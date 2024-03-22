 Miami Peruvian Restaurant La Mar by Gastón Acurio Celebrates Ten Years | Miami New Times
La Mar by Gastón Acurio Celebrates a Decade on Brickell Key

Executive Chef Diego Oka is inviting chefs from Lima's best restaurants, Central and Maido, to celebrate a decade of fine Peruvian-Nikkei cuisine in Miami.
March 22, 2024
Executive chef Diego Oka La Mar by Gastón Acurio celebrates ten years of fine Peruvian-Nikkei cuisine by hosting some of the best chefs in the world. La Mar by Gastón Acurio photo
There are only a handful of fine-dining restaurants in Miami that can say they have been around for a decade or more. Some of these high-end gastronomic institutions include the Rusty Pelican, Joe's Stone Crab, Prime 112, and Toni's Sushi Bar, to name a few.

For Diego Oka, executive chef of the acclaimed Brickell Key restaurant that masterfully fuses Peruvian and Nikkei cuisines, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, it’s a major cause for celebration. One of those accolades came recently from the New Times, gaining the coveted spot of Best Peruvian Restaurant 2023.

“When I moved to Miami in 2013 to open La Mar, the gastronomic landscape was so different," explains Oka. "It’s so refreshing to see how far the city has come, and for us to have played a role in that for the last ten years is a really amazing feat. We are definitely celebrating."
click to enlarge A man sitting across from a fireplace surrounded by empty wine glasses
Executive chef of La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Diego Oka, reflects on a decade of Peruvian fusion cuisine.
Photo by Ruben Cabrera
Oka and Acurio will welcome several Peruvian and local culinary all-stars to celebrate the milestone with a two-night celebration. On Thursday, March 28, the dinner celebration will begin with a six-course menu priced at $180 per person.
On this night, guest chefs include Virgilio Martinez of Central in Lima, Peru, the current title holder of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, and Pía León, chef-owner of Lima's Kjolle and co-owner of Central, who was named the World's Best Female Chef in 2021.

Also in attendance will be chef Mitsuharu "Micha" Tsumura of Latin America's most acclaimed restaurant, Maido. The restaurant has been ranked by the World's 50 Best and has been recognized as Latin Latin America's Best Restaurant for three consecutive years.

“One thing that Lima, Peru, and Miami have in common is a friendship and comradery between chefs," explains Oka. "So, for the first event, we wanted to bring together some of our closest colleagues who also happen to be some of the most amazing chefs in the world. It was also very important for us to keep the price accessible as a way to keep it open to many in the community."
click to enlarge An outdoor dining area
La Mar by Gastón Acurio will turn into a giant celebration from March 28 through March 29.
Photo by World Red Eye
Night two of the celebration kicks off in true Miami fashion with phenomenal homegrown chefs. March 29 will bring together local chefs like James Beard-nominated chef Valerie Chang of Maty’s and Carlos Garcia from Miami’s Michelin Guide-recommended Leku and Alto in Venezuela, a regular in Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Also in attendance will be Karla Hoyos from Tacotomia and Alejandro Díaz, Chema Cárdenas, and Santiago Huen from Miami Slice.

“During night two, we want people to really enjoy," says Oka. "It’s the first time we are taking out the chairs of the restaurant and turning it into a huge dance floor. We are partnering with Estrella Damm to do a super cool michelada with a clarified leche de tigre. Our sister restaurant, Jarana, is a station full of picarones."

“We are so grateful to this city and how it’s embraced us," adds Oka. "It’s going to be two great nights bringing together some of the best in the industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with everyone."

La Mar by Gastón Acurio. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358; mandarinoriental.com. Tickets to La Mar’s tenth Anniversary celebration on Thursday, March 28, are sold out. However, tickets are available for the anniversary dinner on
Friday, March 29, via sevenrooms.com.
