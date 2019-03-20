McDonald's Is Giving Away a Tricked-Out Sofa Worth $9,000

Living in Miami can be exhausting. Between enduring the tropical heat, navigating I-95, and trying to party till 4 a.m. every night, sometimes we just want to flop down on the couch and binge on fries.
McDonald's is here to help by giving away a colossal La-Z-Boy sofa with all the bells and whistles. The McDelivery Couch (yep, that's its name) is more late-model sedan than
The impressive piece of furniture, valued at $9,000, is a vast upgrade from your current IKEA couch. This whopper (sorry, wrong restaurant) of a living-room accessory would be perfect for family bonding, movie night, or game night. In fact, call it your new "Throne of Games" (again with the puns).
To win the sofa, go to your public Twitter account, type which McDonald’s menu items you would want
If you need suggestions on which items to tweet, the favorite delivery order in the Miami area is a ten-piece Chicken McNuggets meal. Runners-up are a McChicken sandwich, followed by a Big Mac meal, according to the fast-food giant. Currently, 170 McDonald's locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties deliver.
And if you think your fast-food binges are epic, the largest McDonald's delivery order in South Florida rang up to an astounding (and coincidental) $420. The order, which originated from a Hollywood McDonald's, was the largest single order in Florida, according to McDonald's. A Tampa-area order came in second at $345.
In Palm Beach County, the largest delivery order totaled $337. In case you're wondering, it was placed in Boca Raton and not by the Hamburglar-in-Chief at Mar-a-Largo. Take a look at this sweet, sweet couch:
Find complete sweepstakes rules and information at playatmcd.com/mcdeliverysweeps.
