South Beach Seafood Festival, Michael's Genuine Pop-Up, and More Food Events This Weekend

click to enlarge Deering Estate Photo by Ryan Holloway/Miami Dade County

Chef's Table on the Bay at the Deering Estate

click to enlarge Calling all Harry Potter fans to the Wharf. Courtesy of the Wharf

Hogwharf at the Wharf Miami

click to enlarge The South Beach Seafood Festival 2021 returns to Lummus Park. Photo courtesy of Lalan Productions/South Beach Seafood Fest

South Beach Seafood Festival Returns to Miami

click to enlarge Chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz at his Miami restaurant Michael's Genuine. Photo courtesy of The Genuine Hospitality Group

Michael's Genuine Pop-Up Dinner Series at Harry's Pizzeria

click to enlarge Dishes at Toro Toro. Photo courtesy of Toro Toro Miami

Sunday Brunch at Toro Toro

This weekend, Deering Estate hosts Chef's Table on the Bay with Cindy and Ashley Hutson, and Michael Schwartz hosts a one-night pop-up at Harry's Pizzeria. Plus, the return of-inspired Hogwharf, and Sunday brunch at Toro Toro.Chef's Table on the Bay will transform the Deering Estate into a foodie paradise Friday evening, filled with chef-curated bites, cocktails, and food-and-drink demos. Featuring Miami chefs and mother-daughter duo Cindy and Ashley Hutson of Cervecería La Tropical, the "Havana Nights"-inspired event will include a cocktail hour with a raw bar and charcuterie selections by Golden Rule Seafood, followed by a four-course, seafood-forward meal with wine pairings. After dinner, expect a bourbon cocktail lesson.Hogwharf is back! The Wharf Miami will transform into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry—this time in Miami.fans can delight in magical drinks like a rum-spike Butterbeer ($10). The weekend is filled with live entertainment, giveaways, and (of course) plenty of photo ops for the 'Gram. Admission is free but you can RSVP at eventbrite and receive a free Hogwharf scarf.Celebrating eight years this weekend, the South Beach Seafood Festival returns to Miami. Featuring more than 70 menu items from Miami's best seafood restaurants, including Ella's Oyster Bar, Tanuki, A Fish Called Avalon, and Pubbelly Sushi, the event will also include three stages of live music and interactive sponsor experiences courtesy of Jack Daniel's, Pacifico Beer Garden, Oshen Salmon, and Goya.Missing Michael's Genuine Food & Drink? Until the mainstay restaurant reopens in November, consider booking a spot at the Michael's Genuine Pop-Up Dinner Series this Saturday, hosted at sister restaurant, Harry's Pizzeria. Enjoy the first taste of brand-new dishes like caviar croustade and crab pizza and sample classic Michael's Genuine items such as slow-roasted and grilled short rib, and milk chocolate cremoso.Toro Toro, chef/restaurateur Richard Sandoval’s Latin-inspired steakhouse, is bringing back Sunday brunch this weekend. Curated by executive chef Jean Delgado, highlights include the Toro seafood tower piled with oysters, tiger shrimp, stone crab, and tuna ceviche aji amarillo ($89); and a tableside carving of a 32-ounce Wagyu tomahawk ($130). Otherwise, enjoy various buffet-style stations, ranging from salads and meats to traditional breakfast like omelets and waffles. Enjoy live entertainment, bottomless mimosas ($20), and a sweet dessert bar.