The Seven Best Food and Drink Events This Weekend: John Legend at Taste of SBE, Seed Festival, and the Wharf Fort Lauderdale

This weekend, John Legend performs at Taste of SBE, Seed Food and Wine Week 2019 continues throughout Miami, while the Wharf Fort Lauderdale debuts on the New River. Plus, DC Pie Co. opens in Brickell, Veza Sur hosts an intimate meal inside the brewery, and the Setai launches a Saturday evening dinner series.

Burgers by Love Life Cafe. Courtesy of Love Life Cafe

Seed Food and Wine Week 2019. Through Sunday, one of the nation's leading plant-based food and wine festivals will return to Miami, and more than 10,000 people are expected to attend. The sixth-annual Seed Food & Wine Festival will offer a cooking demonstrations; wine, craft beer, and spirits tastings; celebrity chef dinners; a veggie burger battle; and a variety of workshops, including yoga and urban gardening. Through Sunday, November 10, at various locations. Tickets cost $25 to $459; seedfoodandwine.com.

John Legend Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Taste of SBE With John Legend. The third Taste of SBE Miami 2019 takes place tonight, featuring a performance by singer, songwriter John Legend. In addition to Legend, the evening features food and drink by some of the brightest chefs affiliated with SBE hotels including Dario Cecchini, Martin Heierling, Katsuya Uechi,Nate Appleman, Jose Icardi, and Thomas Greise from participating restaurants such as The Bazaar, Carna, Cleo, Leynia, Fi’lia, Diez y Seis, Katsuya, S Bar, and Umami. Guests will also enjoy cocktails curated by SBE's corporate director of beverage, Gui Jaroschy. The event is also the launch of the hotel chain's partnership with LVE (Legend Vineyard Exclusive), John Legend's curated wine brand. Friday, November 8 from 8 to 11 p.m. at Delano South Beach; 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-2000. Tickets cost $300 at sbe.com/tasteofmiami.

EXPAND The Lunchroom will be one of several food options at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale when it opens. Be Nice Restaurants

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale Opens. Located in the heart of the city's Las Olas neighborhood on the New River, the Wharf Fort Lauderdale is scheduled to debut this weekend. Accessible by boat and car, the Wharf Fort Lauderdale, a sister concept to the Wharf Miami, occupies more than an acre along the New River. The nautical-themed open-air concept will offer guests tent-covered communal seating on an AstroTurf lawn where they can sample food from several pop-up concepts by some of South Florida's top culinary talent. Options include seafood by chef/restaurateur Dean Max's Even Keel, classic American fare by restaurateur Eliot Wolfe's Lunchroom, Asian cuisine by chefs/owners Alex Kuk and Diego Ng's Temple Street Eatery, pizza by chef/restaurateur Jose Mendin’s the Piefather, and Pembroke Pines' Mojo Donuts. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning at noon. Debuting Friday, November 8, at 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; wharfftl.com.

EXPAND Pizza at DC Pie Co. Photo courtesy of DC Pie Co.

DC Pie Co. Opens in Brickell. This weekend, Dominic Cavagnuolo, who owns South Beach's Lucali, opens the fast-casual spot, DC Pie Co., in Brickell. DC Pie will offer the same pizza recipes that Lucali serves. The brick oven at the Brickell restaurant will be constantly fired up while staff preps and bakes the charred, thin-crust pies for which Lucali is known. The differences is in the size of the pies and the prices. A small 11-inch pizza costs $11, and a 15-inch costs $15. A slew of toppings, such as onion, long hot peppers, and portobello mushrooms, will be priced from $2 to $5. Like the original DC Pie, which debuted ten months ago in Denver, Brickell's outpost will offer embedded tabletop tablet menus and payment systems to expedite service and reduce order errors. The digital upgrades allow diners to place orders and settle the check quickly. Opening Friday, November 8, at 1010 Brickell Ave., Miami; dcpieco.com. Hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sundays 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Courtesy of Veza Sur

La Cervecena Series at Veza Sur. Saturday and Sunday, La Cervecena Series launches at Veza Sur, offering an intimate dining experience inside the brewery in collaboration with SuViche Hospitality Group. Expect a five-course meal paired with Veza Sur brews and a welcome beer cocktail. Dinner will be prepared table-side by Jaime Pesaque, SuViche’s executive chef whose Lima, Peru restaurant, Mayte, was recently named one of the 50 Best Restaurants in Latin America. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com. $100 per person. Limited seating available. Reserve in advance via exploretock.com.

Courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

Setai Unplugged Dinner Series. This Saturday, Miami Beach’s Setai Unplugged Dinner Series launches, showcasing a curated pan-Asian dinner menu paired with cocktails and jazz fusion music. In partnership with the Macallan, the menu offers a four-course dinner highlighting flavor profiles of the Macallan Rare Cask infused through each course. Guests may also choose from Jaya's a la carte dinner menu or bar and courtyard options. Saturday, November 9, at the Setai, Miami Beach, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotels.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Novikov

Dim Sum Cart Sundays at Novikov. Growing off the success of Novikov's three-course Sunday brunch ($23), the restaurant has unveiled a new line of dumplings, served from a roving dim sum cart. Among the indulgent offerings, king crab and shrimp siu mai topped with caviar ($28), peking duck and foie gras siu mai topped with crispy duck skin and plum sauce ($23), and wagyu and truffle siu mai finished with Chinese chives and served with a yuzu truffle sauce ($23). Beginning noon Sundays at Novikov, 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com.