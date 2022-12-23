Miami Bars Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022

click to enlarge The dining room at Batch Gastropub Miami Batch Gastropub photo

Batch Gastropub 30 SW 12th St.,

Miami; 305-808-5555

batchmiami.com

click to enlarge Bodega's fifth location in Coconut Grove includes a hidden speakeasy-style lounge and mezcaleria. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Various Locations

bodegataqueria.com

click to enlarge Better Days Better Days photo

Better Days 75 SE Sixth St., Miami

786-220-7690

betterdaysmiami.com

click to enlarge Eddie's Place is always open — and that means on Christmas. Eddie's Place photo

Eddie's Place 12606 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-226-1421

facebook.com/eddiesplace1971

click to enlarge Flanigan's Flanigan's photo

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill 8695 NW 12th St., Miami

786-845-9366

flanigans.net

click to enlarge The "Deuce" Mac's Club Deuce photo

Mac's Club Deuce 222 14th St., Miami Beach

305-531-6200

macsclubdeuce.com

click to enlarge MamaTried Mama Tried photo

Mama Tried 207 NE First St., Miami

786-803-8087

mamatriedmia.com

click to enlarge Sweet Liberty Interior Bar Wall Sweet Liberty photo

Sweet Liberty 237 20th St., Miami Beach

305-763-8217

mysweetliberty.com

click to enlarge The Wharf Miami The Wharf photo

The Wharf Miami

114 SW North River Dr, Miami

305-906-4000

wharfmiami.com

If it's the weekend you're working towards, this one will hit a little bit different due to the holiday.Come Christmas Day, it's a crap shoot whether or not your favorite Miami restaurant will be closed or serving up a seasonally inspired special menu.But what if it's not food you're after? What if it's a stiff drink and a good bartender?Miami being Miami, there are still plenty of places — namely bars — that stay open and serve on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.So, if you're wondering what there is to do — or where you can go to drink — this alphabetical list is here to help you navigate what's open when everything else shuts down. Just remember to check whether the bar is open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day — or both.Miami's favorite sports bar and gastropub will be closed on Christmas Eve and opens at 12 p.m. Christmas Day for brunch and serving until 1 a.m.If you're in need of some tequila-spiked holiday festivities, head to Bodega. The South Florida-based chain of restaurants has partnered with Patron to create an immersive holiday bar featuring a seasonal-themed cocktail menu. All Bodega Taqueria y Tequila locations (with the exception of Aventura) will be decked out with holiday decorations galore, and the limited-time-only cocktails will be available through Sunday, December 25, until all locations close at 4 p.m. Bodega will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve.Find plenty of holiday cheer, decor, and killer drinks at Better Days, open from 5 p.m. on Christmas Day until late. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a happy hour featuring $6 well drinks, half-priced cocktails, and $5 beer and wine.Open every day of the year, Eddie's Place — one of Miami's longest-surviving dive bars — will also be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Christmas Day.The South Florida-based chain is open 365 days a year, and even offers a special every day of the week. All restaurants will be operating during normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.Longtime South Beach haunt and one of Miami's oldest bars is open at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Christmas. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-4-1 happy hour offered from open to 5 p.m.Head to this downtown Miami bar that opens at 8 p.m. on Christmas Day and remains open late into the evening on Sunday.This Miami Beach bar is always open and ready for a good time — even on Christmas Day when it opens from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all your post-holiday imbibing needs. Happy hour, if you need it, will be offered from 4 to 8 p.m.Open Christmas Day starting at 4 p.m., go ahead and indulge in $12 holiday-themed cocktails from 8 p.m. to midnight. Continue the party on Monday, December 26, for the venue's Riverfront Holiday Village season finale featuring $60 bottles of Perrier-Jouët Brut, available from noon to 4 p.m.