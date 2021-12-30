Miami's Top New Year's Day Brunches to Ring In 2022

It wouldn’t be New Year’s Day in Miami without a few mimosas to counter that inevitable first hangover of 2022. Whether you partied all night or made a single toast at midnight, come January 1, everyone can use some eggs, avocado toast, and/or waffles to fuel up for the year to come.
From bottomless buffets and burger bars to all-you-can drink (if you can drink any more) mimosas, below, listed in alphabetical order, are New Times' top picks for New Year's Day brunch in the Magic City.
Note: All brunches are served on New Year's Day and prices do not include taxes and gratuities. Reservations are suggested.
Fi’lia1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-239-1330
sbe.com/restaurants
Celebrate the New Year all over again on Saturday, January 1, when Fi’lia sets up shop with a live DJ, build-your-own burger bar, and bottomless brunch packages. Cost is $20 per person for the burger bar, and $25 per person for bottomless drinks. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami
305-644-4675
isabellescoconutgrove.com
Enjoy live music and $35 bottomless Bloody Marys and a build-your-own mimosa bar at the Ritz-Carlton's Isabelle's in Coconut Grove. Enjoy a la carte offerings like a seafood tower, roasted beet salad, smoked salmon board, and a Panettone bread pudding skillet alongside breakfast entrees, desserts, and more. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jaguar Restaurant3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-444-0216
jaguarrestaurant.com
Celebrate 2022 with a festive New Year’s Day brunch at Jaguar Restaurant. Here, $19 bottomless mimosas and sangria are the perfect pairing to the menu's Latin-inspired signature dishes with choices like huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, and more. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jaya at the Setai2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
855-923-7899
thesetaihotel.com
On New Year's Day, Jaya at the Setai offers its popular Jazz Brunch in the restaurant's outdoor courtyard. The event will feature limitless Louis Roederer champagne, mimosas, and Bloody Marys alongside a lavish buffet. Stations served by restaurant staff include a full raw bar filled with fresh oysters and shrimp, rotisserie meats, Indian and Thai specialties, a selection of grilled meats, dim sum, breakfast favorites, charcuterie, and a full dessert table offering a rotating selection of homemade confections. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $175 per person.
Le Chick Miami310 NW 24th St., Miami
786-216-7086
lechickmiami.com
This New Year’s Day, hangover cures and craft cocktails await at Le Chick in Wynwood, where you can satisfy your hangover cravings for eggs, avocado toast, and French toast. Or dig into the restaurant's signature fried chicken, served atop a crispy waffle. A two-hour bottomless drink package option includes mimosas ($36) or frozen margaritas ($45). Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m.
Mareva 19391677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-532-2311
mareva1939.com
Take a trip to Spain with Mareva's take on New Year’s Day brunch, an a la carte menu that features the restaurant's favorite tapas from pan con tomate and Spanish octopus to three-egg omelets. Wash it all down with pitchers of sangria and unlimited mimosa, and Bloody Mary options for an additional charge. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Maü Miami3252 NE First Ave., Miami
786-559-2666
maumia.com
Start the year with a boozy and bougie brunch at Maü Miami. Enjoy breakfast favorites like steak and eggs served scrambled or sunny side up with biscuits and home fries, eggs Benedict, or a lobster omelet. Or ring in 2022 with the ultimate indulgence and go for the restaurant's seafood tower stacked with lobster, Alaskan king crab, prawns, and oysters. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nikki Beach1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
nikkibeach.com
Looking to lounge on a daybed, or feel the sand beneath your feet? Then head to Nikki Beach for its Vitamin Sea Recovery Brunch where you'll find good eats, cleansing juices, and — of course — a little vitamin sea. On Saturday, enjoy live music and entertainment served alongside the beach club's unlimited buffet for $75 per person serving everything from pasta and paella to omelets and sushi. Bloody Marys, mimosas, and drinks sold by the glass. Brunch is served from noon to 5 p.m.
Tap 423252 NE 1st Ave., Miami
786-864-0194
tap42.com
Come the weekend, there's no better way to start the day — or year — than at one of South Florida's Tap 42 locations for a taste of their weekend brunch deals. On Saturday, find buy-one-get-one Hangover Cure shots served up alongside $25 bottomless deals on mimosas, Funky Buddha Floridian, and 42 Hazy Daze. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.