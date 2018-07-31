Miami Spice 2018: The Six Best Menus for Carnivores

Miami Spice is upon us, and with over 200 participating restaurants, plus rotating menus at select eateries, narrowing down your favorites can be quite the challenge. But If a juicy filet swimming in smoked bone marrow butter and crispy duck-fat fries makes you quiver with excitement, then opt for one these menus. All six menus are beautifully crafted to satiate your inner cave man or woman; so sharpen your knives and get ready to slice into one of Miami Spice's top meat menus.
Miami Spice runs from August to September, with three-course menus at $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner. Each restaurant varies in their offerings and schedule.
1. Azabu. Miami Spice newcomer Azabu is dishing up a menu brimming with beef and seafood. Start your three-course journey, with lightly seared Japanese wagyu served alongside a light truffle ponzu or opt for robata grilled octopus paired with coriander mayo. Continue your meal with a six ounce skirt steak, seared to perfection atop a bed of stringed kelp. For dessert, the matcha cheesecake demonstrates formidable green tea flavor and a dollop of fresh whipped cream. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; azabuglobal.com. Miami Spice offered for dinner Monday - Sunday.
2. BLT Prime: Start off Miami Spice with a selection of either shrimp ceviche doused in leche de tigre or a hearty crostini layered with goat cheese and beet salsa. For entrees, choose from an eight ounce portion of filet mignon bathed in red wine jus accompanied by an array of duck fat fries. Another noteworthy entree is the sesame tuna on a bed of sticky coconut rice and baby bok choy. 4400 NW 87 Ave., Miami; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com/blt-prime/miami. Miami Spice offered for lunch Monday - Friday and dinner Monday-Sunday.
3. Edge Steak & Bar. The Brickell steakhouse is offering a rare Miami Spice find with its Creekstone Farm's ribeye steak. The robust slab of beef sits pretty on a plate of pureed celery root and bone marrow gravy. For pork fans, Edge's heritage Berkshire milanese is served with blistered tomatoes and lemon infused rapini. 1435 Brickell Ave, Miami; 305-381-3190; edgerestaurantmiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Monday - Sunday.
4. Novikov. Novikov offers a thoughtfully crafted menu covering all the Asian favorites. Pork skewers or shrimp cilantro dumplings start your meal off, along with other vegetarian friendly options like tempura vegetables. Entrees include a serving of Peking duck or robata grilled hangar steak. Other menu items include wok salmon layered in black bean sauce and chrashi donburi- a dish of layered sashimi over a bed of rice. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-489-1000; novikov-restaurants.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday - Friday.
5. Obra Kitchen Table. Obra's Miami Spice menu is comprised of wildly creative Venezalean cuisine. Tuna layered with dehydrated pineapple, and roasted tomatoes are included among the starters. Entrees include octopus bucatini, a tender octopus carbonara enveloped into al dente pasta and lamb in a coconut curry. 1331 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com/en. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday-Friday and dinner Monday-Thursday.
6. Wolgang's Steakhouse. Appetizers include a decadent French onion soup, a classic Caesar or a sizzling portion of Canadian bacon. The entree selection features a USDA Prime black filet mignon served with au poivre sauce. Additionally, the restaurant offers a seafood pasta loaded with calamari, sea bass, and shrimp. 5 S. Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-487-7130; wolfgangssteakhouse.net/miami. Miami Spice offered for lunch Monday - Friday and for dinner Sunday - Thursday.
