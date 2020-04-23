Help Your Favorite Miami Restaurant by Buying Branded Merch

Nothing like Veza Sur's sense of humor, a lot of beer, and six feet of distance to get you through hard times.

You’ve probably seen the pop-up advertisements on social media for comfy work-from-home outfits. Or you’ve gotten the notices from your kids’ colleges that the belongings they were forced to leave behind will be transferred directly to new room assignments in the fall. Or you’ve been walking, running, or biking in threadbare activewear you just realized you purchased too many years/pounds/jobs/kids ago.

Perhaps you’ve shattered all of your mugs by throwing them at the walls in furloughed frustration and need new ones for chugging your tears of sadness. Oh, and don't forget the reusable straw to help the environment. While you’re at it, get an apron to save your pajamas from all the splattering. (Neiman Marcus is filing for bankruptcy, not that you could spare $400 for PJs anyway.)

In other words, you or someone you know needs new stuff.

Procuring a Frida Kahlo pin from Coyo Taco won't save café society as we know it, but every bit helps. Plus, it'll remind you there's still beauty in the world. On a very real level, purchasing merch from Miami restaurants, bars, and breweries — many of which are partnering with charitable organizations to help keep their staff fed and clothed during this crisis — is a small way we can participate while feeding and clothing ourselves.

Preshrunk cotton shirts are on the menu. Photo courtesy of A Fish Called Avalon

A Fish Called Avalon

Along with jumbo lump crab cakes and a classic caesar salad, order a preshrunk cotton Hanes T-shirt in black for $20 from A Fish Called Avalon.

Preshrunk cotton shirts are on the menu. Photo courtesy of A Fish Called Avalon

Ball & Chain

If there were ever a time that a set of four shot glasses was needed, it’s now. Buy Ball & Chain’s for $20. You can also spring for a guayabera ($65), a fedora ($25), a baby onesie ($24), or a baseball cap ($25 to $28). Or just invest in a gift card, which is 20 percent off right now, to use when the bar reopens. If you spend more than $80, the gift card comes with a free T-shirt.

EXPAND What's that, you say? Masks are all sold out? Cover your face with Bartaco's bandanna. Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Bartaco

When you can’t find a mask anywhere, you can get a Bartaco bandanna ($5). Order it with a pack of hot sauce (three for $20) so you can spice up your bland quarantine days. There are also T-shirts ($27), beanies ($18) — you know, for those cold Miami nights — baseball caps ($22), baby onesies ($20), a block tower ($10) for kids to play with, and rocks glasses for you to play with ($22 for set of four).

EXPAND Catch your quarantine tears in this Blue Collar mug. Photo courtesy of Blue Collar

Blue Collar

That aforementioned mug for your weeps? Here ya go. Twenty bucks for a good cry sounds like a bargain. Order yourself a pint of mini chocolate chip cookies too.

EXPAND Don't look for it on the website, but if you buy any merchandise — aprons, shirts, or hats — from Café Prima Pasta, the Cea family throws in a wine opener gratis. Photo courtesy of Cafe Prima Pasta

Café Prima Pasta

For those who like secret menu items, check out Café Prima Pasta’s confidential merch: long-sleeve polo shirts ($45), short-sleeve polos ($28), T-shirts ($18), V-necks ($18), hats ($14), and aprons ($12). It’s coming to the website soon, but meanwhile, just request it with your food order. It can also be mailed through USPS. The best part? The restaurant will throw in a complimentary wine opener with any swag purchase.

Coyo shirts, hats, and pins are sold at every location. Photo courtey of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco

While you pick up your family taco meal, grab some Coyo Taco merch. Each store carries a variety of tees and tanks ($20), pins ($70), lighters ($5), and hats ($20).

EXPAND Fooq's, along with Baby Jane, Bebito's, Mendez Fuel, and Stanzione 87, receive $10 for every T-shirt sold through Villa Ink. Photo courtesy of Fooq's/Villa Ink

Fooq’s

Villa Ink is a custom printer for promotional goods. During the crisis, the restaurant receives $10 for every

. Other Miami establishments that get funds from Villa’s shirt sales include

,

,

, and

. Purchases ship in one to two weeks.

