Father's Day 2021 Gift Guide

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
June 20 marks another Father's Day — and another gift. Before you settle for another boring tie, consider treating Dad to something more satisfying.
New Times has rounded up an alphabetical list of unique Miami gift offerings sure to wow the dad in your life, from scrumptious, monthly cheese subscriptions for the pop who can't get enough burrata to craft-beer gear for the paterfamilias who moonlights as a brewer in his garage. Added bonus: Everything is local, so you won't have far to go.
Burger Beastdelivery only
burgerbeast.com
Sef Gonzalez, better known as Burger Beast, has compiled his favorite burger-making essentials ready for your Father's Day barbecue. Each flavor-packed burger box includes eight quarter-pound custom-blend burger patties made of brisket and sirloin, eight slices of Babe's Meat & Counter bacon, slices of Tillamook cheddar, one pack of potato rolls, four Fripper's cheddarwurst smoked sausages, two bars of Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars, a four-pack of craft sodas, and a limited-edition Burger Beast dinner plate. The box costs $100 and includes local delivery. Orders can be placed on the Burger Beast website.
Chèvredelivery only
chevremiami.com
Indulge Dad's taste buds with a monthly cheese club membership from local cheese shop Chèvre. Each month, the team at Chèvre curates a mouthwatering ensemble comprising two artisanal cheeses, a bottle of wine, a loaf of sourdough bread, and a mystery item ($120 monthly). Delivery is included, and the monthly renewal can be canceled at any time.
Cloud 9 Bakery and Board Oh!12723 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest
786-250-4672
cloud-9-bakery.square.site
Cloud 9 Bakery and Board Oh! have teamed up this Father's Day with a bundle fit for a king. The feast includes a loaf of Cloud 9's French toast bread pudding; an assortment of chocolate-dipped bacon festooned with toppings like chili flakes, s'mores, pistachios, and espresso beans; and Board Oh!'s charcuterie platter of cheeses and meats served on a reusable wooden slab. The bundle ($195) can be ordered in advance for pickup on Saturday, June 19, from noon to 3 p.m. while supplies last. (Cloud 9 will be closed on Sunday, June 20.)
The Salty50 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-639-8501
and
6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami
786-409-4704
saltydonut.com
This year Miami's beloved doughnut shop honors dads with bow tie-shaped doughnuts ($3.75 each). The 24-hour brioche knots are showered in a coffee sugar rub, then layered with an Irish coffee glaze and a drizzle of bourbon caramel. Pair it with a steamy vanilla bean latte for the complete Father's Day breakfast bundle. Available June 19-20.
Tapp Ideasdelivery only
786-740-6266
tappideas.business.site
Treat your dad to breakfast in bed courtesy of Tapp Ideas. The local gift-basket purveyor specializes in ready-to-eat breakfast arrangements brimming with Dad's favorite morning eats. Choose from menu items like fluffy pancakes, smoked sausage, scrambled eggs, quiche Lorraine, or a bagel with lox alongside a mini Champagne bottle and fresh-squeezed juice (and don't forget dessert!). Additional gift items like dad-centric hats and pint glasses make for an extra-thoughtful Father's Day gift. Prices range from $160 to $175 depending on location; order deadline is June 17.
Tripping Animals Brewing Co.2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral
305-646-1339
trippinganimals.com
Share a cold one with Pops this Father's Day at Tripping Animals. In addition to a killer beer selection ready for growler fills and to-go four-packs, the local brewery touts branded gear that Dad will actually wear. The brewery's dad-approved 'Shroom hat ($20) is a necessary accessory for his next fishing trip or camping adventure. Orders can be placed on the brewery's website for pickup.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.