Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide

Christmas is the time of year when our year-round festive Magic City becomes even more jolly.Miami restaurants are offering special meals to celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes, Nochebuena, and Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, the traditional night to get together with family and loved ones and celebrate with food and drinks.On Sunday, December 25, several restaurants are offering special brunch meals to indulge in.Here's where to have a memorable Christmas weekend in the Magic City. Prices do not include tax and gratuity and reservations are strongly suggested.Cafe La Trova will host a Nochebuena celebration on Saturday, December 24. Guests will be treated to a special family-style feast of contemporary Latin and Cuban-style dishes, including seafood paella croquetas with saffron aioli, halibut in white clam and chorizo sauce, picanha steak, and cacio e pepe risotto. For dessert, the restaurant will serve arroz con leche de coco and flan de la flaca. The family-style menu is served Saturday, December 24, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and costs $95 per adult and $30 per child ages 12 and under.Major Food Group’s Design District stunner, Contessa Miami, is serving up a luxurious four-course Italian feast featuring meatballs Aldo, ricotta gnudi, roasted turkey, spicy lobster rigatoni, and more. A porterhouse will be on offer as a supplement. For dessert, enjoy pumpkin ice cream and Contessa’s take on a Boston cream pie. Brunch is served Sunday, December 25, from 2 to 9:30 p.m. and costs $150 per person.From Thursday, December 22, through Saturday, December 24, Fiola will serve its annual five-course Feast of the Seven Fishes, priced at $195 per guest. Menu highlights include Hawaiian big-eye tuna crudo with smoked peppers; grilled blue crystal prawn; lobster ravioli; and pan-roasted Dover sole alongside rock shrimp, farrotto, and surf clams. Fiola will also be open on Christmas Day from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a special a la carte menu.Jaya will offer a Christmas brunch with seafood and dessert options alongside elevated breakfast classics. Jaya's holiday brunch is served on Sunday, December 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $135 per adult and $75 per child ages 5 to 12.Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne will offer a Christmas Day brunch with caviar, sushi, chilled seafood, carving stations, a dessert table, and a kids' buffet. Bottomless beverages are included in the price. Brunch is served Sunday, December 25, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and costs $175 for adults and $59 for kids 5 to 12. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 305-365-4186.At the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Lure's Feast of the Seven Fishes will feature Ora king salmon crudo; frito misto with calamari and shrimp; cioppino with pan-roasted snapper, mussels, and octopus; and chocolate tiramisu. The feast will be offered Saturday, December 24, from 5 to 10 p.m. and costs $68 per person.Treat your family and loved ones to Mau's special all-you-can-eat brunch on Christmas Day. The festive meal will feature eggs Benedict, pancakes, bagels, oysters, chicken and waffles, and desserts. Bloody Marys and mojitos will be priced at $15 and bottomless options of mimosas and bellinis ($25) are available as well as hookah specials ($50). Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $48 per person.On Saturday, December 24, Negroni Midtown will offer a special four-course prix-fixe dinner with a choice between a modern-inspired fusion menu and a Nikkei sushi bar experience. Guests will enjoy live soothing jazz soundtracks, a welcome drink, and a glass of champagne. Prices start at $90 per person. Bookings can be made by calling 786-510-0075.Red Rooster's prix-fixe Christmas menu opens up with two appetizers: a kale salad tossed with local grilled fruits, crispy quinoa, whipped feta dressing, cucumbers, and toasted pecans; and Marcus’ cornbread with jalapeño butter. All seven items from the dinner section of the menu will be served family-style, including "Glamorous Amaris’ Greens" made with collards and cabbage, Red Rooster sweet potato casserole with mashed yams, and Towner's mac and cheese. A sampling of desserts will feature red velvet macaroons, German chocolate cupcakes, and sweet potato challah bread pudding. Served family-style, the prix-fixe dinner will be served on Saturday, December 24, from 5 to 10 p.m. and costs $75 per adult and $20 for kids under 12 years old.On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Rusty Pelican offers a four-course brunch. The meal starts with a shared platter of chilled seafood with oysters, crab, charcuterie, bacon-wrapped dates, and more. The second course is a dragon fruit Waldorf salad for the table. The third course is a choice of main entree per person with options that include crab cake Benedict, steak and eggs, French toast, wild mushroom pappardelle, roasted turkey, and more. The fourth course is a shared dessert platter for the table. Brunch is served Saturday, December 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $92 for adults and $35 for children. Bottomless mimosas cost $30 additional.