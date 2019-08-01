Miami Spice 2019: The Best Deals for Vegans and Vegetarians

It's August in the Magic City, which means two distinctive things: It's hotter than hell out there, and the best way to beat the heat is by escaping into the city's best restaurants for Miami Spice.

All kinds of spots from beach to bay are serving discounted three-course meals. If you prefer plant-based food, several eateries offer vegan and vegetarian menus during the promotion.

Here are five restaurants that cater to vegans and vegetarians with dedicated menus and interesting options.

Black sesame cheesecake Courtesy of Hakkasan

Hakkasan

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

777-326-7412

hakkasan.com 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach777-326-7412



The iconic Cantonese restaurant on the fourth floor of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach always rolls out a special vegetarian menu as part of its Miami Spice selections. This year's options include sautéed pak choi with garlic sauce, and black sesame cheesecake with blackberry yuzu sherbet, yuzu curd, and sesame tuile. Hakkasan's famous dim sum brunch basket can be made with vegetarian dumplings upon request. Miami Spice is offered for brunch Saturday and Sunday and dinner Sunday through Friday.

Crab-less cakes Courtesy of La Moderna

La Moderna

1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

786-717-7274

lamoderna-miami.com 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach786-717-7274



This modern Italian eatery offers an impressive array of plant-based options on its Miami Spice menu, including vegan parmigiana, portobello mushroom carpaccio, crab-less cakes, vegan cannelloni, vegan lillies with broccoli, truffle and mushroom risotto, and vegan lava cake for a sweet ending. Miami Spice is offered for dinner daily.

Vegan options at Phuc Yea. Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 100, Miami

305-602-3710

phucyea.com 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 100, Miami305-602-3710



The founders of this charming Vietnamese-influenced concept know their way around a vegetable. Phuc Yea is all about creativity, and its plant-based selections for Miami Spice include a veggie roll with lemongrass jícama, cucumber, herbage, and hoisin; veggie curry with eggplant, exotic mushrooms, baby bok choy, sweet potato, and tofu; and coconut panna cotta with minted passionfruit, toasted coconut, and holy basil. Miami Spice is offered for brunch Sunday and dinner nightly.

Canneloni Sonja Garnitschnig

Plant Miami 105 NE 24th St., Miami

305-814-5365

plantmiami.comThis colorful South Florida-inspired spot incorporates fresh, seasonal ingredients into everything on the menu. Located at the tranquil Sacred Space in Wynwood, Plant offers a Miami Spice menu that includes a "rainbowl" with sprouted beans, quinoa, tahini eggplant, avocado, and kimchee red pepper-tahini dressing; cannelloni with butternut squash, almond herb cheese, roasted grape tomatoes, kale pesto, and marinara; and seasonal vegan cheesecake with fresh fruit, a nut crust, and lime curd. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Tuesday through Friday and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

Crispy chicken sandwich Courtesy of Planta

Planta

850 Commerce St., Miami Beach

305-397-8513

plantarestaurants.com 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach305-397-8513

Popular with celebrities, foodies, and dapper guests of all dietary persuasions, Planta boasts a lengthy menu of plant-based eats, from sushi to pizza to elaborate sweets. For Miami Spice, the restaurant is offering a plethors of options, including a kelp caesar salad with kelp noodles, cashew caesar dressing, Brussels sprouts, romaine lettuce, almond Parmesan, pickled onion, capers, and garlic ciabatta croutons; banana pancakes with Vermont maple syrup and pecans; and its Frenchie pizza, topped with mushrooms, squash, cashew mozzarella, almond Parmesan, and truffle vinaigrette. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday, dinner Sunday through Friday, and weekend brunch.