Miami-Dade Orders All Restaurant Dining Rooms to Close

Citing the COVID-19 spike, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Giménez has again banned on-premises dining throughout the county.

Just weeks after restaurants in Miami were given the go-ahead to open their dining rooms, they're being ordered to close again.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Giménez tweeted that he will sign an emergency order that shuts down all "restaurants (except for takeout and delivery services), along with ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, and short-term rentals."

The order goes into effect Wednesday, July 8.

In a press release posted earlier today on the county's website, Giménez says the order allows for outdoor activities to remain open (including condo and hotel pools), along with office buildings, retail stores, and grooming services.

Miami-Dade beaches will remain open — albeit with the threat of closure.

"If we see crowding and people not following the public health rules, I will be forced to close the beaches again," the mayor cautioned.

With the percentage of COVID-19 positive cases growing and an uptick in hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County, I'm continuing to roll back business openings. This will affect restaurants (except for takeout & delivery service), gyms and more: https://t.co/6fcqiYn1Qw @MiamiDadeEM — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 6, 2020

The 10-p.m.-to-6-a.m. countywide curfew, which Gimenez ordered on July 3, remains in effect.

The new orders are a response to the spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. According to the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade has logged nearly 50,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths. Giménez cited a spike in cases involving 18- to 34-year-olds that began in mid-June, adding that contributing factors included "graduation parties, gatherings at restaurants that turned into packed parties in violation of the rules and street protests where people could not maintain social distancing and where not everyone was wearing facial coverings."

The mayor urged everyone to stay home and to abide by the countywide requirement to wear facemasks and keep at least six feet apart from others while in public spaces. "I am counting on you, our 2.8 million residents, to stop the spread so that we can get back to opening our economy."

He also offered a hotline to report violations: 305-4-POLICE.

Over the past week, Giménez has been rolling back the reopening plan he initiated on May 18. On June 29, he banned on-premises alcohol service after midnight. Two days later, he ordered that restaurants seating more than eight people must cease service from 12:01 to 6 a.m. Then came the July 2 facemask order, which Giménez made clear required patrons dining at restaurants to keep their masks on unless actually eating or drinking. The following day, the mayor closed movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, indoor amusement facilities, and casinos (except casinos on sovereign tribal land). He also declared the 10 p.m. nightly curfew.

Even before Giménez's spate of orders, several Miami restaurants were reclosing their dining rooms voluntarily.

Last week, when Cafe La Trova closed its doors temporarily, partner David Martinez cited the health and safety of patrons as the deciding factor. "I want to make it clear that no one was sick at the restaurant, but COVID-19 cases keep rising in Miami," Martinez told New Times. And even with all the protocols in place, we felt like we were putting our staff and customers more at risk by staying open."