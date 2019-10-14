The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, Boulud Sud and Bulla Gastrobar host wine dinners, while Dasher & Crank offers an ice-cream-and-beer pairing with Oskar Blues and Cigar City. Plus, expect a pizza-and-prosecco deal at the Top Chef-owned restaurant Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar and a beachside movie with food and drinks at Etaru.

Pizza & Prosecco at Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar

Tuesday evenings at celebrity chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's newest South Miami restaurant, Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar, include a pizza-and-prosecco menu offering gourmet pies and half off bottles of prosecco for tables that order two or more pizzas. Standouts are a carpaccio and black truffle pizza with pickled fennel, pistachios, and crispy capers, and a pumpkin and chorizo pie with sheep's milk cheese, pesto, and balsamic onions. Wednesday nights, expect a weekly lasagna dish, finished off in a stone oven in a cast-iron ramekin. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 305-885-4008; mitaliakitchen.com.

Beat Culture Brewery

Trivia Night at Beat Culture

Each third Tuesday of the month, Beat Culture Brewery hosts its trivia evening, when top performers score prizes, free beer, and comped bar tabs. There is no team size limit at this one, so whether you're looking to school opponents at a new trivia night or hoping to get in the game, bring the whole nerd gang. 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Beat Culture Brewing, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; beatculture.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Bulla

Ribera & Rueda Spanish Wine Dinner at Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables

Along with the Spanish wine company Ribera y Rueda, Bulla Gastrobar in Coral Gables is hosting a curated five-course wine-pairing dinner. The meal will be prepared by Bulla's executive chef, and a Ribera y Rueda U.S. ambassador will be on hand to explain each pairing. 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables, 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-810-6215; bullagastrobar.com. Tickets cost $70 via eventbrite.com.

Boulud Sud Photo by CandaceWest.com

Greek Wine Dinner at Boulud Sud

Daniel Boulud's downtown Miami restaurant, Boulud Sud, will host a Greek-inspired wine dinner prepared by executive chef Clark Bowen, pastry chef Saeko Nemoto, and sommelier Daniel Chaviano. Begin with a wine and canapes reception, followed by a seated dinner with menu highlights such as octopus a la plancha, roast lamb, and ricotta zucchini blossoms. Space is limited. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com. Tickets cost $95 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Watch a movie beachside at Etaru. Courtesy of Etaru

Movie Night on the Beach at Etaru

Etaru's popular cinema club is back for the high season. Once a month, catch a screening on the sand while enjoying food and drinks. This week, watch Beetlejuice, and in the coming months, Etaru will take votes from guests to select future movies. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Etaru, 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via sevenrooms.com.

Ice cream ad Dasher & Crank Courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Beer School at Dasher & Crank

The Wynwood ice-cream shop will host the third installment of "Beer School," with brews by Oskar Blues and Cigar City. Expect a lesson in how beer is made and the history of brewing, as well as a guided tasting. Plus, sample ice cream with various suds. 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Dasher & Crank, 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.