Meet the Thousand Sunny, a Miami Restaurant Inspired by the Anime One Piece

A universal theme throughout anime is food. From dumplings the size of boulders to sizzling hot curries and slow-motion steam — the shows constantly keep our attention (and make our stomachs growl) with fantastical bites. Generally, one would need to visit Japan to find authentic anime-based restaurants.
Thankfully for anime fans in South Florida, Tin Chen and Staphany Lau have saved them time and money by opening the Thousand Sunny, a new restaurant in Pinecrest inspired by the 1997 manga/anime One Piece at 9545 S. Dixie Hwy.
"Stephanie and I were working in the restaurant industry for a couple of years," Chen tells New Times about the process of opening the Thousand Sunny one month ago. "We both like One Piece, going back to high school around 2008. The anime has been there mostly my whole life. We wanted to combine something we can do with something we love."
The Thousand Sunny, located in the shopping center alongside the legendary Roasters 'N Toasters, is based on One Piece's famed pirate ship by the same name. Upon entering the restaurant, customers can look up at the ceiling and see the adorned maritime flags from the show and port holes with built-in LEDs displaying moving stars.
"We want everyone to have an immersive experience like you are actually on the ship," adds Chen. This is why Western-styled "Wanted" posters featuring different characters from One Piece are displayed under the tables while a statue of the ship's cook, Vinsmoke Sanji, greets patrons before they step inside.
"One Piece is my favorite anime," says Chen. "We like to share our experiences with customers and build a world where the customer can share the experience with us." Even the menu mentions, "The Thousand Sunny Restaurant is just what you need to find the strength to achieve your goals!"
Nevertheless, Chen is well aware that having a captivating interior means little without flavorful food.
Customers can order fried calamari (this writer's favorite), pork bao, scallion pancakes, curry coconut chicken, and takoyaki (octopus croquettes).
"The characters from One Piece are from all over the world," says Chen. "Some are from Brazil, Japan, and Canada, and that's why we want our food to be all over the world. We're going to add American and Latin food eventually, too." The appetizers are under $10, while entrees average around $20.
The star of the menu is the individual hot pot, where patrons can choose from different broths, noodles, and proteins. For example, my partner still talks about her delicious hot pot combo featuring kimchi broth, beef, and ramen noodles. The hot pots are served on a scorching stone plate with a flame underneath to keep the broth boiling as you chew and slurp. "We have six bases, and we're going to add more later."
Chen explains that the diverse menu partly comes from Lau's love of trying new food and Chen's brother-in-law being a chef. The three tested numerous options to have a completed proof of concept before launching the restaurant. "In Miami, we don't have a lot of this food. My husband is from Taiwan, and we mix different flavors. Since Miami has a large Latin American culture, we're thinking of adding a Latin-American flavor as well."
One Piece stalwarts, and families. "I think the parents want to surprise their kids, and the kids enjoy the decorations."
Television-themed restaurants are usually something you find at amusement parks — that is to say, overpriced and mediocre.
The Thousand Sunny aims to cut away from that assumption by giving fans and customers alike the chance to have a little television nostalgia alongside their tasty meal. "In America, young people usually watch Disney, but for us Asians, we watch anime. That was our childhood."
The Thousand Sunny. 9545 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; 786-860-5635; instagram.com/thousandsunnymiami. Monday through Sunday noon to 10 p.m.