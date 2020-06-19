Bakers Against Racism Hosts Socially Distanced Bake Sale to Support Black Lives Matter

On Saturday, June 20, a cadre of Miami pastry chefs will band together for Bakers Against Racism, a socially distanced bake sale supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Nearly different 30 prepackaged sweets made by more than 20 of the most talented dessert makers in the city will be available for purchase at the event, hosted by Mandolin pastry chef Jessica Hernandez.

"For a long while now, I've been wanting to put together a bake sale with as many of Miami's pastry chefs as possible," Hernandez says. "With any large bake sale, I always imagined donating proceeds to an organization, so when I heard of the Bakers Against Racism initiative, it was a sign that now is the moment to finally get this off the ground."

Bakers Against Racism took flight when three award-winning Washington, D.C., chefs, Paola Velez, Willa Lou Pelini, and Rob Rubba, got together with the goal of donating profits to various organizations that support the black community. From Houston to Oregon, D.C., and beyond, chefs and bakers across the country will host their own local Bakers Against Racism events on Saturday.

Though a majority will take place virtually, in which customers place orders in advance for pickup, Hernandez and Mandolin executive chef Roel Alcudia will host Miami's Bakers Against Racism as a socially distanced, in-person event at Mr. Mandolin at the Vagabond Hotel. All proceeds raised will go toward the Community Justice Project and Dream Defenders.

Participating chefs include MadLab Creamery's Soraya Kilgore, Stubborn Seed's Dallas Wynne, Cindy Lou's Cindy Kruse, Early Bird 305's Natalia Ocampo and Henry Hane, and the Betsy Hotel's Andrew Zarzosa. The 20 chefs' tables will be set up six feet apart. Chefs will wear masks and gloves and all customers will be required to wear masks upon entry. Pre-purchased tickets at the door will take the place of physically transacting at each table, with one $5 ticket entitling the bearer to one prepackaged pastry.

"Instead of handling money and increasing contact, we're trying to make this experience as contactless as possible," Hernandez explains. "When you walk in, you'll be directed to purchase however many tickets you want. The more tickets you buy, the more desserts you'll walk out with."

For those who are unable to attend, presale sampler boxes priced at $130 will contain one of each pastry. Highlights include assorted cookies, pop tarts, cream puffs, tahini buns, and matcha passionfruit croissants.

Having received more than 100 RSVPs as of Wednesday afternoon, Hernandez expects a big turnout. If the event goes well, she hopes to host similar charity-focused bake sales in the future.

"You don't see events that strictly focus on bakers and pastry chefs," Hernandez says. "I'll be thrilled with just this one event, but if people want more, that is what we will do."

Bakers Against Racism at Mr. Mandolin at the Vagabond Hotel. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Mr. Mandolin at the Vagabond Hotel. Each $5 pastry ticket purchased entitles the bearer to one pastry. RSVP via eventbrite.com.