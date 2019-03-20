McDonald's Is Giving Away a Tricked-Out Sofa Worth $9,000

Living in Miami can be exhausting. Between enduring the tropical heat, navigating I-95, and trying to party till 4 a.m. every night, sometimes we just want to flop down on the couch and binge on fries.

McDonald's is here to help by giving away a colossal La-Z-Boy sofa with all the bells and whistles. The McDelivery Couch (yep, that's its name) is more late-model sedan than sofa . The white couch, covered with a stain-resistant fabric (because barbecue sauce and ketchup), includes phone-charging stations, light-up cup holders, adjustable seats, and built-in coolers that keep your drink at a perfect-for-Miami 33 degrees. The couch is delivered with its own blanket, so you can Netflix and chill.

The impressive piece of furniture, valued at $9,000, is a vast upgrade from your current IKEA couch. This whopper (sorry, wrong restaurant) of a living-room accessory would be perfect for family bonding, movie night, or game night. In fact, call it your new "Throne of Games" (again with the puns).