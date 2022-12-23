Miami Bars Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022

Come Christmas Day, it's a crap shoot whether or not your favorite Miami restaurant will be closed or serving up a seasonally inspired special menu.
But what if it's not food you're after? What if it's a stiff drink and a good bartender?
Miami being Miami, there are still plenty of places — namely bars — that stay open and serve on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
So, if you're wondering what there is to do — or where you can go to drink — this alphabetical list is here to help you navigate what's open when everything else shuts down. Just remember to check whether the bar is open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day — or both.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St.,
Miami; 305-808-5555
batchmiami.com Miami's favorite sports bar and gastropub will be closed on Christmas Eve and opens at 12 p.m. Christmas Day for brunch and serving until 1 a.m.
Bodega Taqueria y TequilaVarious Locations
bodegataqueria.comIf you're in need of some tequila-spiked holiday festivities, head to Bodega. The South Florida-based chain of restaurants has partnered with Patron to create an immersive holiday bar featuring a seasonal-themed cocktail menu. All Bodega Taqueria y Tequila locations (with the exception of Aventura) will be decked out with holiday decorations galore, and the limited-time-only cocktails will be available through Sunday, December 25, until all locations close at 4 p.m. Bodega will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve.
Better Days75 SE Sixth St., Miami
786-220-7690
betterdaysmiami.com Find plenty of holiday cheer, decor, and killer drinks at Better Days, open from 5 p.m. on Christmas Day until late. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a happy hour featuring $6 well drinks, half-priced cocktails, and $5 beer and wine.
Eddie's Place12606 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-226-1421
facebook.com/eddiesplace1971 Open every day of the year, Eddie's Place — one of Miami's longest-surviving dive bars — will also be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Christmas Day.
Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill8695 NW 12th St., Miami
786-845-9366
flanigans.net The South Florida-based chain is open 365 days a year, and even offers a special every day of the week. All restaurants will be operating during normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Mac's Club Deuce222 14th St., Miami Beach
305-531-6200
macsclubdeuce.com Longtime South Beach haunt and one of Miami's oldest bars is open at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Christmas. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-4-1 happy hour offered from open to 5 p.m.
Mama Tried207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.com Head to this downtown Miami bar that opens at 8 p.m. on Christmas Day and remains open late into the evening on Sunday.
Sweet Liberty237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.com This Miami Beach bar is always open and ready for a good time — even on Christmas Day when it opens from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all your post-holiday imbibing needs. Happy hour, if you need it, will be offered from 4 to 8 p.m.
The Wharf Miami
114 SW North River Dr, Miami
305-906-4000
wharfmiami.com Open Christmas Day starting at 4 p.m., go ahead and indulge in $12 holiday-themed cocktails from 8 p.m. to midnight. Continue the party on Monday, December 26, for the venue's Riverfront Holiday Village season finale featuring $60 bottles of Perrier-Jouët Brut, available from noon to 4 p.m.