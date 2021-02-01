^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

If you like tequila and great food, Miami New Times has the event for you: Chef José Mendín, best known for restaurants like La Placita, Rivertail, and Pubbelly Sushi, is hosting a virtual private chef experience in collaboration with New Times and Señorío mezcal.

On Wednesday, February 24, from 7 to 9 p.m., Chef Mendín will join participants on Zoom to guide them step by step through three of his favorite dishes: the ceviche-like aguachiles de mariscos, Hudson Valley duck leg confit, and, for dessert, tres leches. In addition, you'll learn how to make some signature cocktails to par with dinner.

And, though the class is virtual, the food, and the mezcal, are not.

Each participant will receive a three-course dinner kit with all the ingredients to prepare dinner for one as well as those needed to make the cocktails, plus a premium mezcal gift box courtesy of Señorío that contains a fifth of the distiller's Joven mezcal. The kit will be delivered to your door within an hour of the start of the event. Recipients must be home to show proof of being over 21 to delivery person.

While you sip your mezcal, Mendín, a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef (South), will fill you in on Señorío's history, as well as the processing and distillation methods in place at the distillery in the Oaxacan city of Tlacolula.

A ticket to the event, including the kit, costs $150. Delivery of kits reserved to residents of Miami-Dade. Must be 21 and over to purchase a kit and be home, with current ID as proof of age to accept the kit. Visit etix.com to reserve a spot.

New Times presents a Virtual Private Chef Experience with José Mendín and Señorío mezcal. 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24. Zoom access to class and prep kit containing the makings for dinner for one cost $150 at etix.com.