Miami Spice Celebrates 20 Years With a Renewal of Hope for Restaurants

William Talbert, III, president & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), which runs and promotes the annual program, says Miami Spice has come a long way since it was introduced in 2001.
The program was introduced by Steven Haas, former chair of GMCVB, who saw the success of New York City's restaurant week and wanted to bring a similar program to Miami. The tourism industry was suffering post-9/11, and Miami Spice was designed to entice people to travel to Miami.
Talbert says in the first years, customers had to ask for Miami Spice deals at restaurants. "Now Miami Spice menus are prominently displayed and offered to customers."
The hospitality executive says that even though plenty of cities host "restaurant weeks," Miami Spice, which runs from August 1 through September 30, sets itself apart by spanning two entire months.
This year, Talbert thinks Miami Spice will really be pivotal in helping Miami restaurants recover from a grim 2020. "The industry that has suffered the most during the pandemic is the hospitality industry," he says. "I think Miami Spice provides an opportunity for restaurateurs."
With nearly 200 restaurants signed up to participate in Miami Spice, the industry seems to see the value in participating. "That's a testament to the program," Talbert says.
The program does have some changes in 2021, including a slight increase in price. Lunch and brunch now cost $28 per person, dinner $42 per person (excluding tax and tip). For the sake of comparison, last year's lunch/brunch cost $25, dinner $39.
There also appears to be an increase in the number of restaurants touting upcharges.
Talbert believes that as long as a restaurant offers a substantial core Miami Spice menu for the prix fixe, additional charges are fine.
"We've limited upcharges, but I don't find it distracting. It adds flexibility, and it's a free market," he says, citing Fontana at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables as an example. There, steak lovers can choose a ten-ounce rib eye (included in the Miami Spice price), or, for a $20 upcharge, they can get a 20-ounce T-bone.
"The Miami Spice customer is very sophisticated," Talbert adds. "The customer gets to choose and they will pick out the restaurants that offer the best value."
Talbert says he hears about people who print out the entire list of participating restaurants to carry with them.
He suggests that the best way to be a good consumer is to do your homework: Compare menus and look for added value — like an additional course or a glass of wine. "When restaurants get into the competition spirit, the consumer wins," he says.
The hospitality executive wants to find the entire package in the meal — especially the appetizers and entrées. "I want to experience something I haven't had before. I look for a meal that has a 'wow' factor." (That, and French-onion soup. "I'm a big French onion soup man," he says.)
Miami Spice also presents a great opportunity to explore new restaurants. Two of Talbert's suggestions: Red Rooster in Overtown and Paperfish Sushi in Brickell.
This year, the program will give back to the community. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau will donate all proceeds from Miami Spice restaurant OpenTable reservations booked on the Miami Spice website in 2021 to Surfside relief efforts. To help in the efforts, diners can book their Miami Spice reservations through OpenTable.
The key to enjoying Miami Spice, says Talbert, is to visit its websites, miamiandbeaches.com and ilovemiamispice.com. "I remember them in my sleep," he says.