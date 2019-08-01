 


    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Vegans and vegetarians will enjoy Phuc Yea's Miami Spice menu.
Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Miami Spice 2019: The Best Deals for Vegans and Vegetarians

Hannah Sentenac | August 1, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

It's August in the Magic City, which means two distinctive things: It's hotter than hell out there, and the best way to beat the heat is by escaping into the city's best restaurants for Miami Spice.

All kinds of spots from beach to bay are serving discounted three-course meals. If you prefer plant-based food, several eateries offer vegan and vegetarian menus during the promotion.

Here are five restaurants that cater to vegans and vegetarians with dedicated menus and interesting options.

Black sesame cheesecake
Courtesy of Hakkasan

Hakkasan


4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
777-326-7412
hakkasan.com


The iconic Cantonese restaurant on the fourth floor of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach always rolls out a special vegetarian menu as part of its Miami Spice selections. This year's options include sautéed pak choi with garlic sauce, and black sesame cheesecake with blackberry yuzu sherbet, yuzu curd, and sesame tuile. Hakkasan's famous dim sum brunch basket can be made with vegetarian dumplings upon request. Miami Spice is offered for brunch Saturday and Sunday and dinner Sunday through Friday.

Crab-less cakes
Courtesy of La Moderna

La Moderna


1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
786-717-7274
lamoderna-miami.com


This modern Italian eatery offers an impressive array of plant-based options on its Miami Spice menu, including vegan parmigiana, portobello mushroom carpaccio, crab-less cakes, vegan cannelloni, vegan lillies with broccoli, truffle and mushroom risotto, and vegan lava cake for a sweet ending. Miami Spice is offered for dinner daily.

Vegan options at Phuc Yea.
Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea


7100 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 100, Miami
305-602-3710
phucyea.com


The founders of this charming Vietnamese-influenced concept know their way around a vegetable. Phuc Yea is all about creativity, and its plant-based selections for Miami Spice include a veggie roll with lemongrass jícama, cucumber, herbage, and hoisin; veggie curry with eggplant, exotic mushrooms, baby bok choy, sweet potato, and tofu; and coconut panna cotta with minted passionfruit, toasted coconut, and holy basil. Miami Spice is offered for brunch Sunday and dinner nightly.

Canneloni
Sonja Garnitschnig

Plant Miami

105 NE 24th St., Miami

305-814-5365
plantmiami.comThis colorful South Florida-inspired spot incorporates fresh, seasonal ingredients into everything on the menu. Located at the tranquil Sacred Space in Wynwood, Plant offers a Miami Spice menu that includes a "rainbowl" with sprouted beans, quinoa, tahini eggplant, avocado, and kimchee red pepper-tahini dressing; cannelloni with butternut squash, almond herb cheese, roasted grape tomatoes, kale pesto, and marinara; and seasonal vegan cheesecake with fresh fruit, a nut crust, and lime curd. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Tuesday through Friday and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

Crispy chicken sandwich
Courtesy of Planta

Planta


850 Commerce St., Miami Beach
305-397-8513
plantarestaurants.com

Popular with celebrities, foodies, and dapper guests of all dietary persuasions, Planta boasts a lengthy menu of plant-based eats, from sushi to pizza to elaborate sweets. For Miami Spice, the restaurant is offering a plethors of options, including a kelp caesar salad with kelp noodles, cashew caesar dressing, Brussels sprouts, romaine lettuce, almond Parmesan, pickled onion, capers, and garlic ciabatta croutons; banana pancakes with Vermont maple syrup and pecans; and its Frenchie pizza, topped with mushrooms, squash, cashew mozzarella, almond Parmesan, and truffle vinaigrette. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday, dinner Sunday through Friday, and weekend brunch.

 
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

