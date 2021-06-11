Father's Day 2021 Gift Guide

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

June 20 marks another Father's Day — and another gift. Before you settle for another boring tie, consider treating Dad to something more satisfying.

New Times has rounded up an alphabetical list of unique Miami gift offerings sure to wow the dad in your life, from scrumptious, monthly cheese subscriptions for the pop who can't get enough burrata to craft-beer gear for the paterfamilias who moonlights as a brewer in his garage. Added bonus: Everything is local, so you won't have far to go.

Dad can make his own burger creations with a box curated by Burger Beast. Photo courtesy of Burger Beast

Burger Beast delivery only

burgerbeast.com delivery only



Sef Gonzalez, better known as Burger Beast, has compiled his favorite burger-making essentials ready for your Father's Day barbecue. Each flavor-packed burger box includes eight quarter-pound custom-blend burger patties made of brisket and sirloin, eight slices of Babe's Meat & Counter bacon, slices of Tillamook cheddar, one pack of potato rolls, four Fripper's cheddarwurst smoked sausages, two bars of Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars, a four-pack of craft sodas, and a limited-edition Burger Beast dinner plate. The box costs $100 and includes local delivery. Orders can be placed on the Burger Beast website.

Gourmet cheese and wine box from Chèvre. Photo courtesy of Chèvre

Chèvre delivery only

chevremiami.com delivery only



Indulge Dad's taste buds with a monthly cheese club membership from local cheese shop Chèvre. Each month, the team at Chèvre curates a mouthwatering ensemble comprising two artisanal cheeses, a bottle of wine, a loaf of sourdough bread, and a mystery item ($120 monthly). Delivery is included, and the monthly renewal can be canceled at any time.

Chocolate-covered bacon and charcuterie from Board Oh! Photo courtesy of Cloud 9 Bakery & Board Oh!

Cloud 9 Bakery and Board Oh! 12723 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest

786-250-4672

cloud-9-bakery.square.site 12723 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest786-250-4672



Cloud 9 Bakery and Board Oh! have teamed up this Father's Day with a bundle fit for a king. The feast includes a loaf of Cloud 9's French toast bread pudding; an assortment of chocolate-dipped bacon festooned with toppings like chili flakes, s'mores, pistachios, and espresso beans; and Board Oh!'s charcuterie platter of cheeses and meats served on a reusable wooden slab. The bundle ($195) can be ordered in advance for pickup on Saturday, June 19, from noon to 3 p.m. while supplies last. (Cloud 9 will be closed on Sunday, June 20.)

The Salty is offering bowtie doughnuts for Father's Day. Photo by Danielle Margherite Photography (courtesy of the Salty)

The Salty 50 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-639-8501

and

6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami

786-409-4704

saltydonut.com 50 NW 23rd St., Miami305-639-8501and6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami786-409-4704



This year Miami's beloved doughnut shop honors dads with bow tie-shaped doughnuts ($3.75 each). The 24-hour brioche knots are showered in a coffee sugar rub, then layered with an Irish coffee glaze and a drizzle of bourbon caramel. Pair it with a steamy vanilla bean latte for the complete Father's Day breakfast bundle. Available June 19-20.

Treat dad to Father's Day brunch in bed. Photo courtesy of Tapp Ideas

Tapp Ideas delivery only

786-740-6266

tappideas.business.site delivery only786-740-6266



Treat your dad to breakfast in bed courtesy of Tapp Ideas. The local gift-basket purveyor specializes in ready-to-eat breakfast arrangements brimming with Dad's favorite morning eats. Choose from menu items like fluffy pancakes, smoked sausage, scrambled eggs, quiche Lorraine, or a bagel with lox alongside a mini Champagne bottle and fresh-squeezed juice (and don't forget dessert!). Additional gift items like dad-centric hats and pint glasses make for an extra-thoughtful Father's Day gift. Prices range from $160 to $175 depending on location; order deadline is June 17.

Dad hats done right. Photo courtesy of Tripping Animals Brewing Co.

Tripping Animals Brewing Co. 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral

305-646-1339

trippinganimals.com 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral305-646-1339



Share a cold one with Pops this Father's Day at Tripping Animals. In addition to a killer beer selection ready for growler fills and to-go four-packs, the local brewery touts branded gear that Dad will actually wear. The brewery's dad-approved 'Shroom hat ($20) is a necessary accessory for his next fishing trip or camping adventure. Orders can be placed on the brewery's website for pickup.