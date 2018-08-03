Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: SoBe Mango Fest, Game of Crawls, and Bark N' Brunch

This weekend, Malibu Farm's series Vineyard to the Beach concludes with a blind winetasting, Baru Latin Bar Brickell hosts a Game of Thrones-themed pub crawl, the South Beach Mango Festival debuts at Lummus Park, Bark N' Brunch returns to Brimstone Woodfire Grill, the Carillon's Strand Restaurant hosts brunch and complimentary beach access, and Macchialina offers a limited-edition pizza and prosecco special.
Vineyard to the Beach at Malibu Farm. This Saturday, Malibu Farm's final installment of Vineyard to the Beach will include a blind winetasting challenge. Attendees will judge six featured wines and select a "best of class" for each category (red, white, and sparkling). The winning wines will be listed on the Malibu Farm menu till the end of summer. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 4, at Malibu Farm, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; malibufarmmiamibeach.com. Tickets cost $50 to $85 via eventbrite.com.
Game of Crawls at Baru Latin Bar Brickell. This Game of Thrones-themed pub crawl will take participants through five "kingdoms," where five free drinks will await. Check-in is at 7 p.m., and complimentary beverages end at midnight. Stops include Fado Irish Pub, Batch Gastropub, American Social, Blackbird Ordinary, and Sweet Caroline. Expect a fair share of GOT swag too. 7 p.m. Saturday at Baru Latin Bar Brickell, 901 S. Brickell Plaza, Suite 101, Miami; miamipubcrawls.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com.
South Beach Mango Festival at Lummus Park. Mark your calendar for the inaugural South Beach Mango Festival this Sunday. Taking center stage will be the titular yellow fruit, surrounded by other tropical produce such as avocados, coconuts, and dragon fruit. The one-day fest, taking place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will offer chef demos and tastings, as well as mixology competitions and live music. Stroll through a farmers' market brimming with more than 40 varieties of locally farmed mangoes. If that gets you hungry, stop by a mango-tasting area, which will offer raw fruit samplings and savory mango bites. Other activities include a Best Baked Mango recipe contest, mango smoothie-making, and interactive cooking classes using the beloved fruit. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 5, at Lummus Park, 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; sobemangofest.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
Bark N’ Brunch at Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral. More than 13,000 dogs in Miami-Dade are in need of adoption, so Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Doral will host Bark N’ Brunch this Sunday. Expect a dog-and-owner cocktail pairing — Fido's drink will be a mixture of house-made bone broth, beef broth, and water. Also, expect nearly 20 pups available for adoption. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com. Admission is free, and brunch is pay-as-you-go.
Beach & Brunch at the Carillon's Strand Restaurant. Every first Sunday of the month, guests who brunch at the Carillon's Strand restaurant can extend their visit with complimentary beach access. This weekend, the oceanfront restaurant's brunch menu will include individual seafood boil bags with shrimp, mussels, sausage, potato, and corn; Caribbean seafood fried rice; whole grilled American red snapper; smoked brisket; pulled pork tostones; and lobster mac 'n' cheese. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 5, at the Strand, 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-7474; thestrandmiami.com. Brunch costs $65; add $25 for bottomless drinks.
Oyster Bash at Spillover. National Oyster Day is this Sunday, and Coconut Grove's Spillover is celebrating with a weeklong oyster promotion. Beginning at 5 p.m. this Sunday through Thursday, August 9, dine on shucked oysters, oyster po'boys, fried oysters, Buffalo oysters, oyster shooters, and baked oyster rocoto. Plus, the restaurant will collect all oyster shells for the University of Florida Smyth Lab, which will place the shell back into the ocean to repopulate. Beginning 5 p.m. Sunday, August 5, through Thursday, August 9, at the Spillover, 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-456-5723; thespillovermiami.com.
Outstanding Pizza and Prosecco at Macchialina. This weekend, Miami Beach's Macchialina will offer a one-night-only O.P.P. Sunday special. Sip $8 glasses of prosecco and dine on $22 pizza pies. Varieties include traditional tomato, mozzarella, and basil margherita; 24-month-old prosciutto di parma; and sausage and peppers. Diners are advised to reserve their pie when booking a table because of the limited supply. 6 p.m. Sunday, August 5, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.
