Miami's Eight Best Spring Menus 2019

As days in the Magic City grow longer and warmer, our tastes go to lighter, fresher dishes that bring a new bouquet of flavors and textures to our plates.
There's no shortage of spring bounty in South Florida and local chefs have designed menus that incorporate fresh ingredients in everything from intriguing entrees to decadent desserts.
Here are the seasonal menus that should be at the top of your list.
Bird & Bone
4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-424-1234
theconfidantehotel.com
At his eatery at the Confidante hotel, chef Richard Hales has added new items to his soulful, Southern-inspired menu that incorporate the best of spring's ingredients and flavors. Start your meal with grilled Atlantic oysters with lemon and scallion ($21) or chilled lobster salad with watercress, fennel, and tarragon ($22). For a main course, opt for the honey baked salmon with spring pea pilau, seasonal mushrooms, and glazed heirloom carrots ($36); grilled prawns and local purple rice grits with marinated artichoke, blue crab, and miso butter ($34); or whole Maine lobster and dumplings with truffled leeks and potato dumplings ($55). Make sure you order the indulgent s
Chotto Matte
1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
305-690-0743
chotto-matte.com
This spring, Chotto Matte takes guests on a culinary journey to Japan to celebrate Sakura season, when the country is in bloom with its iconic, delicate pink cherry blossoms. Nikkei is still the focus and you can enjoy elaborate Japanese-Peruvian dinner items that are as colorful as the restaurant's graffiti walls, like the Blossom hamachi sashimi with yellowtail, peach, and salsa ($15) and
Malibu Farm
4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-5579
edenrochotelmiami.com
A combination of healthy fare and picture-perfect ocean views make Malibu Farm a great destination this spring. At her California-cool restaurant in the Eden Roc Hotel, Helene Henderson is offering new dishes like the bu-
Matador Room
2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-257-4600
matadorroom.com
Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has launched a selection of vibrant new offerings to the brunch, lunch and dinner menus at his Matador Room in the Edition Hotel. The additions include a revamp of the restaurant’s spring pea guacamole, now made with toasted sunflower seeds ($14); along with veggie-forward dishes like sucrine and arugula salad with crispy potatoes and yuzu ranch dressing ($12); and a beet and strawberry salad with pistachio, red chili and shallot dressing ($15). Other favorites include the peekytoe crab and corn fritter with chipotle aioli and cilantro ($15); tuna tartare served on bibb lettuce with avocado, capers and potato flakes ($20), and new small plates like crispy asparagus with sesame seeds and a citrus dip ($9). For dessert, there's a violet pavlova, a meringue cake with rhubarb and lychee, and a Meyer lemon tart with mint meringue ($11 each).
No Name Chinese
7400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami
786-577-0734
nonamechinese.com
For spring, chef Pablo Zitzman's restaurant features a new roster of specials like shrimp toast with housemade Shao Bing bread, sesame seeds, shrimp, trout roe, horseradish and sorrel ($8) and a crab
Phuc Yea
7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-602-3710
phucyea.com
On the restaurant's spring menu, guests will find seasonal staples in dishes like the baby bok choy with ginger, garlic, oyster sauce, herbage, and crispy garlic ($12); bodega-style cold sesame noodles with peanut sesame dressing, shaved vegetables, herbage and crispies ($14); and a soft shell crab bao bun with salt
Red the Steakhouse
119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-3688
redthesteakhouse.com
Miami's South of Fifth upscale steak house is serving up a tantalizing bevy of dishes this season, including an indulgent ultimate three-tiered hot seafood tower with whole Maine lobster, king crab, white gulf shrimp sautéed in lemon garlic butter, mussels diavolo, oysters Rockefeller, and stuffed clams ($199). Continue your meal with wild mushroom pasta with royal trumpet, white and brown beech, and maitake mushrooms in a mushroom cream with Pecorino Romano ($41); zucchini flowers stuffed with ricotta and king crab served over sweet corn and roasted chile risotto ($24); a 40-day aged Porterhouse ($199); and an ultimate meat board ($299). Dessert highlights are the red velvet cake ( $19) and a creme brûlée duo ($15 each or $24 for both). The eatery is also featuring Wine
Tea Room
788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, Florida
786-805-4655
east-miami.com
This charming Brickell spot, located on the 40th floor of the East Hotel, features an Asian menu, floor-to-ceiling windows, and cocktail lounge. From Wednesday to Sunday, the Tea Room is serving up a late-night two-hour Asian night brunch, where guests select from the eatery's $88 five-course tasting
