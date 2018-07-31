Miami Spice 2018: The Six Best Menus for Carnivores

Miami Spice is upon us, and with over 200 participating restaurants, plus rotating menus at select eateries, narrowing down your favorites can be quite the challenge. But If a juicy filet swimming in smoked bone marrow butter and crispy duck-fat fries makes you quiver with excitement, then opt for one these menus. All six menus are beautifully crafted to satiate your inner cave man or woman; so sharpen your knives and get ready to slice into one of Miami Spice's top meat menus.

Miami Spice runs from August to September, with three-course menus at $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner. Each restaurant varies in their offerings and schedule.

EXPAND Wagyu tataki with truffle ponzu Courtesy of Azabu

1. Azabu. Miami Spice newcomer Azabu is dishing up a menu brimming with beef and seafood. Start your three-course journey, with lightly seared Japanese wagyu served alongside a light truffle ponzu or opt for robata grilled octopus paired with coriander mayo. Continue your meal with a six ounce skirt steak, seared to perfection atop a bed of stringed kelp. For dessert, the matcha cheesecake demonstrates formidable green tea flavor and a dollop of fresh whipped cream. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; azabuglobal.com. Miami Spice offered for dinner Monday - Sunday.