoy the brunch menu while singing along with the sultry soundtrack. In addition to the music, there will also be games and other activities for diners to enjoy. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $200 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Heaven Mykonos is in for this year's Estrella Damm Culinary Journey along with more than 40 other area restaurants.
Photo courtesy of Heaven Mykonos
Estrella Damm Culinary Journey
Now in its seventh year, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey highlights the talents of chefs across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as they pair their cuisine with one of Barcelona’s most cherished beers. Through May 31, restaurantgoers can choose from a wide selection of curated, specially priced tasting menus, all paired with Estrella Damm, which has been brewed in Barcelona since 1876. In all, more than three dozen restaurants across both counties have signed on to participate, including Barceloneta, Bachour, Navé, Shakudo, and Sweet Liberty. Some are presenting one special dish, others offer a multicourse menu. For a complete list of participating restaurants and pairing dishes, visit miami.estrelladammjourney.com
.
Chef Niven Patel at his farm, Rancho Patel
Photo by CandaceWest.com
Sundays at the Ranch
This Sunday at 3 p.m., chef Niven Patel will host an edition of Sundays at the Ranch. Starting with a welcome cocktail, guests will get an inside look at Rancho Patel, where the chef grows his bounty of fruits, vegetables, and herbs, which are used at his restaurants across South Florida. Then attendees will take a seat at the table to enjoy a three-course meal, served family-style and paired with wine, against the rustic, natural backdrop of the farm. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Rancho Patel. Tickets cost $200 via resy.com.
click to enlarge
A spread at Strawberry Moon
Photo courtesy of Strawberry Moon
Bottomless Brunch at Strawberry Moon
Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel is behind a bottomless brunch beverage program ($36 per person) served every Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include rosé and mimosas on the bottomless menu, paired with the restaurant's brunch specialties, including chocolate babka French toast, Moroccan shakshuka, avocado toast, and falafel Benedict, among others. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 785-745-8050; strawberrymoonmiami.com.