.

EXPAND Keep your isolation beer chilled with this branded koozie. Photo courtesy of Chug's

Chug’s

Because chef/owner Michael Beltran really understands the meaning of hospitality, he’s extending it right now to his staff at Chug's, his Cuban diner in Coconut Grove. That means his employees receive 15 percent of all sales of T-shirts ($25), dad caps ($25), snapbacks ($35), and the above koozie ($1.59). Help yourself — and help support his employees.

EXPAND Chef Richard Hales' Grateful Hospitality has paired up with Flavour Gallery's charitable arm, RestaurantMerch, to offer this limited-release tee. Grateful Hospitality/RestaurantMerch by Flavour Gallery

Grateful Hospitality

The food-themed apparel company Flavour Gallery recently launched RestaurantMerch to quickly funnel funds to restaurants during the coronavirus crisis. Limited-release Grateful Hospitality-themed T-shirts ($30) are available till April 24.

is chef Richard Hales' group comprising his restaurants Sakaya Kitchen, Blackbrick, Dim Ssäm à Gogo, Bird & Bone, and Society BBQ. Also, check back on Flavour Gallery's site, because previous flash sales have included Balloo, B.C. Taco (Fort Lauderdale), and Green Bar & Kitchen (Fort Lauderdale), and you never know what merch discounts might be lurking.

EXPAND Merchandise isn't on the menus at Kush and Lokal, but T-shirts and hats are still available for pickup. Photo courtesy of Kush/LoKal

Lokal and Kush

If you’re picking up a meal at one of Matt Kuscher’s places, add a T-shirt or hat ($20 to $25) to your order. Don’t bother to look at the restaurant's websites, because you won’t find merch there, although you will discover home-cooked dog food and kombucha. But ask and you shall receive.

EXPAND Flaunt your responsibility with a shirt that says, "Bought this T-shirt and stayed the fuck home," on the front and "Palmar" (or "Regina's Grocery") on the back. Photo courtesy of Palmar/Buy This Shirt

Palmar

Buy This Shirt is a restaurant life-giving campaign that serves several properties at once. Launched in NYC by the creative agency DS Projects, the company pools all the proceeds from sales and then distributes them evenly. So, in this case, they all say the same thing on the front: "Bought this T-shirt and stayed the fuck home." But if you want to wear a local business on your back,

. Or go sixth borough and procure

, which has locations in Manhattan and Miami Beach.

EXPAND Veza Sur's "¡Stay en casa!" crowler. Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

If you don’t crowler already, you might want to stock up on a special 32- or 64-ouncer ($4) at Veza Sur. That way, you can refill it with the company's craft brewski every time you run dry. And while you’re at the takeout menu, select some limited-edition "6 ft" hats ($15) and "¡Stay en casa" T-shirts ($10). Veza Sur carries a large assortment of other goods as well, including branded infuser water bottles ($40), sunglasses ($5), and beach towels ($22) if you want to dream of sunnier days. Or just buy mango-shaped-and-scented soap ($8) and pretend you’re at the International Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

EXPAND Nautical days will come again. Prepare now with this drawstring canvas bag from the Wharf Miami's new collection of gear. Photo courtesy of the Wharf Miami

The Wharf Miami

Talk about good timing: The Wharf launched a merchandising arm only a couple of weeks before the quarantine shutdown. Now it has your work-from-home attire covered. Whether you’re looking for nautical-inspired shirts ($17.50 to $35), windbreakers ($70), caps ($30 to $35), or canvas totes ($30), you’re good to go — or, uh, stay.

EXPAND Be your own barista with this apron from XO Espresso Bar. Photo courtesy of XO Espresso Bar

XO Espresso Bar

This coffee bar inside the Lincoln Eatery food hall offers a good number of food and drink items, so you can get your usual. But if you’re itching to play barista at home, order bags of freshly roasted beans or steeped coffee bags, along with an XO Espresso Bar-branded barista apron and a reusable straw kit.