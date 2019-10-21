The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, the Cat's Meow Café will pop up at the Lab Miami, while Food Network's Aarón Sánchez hosts a culinary fundraiser at Lincoln Eatery for the Parkinson's Foundation. Plus, Rachael Ray opens a virtual restaurant with Uber Eats this Thursday, and Sushi Sake celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Cat Cafe Cateriam in Shimokitazawa, Tokyo. Photo by Jose D. Duran

Cat's Meow Café Pop-Up at the Lab Miami

What's that purring you hear in Wynwood? It's the Cat's Meow Café pop-up at the Lab Miami. For lovers of the feline persuasion, this event will be heaven. Check out kitten yoga, a discussion about how to support community cats, and a silent auction whose proceeds will help build mainland Miami's first brick-and-mortar cat café. Of course, there will be cute kitties too.

The bar at BLT Prime. Courtesy of BLT Primt

Glenfiddich Whisky-Pairing Dinner at BLT Prime

This Wednesday, BLT Prime Doral will host a dinner featuring dishes by executive chef Timothy Elmore paired with several Glenfiddich single-malt Scotch whiskies. The four-course, $135 meal will offer guests a chance to sample four distinctive pours, as well as menu items such as smoked lamb tartare, beef short rib with walnuts and parsnips, and crème fraîche panna cotta. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, in the Nicklaus Private Dining Room at BLT Prime at Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com. Tickets cost $135 via eventbrite.com.

The Lincoln Eatery The Lincoln Eatery

Night at the Market With Food Network's Aarón Sánchez at the Lincoln Eatery

At the South Beach food hall the Lincoln Eatery, the Parkinson’s Foundation will host a culinary fundraiser with honorary chair Aarón Sánchez and co-chairs Alison Herman and John Kozyak. Bites will be prepared by some of the nation's best chefs, including Sánchez, Stephan Pyles, James Tahhan, Sue Torres, John Mooney, and Miami's Michael Schwartz and Richard Hales. Drinks will be presented by Cocktails at the Lincoln Eatery, and featured restaurants include Chill-N, Manhattan Paletas, Marble & Rye, Smoke’d, TYO Sushi, and XO Espresso Bar. Net proceeds support the cause to unite the top medical professionals and researchers to dramatically change the lives of those affected by Parkinson’s. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com. Tickets cost $250 via parkinson.org/market.

EXPAND Get your hands dirty. Photo by Kelly Puleio

"Fuego" Menu at International Smoke

Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry have launched the "Fuego" menu, offering the most popular dishes at their Aventura restaurant, International Smoke. The prix fixe costs $55 per person and includes an appetizer, main dish, side, and dessert. Starter options are Ayesha's fresh-baked cornbread with Thai red curry butter; Wagyu shaking beef with Bibb lettuce, black pepper, and nuoc cham; and Jamaican jerk fried chicken with mango and fermented Scotch bonnet pepper. From the grill, entrée selections include Hawaiian-style snapper with mushroom fried rice and black bean vinaigrette; charcoal-grilled chicken with achiote, sweet potatoes, and avocado; and smoked St. Louis ribs, all served with a side of roasted broccolini or crab fried rice. To finish, choose Fireman Derek's key lime pie or spun-to-order soft-serve ice cream with salted caramel and Valrhona chocolate sauce. Nightly at 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-254-0422; internationalsmoke.com.

Rachael Ray's food is delivered via Uber Eats. Photo courtesy of Uber Eats

Rachael Ray Opens Virtual Restaurant With Uber Eats

Rachael Ray's fans in South Florida can now taste the celebrity chef's favorite recipes when Rachael Ray to Go launches Thursday. Ray isn't opening a restaurant in the Magic City. Instead, she has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver a selection of favorite dishes from her new cookbook, Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life. The menu includes 11 items ranging in price from $3.95 to $13.95, and the meals will be prepared locally by Reef Kitchens, a delivery-only service that operates a number of virtual restaurants on Uber Eats. Meals will be delivered throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties from seven delivery locations in Miami-Dade and one in Broward. Each order will include a thank-you note and a sweet treat. Additionally, 250 customers in each city will randomly receive a copy of Ray's new book. October 17 through December 31 via ubereats.com.

Sushi Sake and a carnival of performers. Courtesy of Sushi Sake

Sushi Sake's Tenth Anniversary

Thursday, Sushi Sake cofounders and brothers Angel and James Aguayo will welcome the community to celebrate the restaurant's tenth anniversary. Expect free food and drinks, live entertainment, a fire show, and live body painting. Local radio personalities DJ Laz and DJ Africa will provide the beats. Sponsors Miami Club Rum, Sapporo, and Voli Vodka will help make it all happen. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at 14629 SW 42nd St., Miami; sushisakemiami.com.