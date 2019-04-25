Miami's Eight Best Spring Menus 2019

As days in the Magic City grow longer and warmer, our tastes go to lighter, fresher dishes that bring a new bouquet of flavors and textures to our plates.

There's no shortage of spring bounty in South Florida and local chefs have designed menus that incorporate fresh ingredients in everything from intriguing entrees to decadent desserts.

Here are the seasonal menus that should be at the top of your list.

EXPAND Bird and Bone's honey baked salmon The Confidante Miami Beach

Bird & Bone

4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-424-1234

At his eatery at the Confidante hotel, chef Richard Hales has added new items to his soulful, Southern-inspired menu that incorporate the best of spring's ingredients and flavors. Start your meal with grilled Atlantic oysters with lemon and scallion ($21) or chilled lobster salad with watercress, fennel, and tarragon ($22). For a main course, opt for the honey baked salmon with spring pea pilau, seasonal mushrooms, and glazed heirloom carrots ($36); grilled prawns and local purple rice grits with marinated artichoke, blue crab, and miso butter ($34); or whole Maine lobster and dumplings with truffled leeks and potato dumplings ($55). Make sure you order the indulgent s 'more dessert made with graham cracker, meringue, dark chocolate, and Nutella marshmallow ice cream ($13).

EXPAND Chotto Matte

Chotto Matte

1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach

305-690-0743

This spring, Chotto Matte takes guests on a culinary journey to Japan to celebrate Sakura season, when the country is in bloom with its iconic, delicate pink cherry blossoms. Nikkei is still the focus and you can enjoy elaborate Japanese-Peruvian dinner items that are as colorful as the restaurant's graffiti walls, like the Blossom hamachi sashimi with yellowtail, peach, and salsa ($15) and pan fried diver scallop with ahi yuzu causa and cherry ponzu ($15). There's also an ebi blossom tempura dish ($15) and a colorful Hiroshima spring maki made with bluefin tuna, shiso, and pickled cherry blossom ($29). For dessert, try the raindrop jelly with cherry ripple ice cream ($12.50). Chotto Matte's spring signature cocktail is the mystical Jasmine Fantasy, a mix of Grey Goose infused with jasmine flowers, Aperol, St. Germain, and tonic water ($16), which you can opt for sipping on at the vibrant cocktail lounge under the eatery's retractable roof.

EXPAND Bu-viche and Surfer Ranchero dishes at Malibu Farm. Malibu Farm Miami Beach

Malibu Farm

4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-5579

A combination of healthy fare and picture-perfect ocean views make Malibu Farm a great destination this spring. At her California-cool restaurant in the Eden Roc Hotel, Helene Henderson is offering new dishes like the bu- viche with shrimp and octopus, habanero lime, avocado, and red onion ($24); a roasted veggie pizza with mozzarella, pesto, roasted veggies and arugula ($23); and burrata with arugula, seasonal fruit, sesame seed brittle, pomegranate, and maple balsamic ($24). The dinner menu includes offerings like miso poached shrimp with poached egg, miso tahini dressing, maitake mushrooms, farro, sweet peppers, and ginger ($40); and organic airline chicken served with potatoes, Brussels sprouts, tomato, and shallots ($38). There's also a whole lobster with potatoes, corn, capers, arugula and grilled lemon; and grilled octopus with chile poblano sauce and arugula ($64).

EXPAND Matador Room's tuna tartare. The Workshop

Matador Room

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4600

Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has launched a selection of vibrant new offerings to the brunch, lunch and dinner menus at his Matador Room in the Edition Hotel. The additions include a revamp of the restaurant’s spring pea guacamole, now made with toasted sunflower seeds ($14); along with veggie-forward dishes like sucrine and arugula salad with crispy potatoes and yuzu ranch dressing ($12); and a beet and strawberry salad with pistachio, red chili and shallot dressing ($15). Other favorites include the peekytoe crab and corn fritter with chipotle aioli and cilantro ($15); tuna tartare served on bibb lettuce with avocado, capers and potato flakes ($20), and new small plates like crispy asparagus with sesame seeds and a citrus dip ($9). For dessert, there's a violet pavlova, a meringue cake with rhubarb and lychee, and a Meyer lemon tart with mint meringue ($11 each).

EXPAND No Name Chinese's Drunken scallop Alexandria Guerra

No Name Chinese

7400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami

786-577-0734

For spring, chef Pablo Zitzman's restaurant features a new roster of specials like shrimp toast with housemade Shao Bing bread, sesame seeds, shrimp, trout roe, horseradish and sorrel ($8) and a crab chao fan with Thai basil, bean sprouts, Tianjin chilies, pine nuts and crunchy garlic ($21). The seasonal feast continues with spicy Wagyu Bavette with flank steak, black garlic rub, Bulgogi vinaigrette, soba noodles, and mushrooms ($28) and a drunken scallop crudo with cucumber water, sake, heart of palm, Poppy seeds, Thai basil, and Fleur de Sel ($14). Make sure you save room for a unique Hong Kong French toast, made with Shao bing bread, peanut butter, milk iced tea gelato, butter crumble and condensed milk ($12). ?

EXPAND Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-602-3710

On the restaurant's spring menu, guests will find seasonal staples in dishes like the baby bok choy with ginger, garlic, oyster sauce, herbage, and crispy garlic ($12); bodega-style cold sesame noodles with peanut sesame dressing, shaved vegetables, herbage and crispies ($14); and a soft shell crab bao bun with salt ‘n pepper, pickles, jalapeño, and sriracha remoulade ($12). Large plates include a pho-spiced smoked short rib with spiced seasonal fruit salad and fish sauce caramel ($38) and osso bucco with veal shank, brisket, sliced flap, meatballs, herbage, noodles, bean sprout, and hoising /sriracha (MP). New cocktails to enjoy are the General Tran Salute, a rum old fashioned with Havana Club blanco, Jojo baimudan white tea, lemon grass syrup, and orange bitters; and the Phuc It, Just Eat Me, a strawberry daiquiri with Havana Club blanco, Lustau Amontillado sherry, holy basil, and lime ($14 each).

EXPAND The Louis Collection

Red the Steakhouse

119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-534-3688

Miami's South of Fifth upscale steak house is serving up a tantalizing bevy of dishes this season, including an indulgent ultimate three-tiered hot seafood tower with whole Maine lobster, king crab, white gulf shrimp sautéed in lemon garlic butter, mussels diavolo, oysters Rockefeller, and stuffed clams ($199). Continue your meal with wild mushroom pasta with royal trumpet, white and brown beech, and maitake mushrooms in a mushroom cream with Pecorino Romano ($41); zucchini flowers stuffed with ricotta and king crab served over sweet corn and roasted chile risotto ($24); a 40-day aged Porterhouse ($199); and an ultimate meat board ($299). Dessert highlights are the red velvet cake ( $19) and a creme brûlée duo ($15 each or $24 for both). The eatery is also featuring Wine Wednesdays, when the entire wine list by the bottle is fifty percent off, and champagne Thursdays, with $55 bottles of Verve Clicquot and $99 half-bottles of Krug Grande Cuvee Brut, along with specialty priced oysters and caviar all night.

EXPAND Swire Hotels

Tea Room

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, Florida

786-805-4655

