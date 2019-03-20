 


4
Behold your new throne of games.
McDonald's

McDonald's Is Giving Away a Tricked-Out Sofa Worth $9,000

Laine Doss | March 20, 2019 | 12:55pm
Living in Miami can be exhausting. Between enduring the tropical heat, navigating I-95, and trying to party till 4 a.m. every night, sometimes we just want to flop down on the couch and binge on fries.

McDonald's is here to help by giving away a colossal La-Z-Boy sofa with all the bells and whistles. The McDelivery Couch (yep, that's its name) is more late-model sedan than sofa. The white couch, covered with a stain-resistant fabric (because barbecue sauce and ketchup), includes phone-charging stations, light-up cup holders, adjustable seats, and built-in coolers that keep your drink at a perfect-for-Miami 33 degrees. The couch is delivered with its own blanket, so you can Netflix and chill.

The impressive piece of furniture, valued at $9,000, is a vast upgrade from your current IKEA couch. This whopper (sorry, wrong restaurant) of a living-room accessory would be perfect for family bonding, movie night, or game night. In fact, call it your new "Throne of Games" (again with the puns).

To win the sofa, go to your public Twitter account, type which McDonald’s menu items you would want delivered, use the hashtag #McDeliverySweepstakes, and tag @UberEats and @McDonalds now through 11:59 p.m. April 8. Only one tweet per day is counted, and no purchase is necessary.

If you need suggestions on which items to tweet, the favorite delivery order in the Miami area is a ten-piece Chicken McNuggets meal. Runners-up are a McChicken sandwich, followed by a Big Mac meal, according to the fast-food giant. Currently, 170 McDonald's locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties deliver.

And if you think your fast-food binges are epic, the largest McDonald's delivery order in South Florida rang up to an astounding (and coincidental) $420. The order, which originated from a Hollywood McDonald's, was the largest single order in Florida, according to McDonald's. A Tampa-area order came in second at $345.

In Palm Beach County, the largest delivery order totaled $337. In case you're wondering, it was placed in Boca Raton and not by the Hamburglar-in-Chief at Mar-a-Largo. Take a look at this sweet, sweet couch:

Find complete sweepstakes rules and information at playatmcd.com/mcdeliverysweeps.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

