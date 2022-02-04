Miami's Best Valentine's Day Dinners 2022

click to enlarge Tortellini in brodo at Boia De. Photo by FujifilmGirl

Boia De 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-967-8866

boiaderestaurant.com

click to enlarge Dressed oysters at Chotto Matte. Photo courtesy of Chotto Matte



Chotto Matte 1666 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach

305-690-0743

chotto-matte.com

click to enlarge A view from the dining room at Dune Photo by Nick Garcia Photography

Dune 2200 N. Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

754-900-4059

dunebylt.com

click to enlarge Ravioli at Macchialina. Courtesy of Macchialina

Macchialina 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-534-2124

macchialina.com

click to enlarge Ceviche at Maü MIami. Julia Rose Photography

Maü Miami 3252 NE First Ave., Miami

786-698-8628

maumia.com

click to enlarge Meraki Greek Bistro's dining room. Photo courtesy of Stillwater & Co.

Meraki Greek Bistro 142 SE First Ave, Miami

786-773-1535

and

3462 Main Hwy, Miami

786-254-7079

merakibistro.com

click to enlarge Mila Miami's dining room. Photo courtesy of Mila Miami

Mila Miami 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

786-706-0744

milarestaurant.com

click to enlarge Red Rooster Overtown's dining room. Photo courtesy of Red Rooster Overtown

Red Rooster 920 NW Second Ave., Miami

305.640.9880

redroosterovertown.com

click to enlarge Tur Kitchen's dining room. Photo courtesy of Tur Kitchen

Tur Kitchen 259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

786-483-8014

turkitchen.com

click to enlarge Salmon Lovers main course at Wayku. Wayku

Wayku 73 NW 26th St., Miami

786-584-8487

waykurestaurants.com

This year, Valentine's Day, February 14, falls on a Monday. Despite the inconvenient day of the week, Miami offers a slew of options for celebrating the love-themed holiday, including dinner at some of the best restaurants in town.Miami chefs have created menus for everyone — from low-key, affordable options to multicourse tasting menus.has selected the ten best, which are listed alphabetically below. The prices listed do not include tax or gratuity. Reservations are strongly recommended.In Little Haiti, James Beard Award semifinalists Alex Meyer and Luciana Giangrandi will be offering a specialty Valentine’s Day tasting menu this year. Priced at $115 per person, the menu will start off with a glass of sparkling wine and a canape plate of five bites including crispy polenta; tuna crudo with smoky eggplant and Sicilian pesto; foie terrine, marinated mussels with smoked paprika, and rabbit rillette. On the menu are also three pasta dishes to share: tortellini in brodo, ravioli in sage brown butter, and potato gnocchi with black truffle and Romagna sausage. The meal will end with a chocolate-raspberry tart with candied pistachios and creme fraiche ice cream. An optional wine pairing will be available for an additional $60 per person.This Miami Beach Nikkei eatery will feature a special three-day "Love Parade" activation through Valentine's Day weekend. From Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14, guests will enjoy “Chotto Late” evening performances, and three a la carte aphrodisiac dishes including tartar tartar with guacamole, green papaya, pomegranate, and wasabi soy ($39); fresh oysters dressed with a zesty mix of Shiso mojito, marinated ikura dressing, seaweed salsa, and a yuzu vinaigrette ($30); and a matcha-mango cheesecake mousse accented by blueberry and yuzu salsa and served with coconut sorbet and sesame tuile ($19.50). Chotto Matte’s "Nikkei" menus” ($60 to $155) will also be available.Chef Laurent Tourondel will offer a prix-fixe Valentine's Day dinner. Guests will receive a welcome glass of sparkling rosé, gluten-free cheese puffs, and roasted beets. The restaurant’s three-course menu includes options like lobster salad, a Valentine maki roll with 24k gold, Wagyu beef carpaccio, roasted Black Angus filet, seared Chilean seabass, and seafood ravioli. The evening ends with a milk chocolate peanut butter croquant, followed by take-home Valentine petit fours.Chef Michael Pirolo’s four-course menu will be served family-style, starting off with culatello di zibello, mozzarella di bufala with housemade giardiniera, and a salad of farm greens with and aged balsamic. There will also be diver sea scallops accompanied by cauliflower puree, blood orange, and pistachio. For the second course, there will be spaghetti with lobster and cherry tomatoes, and tallegio-filled mezzaluna with potatoes, cabbage, and preserved truffles. For the main course, a 21-day aged New York strip will be served with creamy polenta, maitake mushrooms, and natural jus. A special dessert will be offered to end the meal.The five-course prix-fixe Valentine's Day menu at Mau opens up with choice of appetizers such as Wagyu skewers or ceviche de coco, followed by a Caesar or Greek salad. For a main entree, guests can choose between branzino fillet, lamb chops or free-range chicken. For dessert, there's chocolate cake or tres lychees with meringue and berries. Guests also get a "love" course which includes chocolate-dipped tuxedo strawberries and a glass of Moet champagne.Head to Meraki for a shared Greek feast and enjoy a first course of velvet carrot soup or grilled veggies and potatoes finished in the oven mixed with a variety of Greek cheeses. The second course is arugula salad served with roasted red peppers and sun-dried fig, followed by the main course of lobster tail paired with legume truffle pasta or roasted lamb with asparagus and baby round potatoes. Dessert will be orange cake with ice cream.Mila on Lincoln Road will host a special Valentine's Day meal. The first course will be a zucchini and eggplant tempura, or tuna tartare with sesame dressing and Kristal caviar. For a second course, guests can choose between Hokkaido scallop, a dish of cured salmon with bottarga and orange, or King crab escabeche with mojo. Chef's selection of sushi and sashimi will follow, along with roasted tiger prawn, grilled Wagyu filet, or sautéed seasonal mushrooms with flesh black truffle chives. Dessert is the restaurant's signature heart in a box.Red Rooster Overtown has created a special prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu available all weekend long. In addition to a limited a la carte menu, guests will also have the option to indulge in the prix-fixe, five-course Valentine’s Day menu. The evening meal will begin with a scallop crudo followed by crispy sweetbreads with grilled calamari, and asparagus. Other courses will feature slow-cooked black bass served with grilled artichoke, arugula zhug, potato, and oyster, and choices between dry-aged duck breast, Wagyu beef cheek, or lamb shank for two. To finish off the night, “A Passion for Chocolate” dessert will be served.Tur Kitchen will celebrate Valentine's Day with a prix-fixe menu of Mediterranean-inspired amuse-bouche, entrees, main, desserts, and side dishes. Selections include foie gras, octopus, black grouper, filet mignon, and duck magret.This warm, atmospheric Latin-fusion restaurant in Wynwood is showcasing a special shareable "Salmon Lovers" main course, a dish made with salmon topped with creamy carrot heirloom baby carrots and kale sauté and almonds ($38). A special chocolate trifle, a dessert of creamy chocolate, berries, meringue, and raspberry, will be offered ($16). Try the "Purple Rain," an indulgent concoction of vodka infused with butterfly pea flower tea, lime, syrup, and prosecco ($18). The regular à la carte menu will also be available, showcasing Andean specialties such as vegetable carpaccio, with beet, roasted eggplant, arugula, goat and Manchego cheese ($20); Kobe burger with yuca fries ($25), and braised short rib with peas, ginger, and wasabi pure ($46). Dinner is served on February 14 from 6 to 11:30 p.m.