Here Are the Miami Spice 2021 Participating Restaurants

The program is designed to encourage visitors and locals to discover new restaurants and visit old favorites, by providing discounted three-course meals. The promotion also helps restaurants survive Miami's summer, when tourism drops.
This year, as Miami's restaurant scene recovers from a year fraught with challenges, Miami Spice can also provide a financial boost, as discounts lure diners back to restaurant dining.
As of today, nearly150 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade have confirmed their participation, including establishments in Miami Beach, Brickell, Doral, Coral Gables, Kendall, Little Havana, MiMo, South Miami, Wynwood, Sunny Isles Beach, Key Biscayne, and Bal Harbour.
In other words, it's likely there's a participating restaurant in your neighborhood.
New restaurants this year include Chica, Café Americano, La Giuletta, Maia House, Mayami Mexicantina, Planta Queen, Strawberry Moon, and Wayku.
Others, like Fontana at the Biltmore, Hakkasan at the Fontainebleau, and Byblos have been with the program for more than a decade.
Prices are up slightly this year to offset rising operating and supply costs. Lunch and brunch are now $28 per person, and dinner is $42 per person (excluding tax and tip). For the sake of comparison, last year's lunch/brunch cost $25 and dinner cost $39.
Still, each Miami Spice dinner averages about a 30 to 40 percent discount from a regularly priced comparable dinner at each establishment — meaning it's still worth checking out.
miamiandbeaches.com, lists participating restaurants and sample menus. Here's the full lineup of participants as of today, with more restaurants likely joining in the coming weeks:
• 107 Steak and Bar
• 1111 Peruvian Bistro
• Seven Spices Restaurant & Lounge
• 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant
• Addikt Modern Kitchen
• Amare Ristorante
• Amore Restaurant & Bar
• Anacapri Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar (Pinecrest location)
• Aromas Del Peru (Coral Gables location)
• Artisan Beach House
• Atlantikós at the St. Regis Bal Harbour
• Azabu
• Back Door Monkey
• Bakan
• Baleen Kitchen
• Baoli
• Barsecco
• Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant
• Blue Collar
• Blue Matisse
• Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
• Boulud Sud
• Bourbon Steak
• Brasserie Brickell Key
• Brasserie Central
• Bulla Gastrobar (Coral Gables, Doral, and the Falls locations)
• Byblos
• Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery
• Cafe Americano (South Beach location)
• Café La Trova
• Caffe Vialetto
• Caña Restaurant and Lounge
• Cantina Beach
• Casablanca on the Bay
• Chica
• Corsair Kitchen & Bar
• Crust
• Da Tang Zhen Wei
• Diya Miami
• Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen
• Doma Restaurant
• Donna Mare Trattoria
• Drunken Dragon
• Edge Steak & Bar
• Esotico Miami
• Estiatorio Milos
• Fi'lia Restaurant
• Fiola Miami
• Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
• Fontana at the Biltmore
• Fuego y Mar
• Gitano Miami at Casa Faena
• Glass & Vine
• Habitat
• Hakkasan
• Hard Rock Cafe (Miami location)
• Havana 1957 (Ocean Drive location)
• IL Mulino NY (Sunny Isles Beach location)
• Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen
• Jaya, at the Setai
• Juvia Miami
• Kao Sushi & Grill
• Katsuya South Beach
• Komodo
• La Cerveceria De Barrio
• La Giulietta
• La Terraza Café & Bar
• Le Zoo Restaurant
• Lido Restaurant and Bayside Grill
• Lightkeepers
• LT Steak & Seafood
• Marion
• Mercato Della Pescheria
• Mignonette
• Maia House
• Marea 1939 at the National Hotel
• Market at Edition
• Mayami Mexicantina
• Mi'Talia Kitchen and Bar
• NiDo Caffe e Ristorante
• Novecento (Aventura, Brickell, Doral, and Key Biscayne locations)
• Ola Restaurant
• Old Lisbon (Sunset Drive location)
• O'lima Signature Cuisine
• Orange Blossom
• Osteria Del Teatro
• Palat
• Planta
• Planta Queen
• Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach
• Pascal's On Ponce
• Peacock Garden Bistro
• Perl By Chef IP
• Phuc Yea
• Pisco y Nazca (Doral and Kendall locations)
• Pubbelly Sushi (Aventura, Brickell, Dadeland, and Miami Beach locations)
• Public Square
• Red South Beach
• Reunion Ktchn Bar
• Rioja Grille
• Root & Bone
• RWSB at the W South Beach
• Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante
• Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
• Scarpetta by Scott Conant
• Seasons 52
• Serafina Aventura
• Shula's Steak 2
• Stiltsville Fish Bar
• STK Miami Beach
• Strada in the Grove
• Strand at Carillon Miami, The
• Strawberry Moon
• StripSteak by Michael Mina
• Stubborn Seed
• Sushi Garage
• Swan
• Sweet Liberty
• Talavera Cocina Mexicana
• Tanuki Miami
• Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar (Aventura, Coral Gables, and Midtown Miami locations)
• Texas de Brazil (Miami Beach location)
• The Bazaar by José Andrés
• The Ocean Grill
• Tigertail + Mary
• Toro Toro
• Toscana Divino
• Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab
• Tur Kitchen
• Two Chefs Restaurant
• Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge
• Wayku
• Whitney's Restaurant
• Zucca Restaurant