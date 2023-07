New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Café Bastille, Joey Aventura, Wild 'N Out Sports Bar

[email protected]

Café Bastille has opened a second Miami location of its all-day French café.

Joey opens this week in Aventura.

Nick Cannon has reopened Wild 'N Out Sports Bar.

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a Miami location for all-day restaurant Café Bastille, a Canada-based restaurant group's first Florida foray, and the reboot of Nick Cannon's South Beach hotspot, Wild 'N Out Sports Bar.South Beach bakery and juice bar Café Bastille recently opened a second location of its all-day café in downtown Miami. The Parisian couple behind the French-themed menu took inspiration from their travels — and, of course, Paris — to create the menu. The establishment is known for its selection of hearty breakfast dishes, light lunch fare, coffees, and pressed juices. Brunch any day of the week with the restaurant's selection of bottomless mimosas or sangria and bloody marys by the pitcher.This week, Canada-based Joey Restaurants opens the first Florida location of its Joey brand at Esplanade at Aventura, the city's new open-air shopping and dining development. The two-story restaurant offers a unique menu designed by the group's team of globe-trotting chefs including executive chef (andCanada winner) Matthew Stowe , in collaboration with a three-time James Beard House guest chef, an Iron Chef from Japan, and a Bocuse d'Or veteran competitor. Dishes take inspiration from a variety of international cuisines from sushi and steaks to pasta and sandwiches. Don't miss the signature "Steak & Ravioli Bianco," a decadent sharing plate that pairs grilled sirloin with ravioli in a truffle beurre blanc sauce. A bar program highlights an in-house sommelier and handcrafted cocktails.Actor, producer, and TV personality Nick Cannon has reopened his two-story,-themed sports bar and entertainment venue in South Beach. Billed as an "eatertainment" destination, the establishment serves classic American fare with a sports bar vibe for brunch, lunch, and dinner alongside a large selection of frozen drinks and signature cocktails. Late night brings a nightclub experience that hosts performances by comedians and celebrity DJs.