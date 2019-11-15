The Seven Best Food and Drink Events This Weekend

This weekend, New Times' Tacolandia returns to Magic City Studios, while Upland's Justin Smillie hosts an intimate chef's counter dining series. Plus, James Beard Award-winning Michael Schwartz hosts the first-ever Genuine Hospitality yard sale, and Casa D'Angelo offers an Italian-inspired Sunday brunch.

Upland Chef Kitchen Counter Dinner With Executive Chef Justin Smillie

Award-winning executive chef Justin Smillie of Upland will host a limited eight-seat curated dinner at the kitchen counter of the California-inspired restaurant in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood. Friday through Sunday, observe Smillie whip up the dishes as he showcases a five-course autumn-inspired menu. Highlights include crispy artichokes, tuna crudo, grilled duck salad, and a whole barbecue fish platter. Space is limited to eight seats per dinner and is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Upland's Chef Kitchen Counter Dinner will occur quarterly with unique seasonal menus developed by Smillie. Future dates to come. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays from November 15 through November 17, at Upland Miami, 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com. $95 per person with an optional $45 beverage pairing.

EXPAND The Betsy at twilight. Photo courtesy of the Betsy Hotel

Discover Diplomatico at the Betsy

LT Steak & Seafood has partnered with Ron Diplomatico to host an evening of rum featuring a tasting with spirit brand manager, Jose Luis Ballesteros. The night will begin with a reception, followed by sips and bites curated by executive chef Danny Ganem, as well as chocolates paired to the different rums. Expect live music and cigar rolling too. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 15, at LT Steak & Seafood, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-0044; thebetsyhotel.com. $52 per person. Call or email eferguson@thebetsyhotel.com for reservations.

EXPAND Items for sale at the Genuine Restaurant Yard Sale Genuine Hospitality group

Genuine Restaurant Yard Sale at Harry's Pizzeria

Saturday, James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz and his team will host their first-ever yard sale. Visit the lot behind Harry’s Pizzeria in the Miami Design District and check out hundreds of different items for sale, including tables, barstools, chairs, glassware, silverware, appliances, decorative items, cookware, kitchen supplies, and more. Plus, enjoy free pizza, free-flowing rosé, and live music from Schwartz's son's band, Arrowhead. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at 3918 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

EXPAND Tacos at Bartaco. Bartaco

New Times' Tacolandia at Magic City Studios

Tacos are not just for Tuesdays; they're a way of life. New Times' Tacolandia is the taco-centric festival of your dreams. This Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m., head to Magic City Studios for unlimited tacos (yes, unlimited) from your favorite local restaurants, each presenting their unique takes on the glorious taco. Plus, enjoy drinks from multiple vendors and live music from singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brendan O'Hara. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-571-7543. Tickets cost $30 to $180 via newtimestacolandia.com.

Beer at Wynwood Brewing. Courtesy of Wynwood Brewing

North Miami Brewfest

FIU and North Miami are granting the wishes of beer connoisseurs as the North Miami Brewfest returns on Saturday, November 16, at the MOCA Plaza. This year’s NoMi Brewfest is bigger than ever, featuring over 200 craft brews served by 50 of the top breweries in South Florida. Guests will also enjoy gourmet food and beer pairings as well as educational seminars on the science behind beer brewing. Industry leaders who will participate include Wynwood Brewing Company, M.I.A. Beer Company, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, Cycle Brewing, and Brew Hub. NoMi Brewfest will also feature brews created by FIU students. Local food vendors joining the lineup include Novecento, SuViche, Miami Smokers, Temple Street Eatery, and Stephen’s Deli. Proceeds from NoMi BrewFest support the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and its Brewing Science program, which helps prepare students with the skills and knowledge they need to pursue careers in the beverage industry. The festival gives FIU students hands-on experience and a chance to network with leading craft brewers. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at MOCA Plaza, 700 NE 124th St., North Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $74 via eventbrite.com.

Grails Sports Bar is now open in Wynwood. Photo by Andrea Lorena

Grails Sports Bar Grand Opening

Sneaker-themed Grails Sports Bar, Wynwood’s first and only sports bar, will celebrate its grand opening Saturday with drink specials, live music and art, food, and prizes such as the restaurant's popular ceramic themed drink vessel and 65-inch televisions. Beginning noon, Saturday, November 16, at Grails Sports Bar, 2800 North Miami Ave., Miami; 786-870-4313; grailssportsbar.com.

EXPAND Find Casa D'Angelo in the new Aventura ParkSquare. Casa D'Angelo

Sunday Brunch at Casa D'Angelo

The restaurant's new outpost in Aventura ParkSquare offers a weekend Italian-themed midday meal. Brunch is à la carte and includes dishes of Neapolitan Sunday gravy with braised beef short ribs, macaroni, thick tomato and pecorino sauce ($28); cervellata frittata with thin pork and provolone sausage ($15); and broccoli rabe and marinated Roma tomatoes eggs Benedict with choice of lobster ($28), porchetta ($24), crab cake ($26), or smoked salmon ($22). The restaurant also offers sweet options such as lemon ricotta pancakes with whipped Frangelico mascarpone, fresh berry compote, and biscotti crumble ($16); Nutella bomba with doughnut ($6); and parfait with fresh berry compote, organic granola galbani mascarpone, and yogurt ($15). Complement your meal with a summer bellini, made with fresh peach purée, crème de peche, champagne brut, and edible flowers, or take your pick of wine from the extensive list. 11 a.m. Sundays, at Cada D'Angelo at Aventura ParkSquare, 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura; 305-699-5500; casa-d-angelo.com.