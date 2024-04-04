 Miami One Piece Restaurant the Thousand Sunny Opens in Pinecrest | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Meet the Thousand Sunny, a Miami Restaurant Inspired by the Anime One Piece

Calling all One Piece fans — you can now feast like a pirate at the Thousand Sunny in Pinecrest.
April 4, 2024
A Thousand Sunny is Miami's new anime-based restaurant.
A Thousand Sunny is Miami's new anime-based restaurant. Photo by Tin Chen
Share this:
A universal theme throughout anime is food. From dumplings the size of boulders to sizzling hot curries and slow-motion steam — the shows constantly keep our attention (and make our stomachs growl) with fantastical bites. Generally, one would need to visit Japan to find authentic anime-based restaurants.

Thankfully for anime fans in South Florida, Tin Chen and Staphany Lau have saved them time and money by opening the Thousand Sunny, a new restaurant in Pinecrest inspired by the 1997 manga/anime One Piece at 9545 S. Dixie Hwy.

"Stephanie and I were working in the restaurant industry for a couple of years," Chen tells New Times about the process of opening the Thousand Sunny one month ago. "We both like One Piece, going back to high school around 2008. The anime has been there mostly my whole life. We wanted to combine something we can do with something we love."
click to enlarge Decor along a ceiling
Meet the Thousand Sunny, a new restaurant in Pinecrest inspired by the 1997 manga/anime One Piece.
Photo by Grant Albert
Chen moved to Miami from China to attend Florida International University in 2012. During her decade-plus in America, Chen has opened three restaurants. In addition to the Thousand Sunny, she owns the Naruto 88 Bistro (based on the popular Naruto anime) at 10471 N. Kendall Dr. and the Westchester boba tea shop, Devil Fruit Tea Studio.

The Thousand Sunny, located in the shopping center alongside the legendary Roasters 'N Toasters, is based on One Piece's famed pirate ship by the same name. Upon entering the restaurant, customers can look up at the ceiling and see the adorned maritime flags from the show and port holes with built-in LEDs displaying moving stars.

"We want everyone to have an immersive experience like you are actually on the ship," adds Chen. This is why Western-styled "Wanted" posters featuring different characters from One Piece are displayed under the tables while a statue of the ship's cook, Vinsmoke Sanji, greets patrons before they step inside.

"One Piece is my favorite anime," says Chen. "We like to share our experiences with customers and build a world where the customer can share the experience with us." Even the menu mentions, "The Thousand Sunny Restaurant is just what you need to find the strength to achieve your goals!"

Nevertheless, Chen is well aware that having a captivating interior means little without flavorful food.
click to enlarge A pot of food
The star of the Thousand Sunny menu is the individual hot pot, which patrons can choose from different broths, noodles, and proteins.
Photo by Andrea Sanchez/@sanchezate.miami
The two-sided menu features eight different kinds of drinks, like boba milk tea (a Taiwanese classic that has hit big in America over the last decade), dirty brown sugar milk tea, and a mango smoothie served with "popping boba" and a secret spicy sauce. The teas are massive and range from $7 to $9. Inspiration from Japan, Thailand, China, Taiwan, and Korea helped create the food options.

Customers can order fried calamari (this writer's favorite), pork bao, scallion pancakes, curry coconut chicken, and takoyaki (octopus croquettes).

"The characters from One Piece are from all over the world," says Chen. "Some are from Brazil, Japan, and Canada, and that's why we want our food to be all over the world. We're going to add American and Latin food eventually, too." The appetizers are under $10, while entrees average around $20.

The star of the menu is the individual hot pot, where patrons can choose from different broths, noodles, and proteins. For example, my partner still talks about her delicious hot pot combo featuring kimchi broth, beef, and ramen noodles. The hot pots are served on a scorching stone plate with a flame underneath to keep the broth boiling as you chew and slurp. "We have six bases, and we're going to add more later."

Chen explains that the diverse menu partly comes from Lau's love of trying new food and Chen's brother-in-law being a chef. The three tested numerous options to have a completed proof of concept before launching the restaurant. "In Miami, we don't have a lot of this food. My husband is from Taiwan, and we mix different flavors. Since Miami has a large Latin American culture, we're thinking of adding a Latin-American flavor as well."
click to enlarge A statue at a front door
The entrance of the Thousand Sunny in Pinecrest was inspired by the manga/anime One Piece.
The Thousand Sunny photo
Although the shop is newly opened, Chen remarks she has already seen returning customers from curious passersby, One Piece stalwarts, and families. "I think the parents want to surprise their kids, and the kids enjoy the decorations."

Television-themed restaurants are usually something you find at amusement parks — that is to say, overpriced and mediocre.

The Thousand Sunny aims to cut away from that assumption by giving fans and customers alike the chance to have a little television nostalgia alongside their tasty meal. "In America, young people usually watch Disney, but for us Asians, we watch anime. That was our childhood."

The Thousand Sunny. 9545 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; 786-860-5635; instagram.com/thousandsunnymiami. Monday through Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Grant Albert was born and raised in Miami with little intent to move elsewhere. In addition to the New Times, you can read Grant's works on Mixmag, Beatportal, and NPR. Most importantly, he likes music — a lot of music.
Contact: Grant Albert
8 Best Pizzas in Miami

Lists

8 Best Pizzas in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
These Miami Chefs and Bakers Are 2024 James Beard Award Finalists

Food & Drink News

These Miami Chefs and Bakers Are 2024 James Beard Award Finalists

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Maty's in Miami Named One of the Best Restaurants in the U.S.

Food & Drink News

Maty's in Miami Named One of the Best Restaurants in the U.S.

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Japanese Fusion Restaurant Osumi Opens in Coral Gables

Openings & Closings

Japanese Fusion Restaurant Osumi Opens in Coral Gables

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation