Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: SoBe Mango Fest, Game of Crawls, and Bark N' Brunch

This weekend, Malibu Farm's series Vineyard to the Beach concludes with a blind winetasting, Baru Latin Bar Brickell hosts a Game of Thrones-themed pub crawl, the South Beach Mango Festival debuts at Lummus Park, Bark N' Brunch returns to Brimstone Woodfire Grill, the Carillon's Strand Restaurant hosts brunch and complimentary beach access, and Macchialina offers a limited-edition pizza and prosecco special.

EXPAND Courtesy of Malibu Farm

Vineyard to the Beach at Malibu Farm. This Saturday, Malibu Farm's final installment of Vineyard to the Beach will include a blind winetasting challenge. Attendees will judge six featured wines and select a "best of class" for each category (red, white, and sparkling). The winning wines will be listed on the Malibu Farm menu till the end of summer. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 4, at Malibu Farm, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; malibufarmmiamibeach.com. Tickets cost $50 to $85 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Baru

Game of Crawls at Baru Latin Bar Brickell. This Game of Thrones-themed pub crawl will take participants through five "kingdoms," where five free drinks will await. Check-in is at 7 p.m., and complimentary beverages end at midnight. Stops include Fado Irish Pub, Batch Gastropub, American Social, Blackbird Ordinary, and Sweet Caroline. Expect a fair share of GOT swag too. 7 p.m. Saturday at Baru Latin Bar Brickell, 901 S. Brickell Plaza, Suite 101, Miami; miamipubcrawls.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com.