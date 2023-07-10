Navigation
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Café Bastille, Joey Aventura, Wild 'N Out Sports Bar

July 10, 2023 9:39AM

Canada-based Joey Restaurants will open the first Florida location of its Joey brand establishment this week.
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a Miami location for all-day restaurant Café Bastille, a Canada-based restaurant group's first Florida foray, and the reboot of Nick Cannon's South Beach hotspot, Wild 'N Out Sports Bar.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Café Bastille has opened a second Miami location of its all-day French café.
Café Bastille photo

Café Bastille

248 SE First St., Miami
786-425-3575
cafebastilledowntown.com
South Beach bakery and juice bar Café Bastille recently opened a second location of its all-day café in downtown Miami. The Parisian couple behind the French-themed menu took inspiration from their travels — and, of course, Paris — to create the menu. The establishment is known for its selection of hearty breakfast dishes, light lunch fare, coffees, and pressed juices. Brunch any day of the week with the restaurant's selection of bottomless mimosas or sangria and bloody marys by the pitcher. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
click to enlarge
Joey opens this week in Aventura.
Joey Restaurants photo

Joey

19505 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-763-2300
joeyrestaurants.com
This week, Canada-based Joey Restaurants opens the first Florida location of its Joey brand at Esplanade at Aventura, the city's new open-air shopping and dining development. The two-story restaurant offers a unique menu designed by the group's team of globe-trotting chefs including executive chef (and Top Chef Canada winner) Matthew Stowe, in collaboration with a three-time James Beard House guest chef, an Iron Chef from Japan, and a Bocuse d'Or veteran competitor. Dishes take inspiration from a variety of international cuisines from sushi and steaks to pasta and sandwiches. Don't miss the signature "Steak & Ravioli Bianco," a decadent sharing plate that pairs grilled sirloin with ravioli in a truffle beurre blanc sauce. A bar program highlights an in-house sommelier and handcrafted cocktails. Opens Thursday, July 13.
click to enlarge
Nick Cannon has reopened Wild 'N Out Sports Bar.
Wild 'N Out Sports Bar photo

Wild 'N Out Sports Bar

1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-535-9773
wildnoutsportsbar.com
Actor, producer, and TV personality Nick Cannon has reopened his two-story, Wild 'N Out-themed sports bar and entertainment venue in South Beach. Billed as an "eatertainment" destination, the establishment serves classic American fare with a sports bar vibe for brunch, lunch, and dinner alongside a large selection of frozen drinks and signature cocktails. Late night brings a nightclub experience that hosts performances by comedians and celebrity DJs. Open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
