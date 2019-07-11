Where to Celebrate Bastille Day 2019 in Miami

July 14 is Bastille Day, commemorating the day in 1789 when a crowd of rebel Parisians stormed a prison castle to resist France's monarchy and its treatment of citizens. This pivotal point in the French Revolution prompted a declaration of human civil rights.

The day falls in the same month as Independence Day in the United States, and it was the American Revolution that inspired the events of the French Revolution, including Bastille Day.

French culture and cuisine are beloved the world over, including in Miami. To celebrate Bastille Day, several local spots are offering specials this weekend.

Bagatelle. For the second year in a row, Bagatelle in South Beach is honoring its French heritage with a Bastille Day brunch. The day will include themed dance shows, cassoulet — a casserole originating in Southern France – rosé showers, and a limited-edition French cocktail. The terrace will offer games of pétanque — a boules sport similar to bocce. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at 220 21st St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3900; bagatellemiami.com.

Cafe Bastille. Expect free unlimited champagne, professional can-can dancers, and French music. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at 248 SE First St., Miami; 786-425-3575; cafebastilledowntown.com. RSVP is encouraged.

Le Bouchon du Grove. This Coconut Grove bistro will serve its standard menu for Bastille Day but will be hosting a bretelle and beret costume party with live accordion music by Marie Carmen. One prize will be given to the best outfit. Reservations required. 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 3430 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-448-6060; lebouchondugrove.com.

La Cote. The Fontainebleau Hotel's La Cote restaurant is celebrating Bastille Day and all things French with a Moët and Chandon champagne cabana, French DJs, a live saxophone player, and swag giveaways — all with ocean views. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4710; fontainebleau.com.

EXPAND Escargots at Le Petite Maison Photo by Michael Pissari

La Petite Maison. A French/Mediterranean fine dining restaurant located in Brickell will serve caviar, champagne, and more. Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-403-9133; facebook.com/LaPetiteMaisonMiami.

La Rue Bistronomie. This French restaurant in Coconut Grove will offer a special menu on Bastille Day. For $55, a three-course meal includes items like terrine de Campagne aux truffles, truite amandine, and chocolate mousse. 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at 3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami; 305-774-5929; laruemiami.com.

Mirabelle. Mirabelle, a French restaurant/bakery in Miami, is hosting a Bastille Day three-course luncheon on Bastille Day. Courses include saucisson chaud en brioche for the appetizer, coq au vin nouilles au beurre for the main course, and iles flottantes caramelisee for dessert. Prices range from $45 to $50. 114 SE 1st St., Miami; 786-440-6561; mirabellemiami.com.

Otentic Fresh Food Restaurant. A French bistro in the heart of Miami Beach that serves escargots, Nutella-stuffed crêpes, and other French fare. 538 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1464; otenticrestaurant.com.

The Standard Spa. Miami swim week coincides with Bastille Day at the Standard Spa, which will be hosting a poolside barbecue on Bastille Day. Standard members can get complimentary rosé from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the "rosé lounge." Music will be provided by DJ Hottpants and special guests. 2 p.m. to sunset Sunday, July 14, at 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com.

Villa Azur. Villa Azur will serve a special menu for the Bastille Day celebration on Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13. The menu will include items such as foie gras, fresh terrine, blue gorgonzola dulce pistachio ice, dark cherry compote, chocolate meringue, and flambé with cognac. On Saturday, Villa Azur will present dinner with live music and French-style dancers. Reservations are encouraged. 309 23rd St. Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiami.com.