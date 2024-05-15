 Miami Spot Named One of the Best BBQ Restaurants in U.S. | Miami New Times
This Kendall Hidden Gem Is One of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America

There's nothing to hate here — Hate Monday's Tavern in Kendall is one of the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S.
May 15, 2024
Hate Mondays Tavern in Kendall is one of the top barbecue restaurants in America.
Hate Mondays Tavern in Kendall is one of the top barbecue restaurants in America. Photo by Burger Beast
Great American barbecue can be hard to come by in South Florida. However, there's one hidden gem tucked away in Kendall that has just been named one of the very best in the country.

Yelp has just released its annual list of Top 100 BBQ Spots 2024, and coming in hot in the 75th spot is none other than Hate Mondays Tavern. Even more impressive? It's the only South Florida restaurant on the list.

Tucked away in a shopping plaza in the neighborhood of Three Lakes in Kendall, this hole-in-the-wall spot is like teleporting to the Florida Keys, complete with hanging dollar bills from the ceiling, a small number of tables, and extremely friendly service.

And for its now-famous barbecue, it's hard to come by in Miami.

Hate Mondays Tavern is known for its Carolina pulled pork sandwiches, juicy brisket that can be ordered in any way imaginable (including on top of fries or in the form of tacos), smoked ribs, smoked chicken wings, and corn nuggets. Everything here is smoked in house, including its Tomahawk steak, by barbecue pitmaster Karl Hayden. Hayden even smokes salmon wings fresh off the smoker.
The Yelp reviews tell the whole story, with more than 600 4.7-star reviews.

One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Run, don't walk to Hate Mondays Tavern... We had a few local beers and decided to share the corn bites, brisket-loaded fries, and half a rack of smoked ribs. Everything was OUT OF THIS WORLD. The brisket was not fatty and tough, the ribs fell off the bone and were smoked to perfection."

Another Yelp reviewer wrote, "This place has got to be one of my favorite places. The food is very delicious, super awesome fire fire fire. Definitely, if you're thinking about the place, just come on down and enjoy some of their fire."

Earlier this year, Hate Mondays Tavern made a splash during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival when it won the plant-based award for its burger using Violife dairy-free cheese.

Hate Mondays Tavern. 12461 SW 130th St., Ste. A2 A3, Miami; 305-378-4900; instagram.com/hatemondays_tavern. Tuesday and Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
